20 Minimalist Clothing Brands For Men Who Hate Logos

Pared-back style, clean silhouettes and a zen-like aesthetic - these are the brands that have mastered minimalist menswear.

Minimalism is the stripping back of all superfluous elements to reveal the most natural form of any design, be it architecture, art or, of course, fashion. In many ways, it’s a celebration and acknowledgement of great design principles that require no embellishments or bells and whistles.

When it comes to menswear, that typically means a focus on clean silhouettes, timeless designs, pared-back detailing and muted colour palettes, all of which conspire to create a sophisticated aesthetic with a very modern appeal.

Some brands dabble in it, whereas others have pinned their entire design ethos on a minimalist outlook. We’ve hand-picked some of our favourite minimalist men’s clothing brands who are evolving the genre in unique ways that are perfect to complement a modern capsule wardrobe.

ASKET

As you would expect from the Swedes, men’s premium basics label ASKET focuses on timeless menswear silhouettes cut from quality sustainable cloths. Indeed, sustainability is at the forefront of this minimalistic leader so expect plenty of lyocell, organic cotton and recycled wool and cashmere among the collections.

As no-fuss staples go, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better.

Shop now: Asket

L’Estrange

Despite the French name, L’Estrange is a modular menswear brand hailing from London whose entire ethos revolves around a minimalist design approach.

L’Estrange want you to buy less, which means they design high-quality essentials that you can mix and match to your heart’s content.

The ‘modular system’ revolves around eight key components: the 24 trouser; the all-day shirt; the tailored tee; the easy zip; the hood; the 24 blazer; modular shell jacket; and the tech collection. Once you realise how easy they all are to style together, you’ll wonder why you never shopped like this before.

Shop now: L’Estrange

Luca Faloni

Luca Faloni was founded on the philosophy of slow fashion; creating designs that will never fall out of style. The Italian brand offers a permanent collection of wardrobe staples in premium quality materials and a minimal palette, allowing them to be mixed and matched on a daily basis with very little thought.

This versatility is enhanced by the fact that each garment is minimal in design and features no discernible branding. Instead, the quality of the cloth and meticulous craftsmanship shines brightest, with the label only partnering with skilled artisans and sourcing the finest fabrics from the most prestigious Italian mills.

It’s the type of clothing that will set a luxurious foundation of any successful capsule wardrobe, including cashmere sweaters, linen shirts, cotton twill chinos and silk-cotton tees.

Shop now: Luca Faloni

Hamilton + Hare

London-based brand Hamilton + Hare set out in 2014 with the aim of creating the perfect men’s underwear. After quickly achieving that goal, the label has since branched out into minimal wardrobe staples crafted from luxury natural fabrics such as linen, lyocell, terry towelling and organic cotton.

From T-shirts to suits to sweats, consider this elevated loungewear – the type of clothing that’s sophisticated enough to wear for a business lunch yet comfortable enough to relax in at the weekend.

Shop now: Hamilton + Hare

Aurélien

Aurelien specialise in minimal, well-made resortwear – the type of pieces that can be used to create a sophisticated summer or vacation wardrobe. Clearly inspired by Mediterranean style, the Amsterdam-based brand uses only the finest natural materials and manufacturers everything in Italy using local artisans. You’d expect craftsmanship like this to come at a cost, but the label manages to keep price points affordable thanks to its direct-to-consumer model.

Expect polos, shirts, swimwear, lightweight knits, slip-on shoes and trousers in a wealth of premium warm-weather fabrics – including cotton terry, linen, suede and Cashwool (an extra-fine merino yarn) – all cut in a slim, tailored fit that epitomises the relaxed elegance of the Riviera.

Shop now: Aurelien

COS

The high-street fashion giant has always done things according to a chic minimalist framework, using boxy silhouettes to complement its elegantly modern menswear.

Detailing is keep to a minimum, as is pattern and overtly extravagant colour schemes, but you can expect great value contemporary shapes in an array of seasonal pieces.

Shop now: COS

Acne Studios

Cult Swedish label Acne Studios was founded in 1996 and has always taken a multi-disciplinary approach to its design, which has leant on minimalist principles over the course of the brand’s evolution.

Although its collections are far more eclectic these days, you’ll still find plenty of pared-back treats in its outerwear collection, with its bomber jackets and overcoats a particular highlight.

Shop now: SSENSE

A Day’s March

Yet another Swedish label on the minimalist roster, A Day’s March focuses on the more utilitarian aspects of modern menswear, with shirts, overshirts and lightweight workwear jackets all displaying the clean lines and relaxed drape the brand has become synonymous with.

Working for the most part with a neutral palette, its collections are a total breeze to style.

Shop now: A Day’s March

AMI Paris

Founded by Alexandre Mattiussi in 2011, AMI Paris specialises in modern and youthful Parisian menswear with a distinct preference for minimalist silhouettes, especially in the brand’s outerwear and tailoring collections.

Renowned for its tailored cropped trouser shape, don’t sleep on AMI’s elevated casualwear – also defined by clean lines, block colours and neat logo details. It’s that combination of classic tailoring principles and luxury minimalist streetwear that really sets this French label apart.

Shop now: Farfetch

Uniqlo

The first major brand to bring contemporary Japanese minimalism to the high street, Uniqlo has become the go-to label for unfussy, timeless staples that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

With a minimalist design framework that eschews bells and whistles in favour of classic silhouettes in an array of block colours, Uniqlo also pushes the envelope when it comes to sustainable and performance fabrics.

Keep an eye out for its collaborations with likeminded minimalist brands – previous partners have included Lemaire, JW Anderson and Jil Sander, amongst others – for a subtle twist on its perennial collections.

Shop now: Uniqlo

Everlane

Everlane brings minimalism into the casualwear and loungewear sphere, creating essential sweats, tees, shirts, jerseys and chinos in plain muted tones, all of which are a shoo-in for any modern wardrobe.

Very easy to style thanks to the clean aesthetic and lack of patterns, Everlane’s collections neatly traverse that workwear/loungewear divide, doing so with a commendable mix of natural fibres such as organic cotton and cashmere.

Shop now: Everlane

Common Projects

When one thinks of slick, minimalist sneakers, the first brand that springs to mind is inevitable: Common Projects. The iconic Original Achilles tennis pump is what made this New York-based brand and it is still to this day one of the cleanest pairs of kicks around.

The label has since expanded into small leather goods and bags, but it’s really all about the sleek styling of the sneakers. For a chunkier, more athletic but nonetheless minimal shoe, check out its nostalgic Track 80.

Shop now: END.

James Perse

Los Angeles through and through, James Perse has made quite the name for himself through his eponymous brand, which deals in luxury minimalism.

Since 1994, the pared-back Californian’s style has been largely monochromatic, letting the the cut and fabric of his relaxed casualwear do all the talking. If you’re in search of that ‘perfect’ T-shirt, which is often so hard to come by, you’ll probably want to make James Perse your first port of call.

Shop now: MR PORTER

A.P.C

Ever since 1987, when Jean Touitou founded A.P.C, the iconic French luxury brand has been unwaveringly on the money with its chic yet slightly edgy minimalist aesthetic.

With an elevated view of casualwear (when is Parisian not elevated?), A.P.C blends streetwear silhouettes with a modern utilitarianism in the form of lightweight blousons, overshirts, chore jackets and chinos. It’s sophisticated yet fun, and doesn’t pretend to be anything it isn’t.

Shop now: SSENSE

Jil Sander

One of the true pioneers of minimalist fashion, Jil Sander will be forever recognised for her sleek aesthetic, restricted colour palette and experimental silhouettes. The iconic brand is now under the creative direction of another husband and wife team, Luke and Lucie Meier, who have brought an added dose of futurism to the label.

With a relaxed silhouette, the pair experiment with colour, form and fabric, blending contemporary tailored cuts with streetwear-influenced shapes. It’s a thinking-man’s minimalism and an absolute gold mine if you have deep enough pockets.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Lemaire

Minimalist and modular are the two words that best describe the ethos at Parisian brand Lemaire, founded by Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran. Adhering to a strictly muted colour palette as if their lives depended on it, the pair make loose, breezy silhouettes cut in beautiful natural fabrics a mainstay of their seasonal collections.

Taking elements of traditional Asian dress and injecting western utilitarian motifs, Lemaire has created a unique and contemporary version of minimalist menswear.

Shop now: MATCHESFASHION

Norse Projects

What started out as a boutique in Copenhagen, Denmark, Norse Projects released its own label back in 2004. It focused on a skateboarding-influenced aesthetic featuring everyday staples that could be easily mixed into a casualwear or workwear wardrobe.

Danish design being Danish design, the collections centre on clean boxy shapes in an array of block colours with minimal detailing or branding. In the era of logomania streetwear, Norse Projects is decidedly cool, calm and collected.

Shop now: END.

Theory

American label Theory has been unwavering in its pursuit of pared-back perfection for over 20 years. The brand does a great line in smart menswear that’s made additionally comfortable with the inclusion of stretch fabrics.

You won’t find much deviation from the minimalist’s favourite trio of grey, white and black but who needs colour when you’ve got crisp modern shapes like this?

Shop now: SSENSE

Officine Générale

If you could bottle ‘Parisian chic’, it would probably look and smell a lot like Officine Générale, the understated menswear brand founded by Pierre Mahéo. Think cotton pleated trousers, unstructured tailoring and super-soft knitwear all beautifully crafted in a muted palette of charcoal, black, navy, white, beige and soft autumnal tones.

It’s the type of clothing that you put on and feel instantly richer, in every sense of the word.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Joseph

Under the creative direction of husband and wife team Frederik Dyhr and Anna Lundbäck Dyhr, the duo have tastefully maintained and evolved Joseph’s reputation for high-end minimalism that began in 1983 when Casablanca-born Joseph Ettedgui created his own label on the back of his success with multibrand boutiques.

Expect pared-back collections that champion clean lines and minimal detailing, all expressed in a neutral palette using a stunning array of natural fabrics.

Shop now: Joseph