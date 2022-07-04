Green pants are surprisingly versatile and can be worn with nearly as many colours as your trusty blue or black pairs can.

Green might not be among your first choices when it comes to a new pair of trousers, but it should be. Green pants are surprisingly versatile and can be worn with nearly as many colours as your trusty blue or black pairs can. Plus, they’re not as common, marking the wearer out as a confident and stylish dresser without needing to resort to garish prints or ‘statement’ pieces to get attention.

Although historically associated with military wear – given they’ve been standard issue for the majority of armed forces worldwide – today green legwear comes in many forms, from carpenter pants through to wide-legged, pleated chinos. They can be tailored and worn with suit separates or relaxed and laid back for weekend wear.

Whichever type of dresser you are, you can be sure there’s a pair for you. From complementary colours to what to wear them with, here’s everything you need to know.

How to wear green pants: key points

Shade of green

Of course, green offers a vast spectrum of different shades that can dramatically impact your outfit. We’re not suggesting you go out and buy a bright green pair; rather, look to more muted shades of olive, basil, moss and British racing green, which are all incredibly easy to wear and will complement the other neutrals in your existing wardrobe.

Your chosen green is ultimately down to personal preference, but one thing worth considering is the season you intend to wear them in. For the spring and summer months, a lighter pastel shade is ideal because it won’t absorb as much heat and looks wholly appropriate in the sun.

For the fall and winter seasons the opposite is true; darker shades take precedence. They better complement the richer hues favoured during the colder months of the year, and look particularly great on heavyweight fabrics like corduroy, moleskin and cotton twill.

Pant style

Green pants come in every style imaginable, so you need to pick something that will slot into your existing wardrobe. Do you want a workwear-inspired pair of trousers to coexist alongside your jeans? You should try carpenter pants, cargos or wide-legged chinos. After something smarter to wear with a sports coat or blazer? Consider pleated trousers or tailored cords.

This breadth of choice is what’s so appealing about green pants. The colour isn’t associated with any singular style, so whether you’re looking for something refined for the 9-5 or a relaxed pair for off-duty wear, you’ll have plenty of options.

Complementary colours

Guys tend to stick to what they know – black, white, blue and grey being the primary palette for the majority of modern men. However, green should be considered a new neutral, such is its ability to match with almost the entire colour wheel, from yellow to lilac to orange.

However, where green really comes into its own is when it’s combined with the aforementioned core hues. Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, green plays well with navy, white, black and grey, making it a colour every man can pull off with very little thought.

Earthy tones like stone, brown and ecru also blend perfectly with almost every shade of green, from dark olive to light khaki, allowing you to create slick tonal looks and helping you get even more wear out of your current rotation of brown shoes.

Green pants outfits for men

Wide-legged green pants

As an alternative to navy, stone or off-white, green is ideal for fans of workwear trouser cuts. For a look that’s classic and easy to style, try a pair of olive green wide-legged pants, and combine them with a simple black T-shirt and canvas high tops.

Modern cargo pants

Cargo pants began life in the British military when they were introduced at the start of the Second World War as part of the newly-developed ‘battle dress’ uniform. They’ve since become somewhat of a menswear staple, although the style can look a bit sloppy today when cut in a traditional wide-legged silhouette.

Update the look by finding a pair in a slimmer fit, which will combine perfectly with other menswear staples like crew neck sweatshirts and minimal sneakers.

Classic dark green cargo pants

Another way to wear cargo pants, especially those with a fuller cut, is by smartening them up a little bit. Making use of the classic green/brown combination, try pairing brown suede Chelsea boots with your cargos, finishing with a plaid shirt and crew neck jumper up top – all of which combine to elevate the military-style trousers into smart casual territory.

Drawstring green pants

Drawstring trousers are a relatively new product niche, but one we keep coming back to for their comfort and ease of wear. Although they look as smart as a pair of regular trousers from the outside, the elasticated waistband makes them feel like your favourite pair of sweatpants and, of course, they work in green.

Go for a slim-fit pair, tuck in a white tee and throw a brown corduroy shirt over the top for an ideal weekend-ready outfit.

Green and navy colour combo

Arguably the easiest way to wear green pants is to combine them with a lightweight navy jacket. Think chore coat, overshirt or a MA-1 bomber. Finish the look with minimal white sneakers and a matching white T-shirt and you’ll be good to go.

Green carpenter pants

Originally designed for tradesmen, carpenter pants have side pockets and a handy loop at the thigh, perfect for storing tools when on a job. Of course, you’re not actually going to be working in these, but these same features are just as handy for keeping your keys, phone and wallet safe.

They also look very contemporary, and combine well with tees, shirts, light jackets and canvas sneakers, as proven above.

Green drawstring shorts

Perfect for when the weather gets a bit balmy, drawstring shorts are a modern summer wardrobe essential. A navy pair might be the most versatile of them all, but green comes in a close second and combines perfectly with neutral coloured shirts, off-white tees and understated black shoes.

Slim-fit green chinos

For versatile, all-round use, chinos are your best friend. Dress them up with unstructured blazers or keep it casual with a T-shirt – the choice is yours. For an in between smart casual outfit, try an olive pair of chinos with a biscuit colour knitted polo layered above a light blue shirt.

Complete the look with brown Chelsea boots and you’re all set for a day in the office.

Dark green pants with a denim jacket

Denim jacket outfits are pretty easy to put together, but opting for the same colour palette over and over again can get repetitive. This is where your green pants come in. A slim-fitting pair is the ideal match to a dark denim jacket, working well with other staples like grey sweatshirts and brown suede boots.

Minimal smart casual

Some of our favourite looks are those kept as simple as possible, allowing the focus to be on the fit and fabric of each piece. For a pared-back outfit that will quickly become an everyday go-to, opt for some tapered green trousers, a white tee and a navy chore jacket.

Accessorise with a tonal beanie and finish with white canvas sneakers and it will never fail.

Olive green chinos

In terms of shade, olive might just be the most adaptable colour for green trousers. Not too light, not too dark, it works year round and combines well with a range of core neutrals, from navy through stone.

Try yours with a slim-fit white shirt and gum-soled trainers for a smart casual look ideal for a restaurant date.

Olive pants with a leather jacket

Although green pants don’t exactly scream rock ‘n’ roll, they can look great with leather jacket. To make the look work, ensure the jacket has a bit of a patina, so it’s not stark black, and make sure the trousers are a mid-to-light olive shade.

Layer with a brown shirt to bring the two together and finish with dark brown penny loafers for a modern take on preppy style.

Streetwear-inspired green pants

Green pants can easily be incorporated into a streetwear-inspired look as they combine effortlessly with staple pieces including hoodies, oversized jackets and fleece outerwear. When trying it yourself stick to complementary tones of mid grey, brown and dark green, and ensure the pants fit on the baggier side.

Pleated green shorts

Another way to pull off green shorts is by opting for a pleated version, which are inherently dressier than those with a drawstring or a flat front. This summer, try wearing yours with a crew neck sweatshirt and brown boat shoes.