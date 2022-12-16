Scandinavian menswear is no one-trick pony. Yes, Nordic brands do pared-back better than anyone, but don’t be surprised to find eclectic and diverse design aesthetics in our rundown.

When you think of Scandinavian clothing brands, the first thing that comes to mind is aesthetic: pared-back, clean lines and a muted colour palette. And you’d be pretty much spot on for the most part. Minimalism is deeply embedded in the Scandinavian psyche and plays out gloriously in Nordic menswear brands from affordable no-frill labels all the way up to fashion-forward luxury designers.

Yet viewing them all through a minimalist lens would be doing the eclectic gamut of menswear brands a disservice, since many have long pushed the envelope of contemporary creativity, especially in the realms of skateboarding-inspired streetwear.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the most important Scandinavian labels operating today – covering the best of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland – and the type of garments they specialise in, the breadth of which will surprise you.

Swedish men’s clothing brands

ASKET

Swedes August Bard Bringéus and Jakob Dworsky founded ASKET in 2015 with a goal to create the most sustainable and transparent menswear brand on the planet. And it would be difficult to argue against them having achieved it.

With a timeless, clean aesthetic that focuses on classic casualwear silhouettes such as shirts, sweats and relaxed tailoring, ASKET is the glue that will hold your minimalist wardrobe together.

Shop now: ASKET

Arket

Part of the Swedish giant H&M, Arket brings modernist silhouettes and muted colour schemes to your local high street. However, it differs from its fast fashion parent company due to its sustainability mindset.

Its affordable tailoring and casualwear collections are always on the money, backed up by a completely transparent provenance so you can rest assured that your hard-earned is not muddying an already filthy industry. If you like clean lines, zero embellishment and timeless shapes with a sprinkling of contemporary menswear trends, Arket should be your first port of call.

Shop now: Arket

C.QP

Founded in 2013, C.QP quickly made a name for itself for its luxury sneakers, designed and made in Stockholm. Specialising in suede uppers, the brand has also branched out into retro runner styles.

Close inspection shows a meticulous level of detail, with immaculate stitching. In short, they are the perfect accessory to a toned-down Scandinavian-inspired wardrobe.

Shop now: Baltzar

Acne Studios

Acne Studios is the perfect example of a Swedish clothing brand breaking free from the ‘Scandi minimalist’ stereotype. On the contrary, it’s an eclectic and at times eccentric representation of Swedish luxury streetwear.

Fun graphic treatments, interesting silhouettes, a love of diverse fabrications and an intrinsic playfulness mark each and every Acne Studios collection. The fact that it’s been doing this since 1996 and continues to surprise each season is testament to the brand’s creativity.

Shop now: SSENSE

A Day’s March

Modern utilitarianism fused with effortless style is what best describes the modus operandi of A Day’s March. The Swedish label produces masterfully minimalist shirts, overshirts, chinos and outerwear pieces with a workwear bent.

More than just wardrobe staples, the quality of fabrics and versatility of the colour palette make A Day’s March a must-have for workwear fans.

Shop now: A Day’s March

Axel Arigato

Since its launch in 2014, Swedish minimalist sneaker brand Axel Arigato has grown from strength to strength, in part driven by its Genesis and Clean 90 kicks. In a market dominated by big players, that Axel Arigato has snatched even a little market share proves they’ve nailed the aesthetic.

Now with a streetwear clothing collection featuring plenty of great jersey, hoodies, sweats and tees, we only see bigger and better things for this cool operation.

Shop now: END.

COS

Few have done more for bringing the slick Scandi menswear aesthetic to the masses than COS, which has almost single-handedly elevated a generation of wardrobes.

Its collections are defined by affordable classics with one eye on current trends. The colour palette is predictably pared back and neutral, with the occasional injection of bold tones to offset all the navy and beige.

Shop now: COS

CDLP

When Christian Larson and Andreas Palm got together to create CDLP in 2016, they landed on an concept that would shake up a pretty tired genre of menswear. Up until that point, men’s underwear had been dominated by certain fashion brands (we’re looking at you, CK) producing cheaply made, uninspiring options.

CDLP changed the game by focusing on new materials and sustainable fabrics, while ensure the cuts were flattering and felt comfortable all day long. Its lyocell designs are a real game-changer – once you try them you’ll never be able to go back to regular old cotton boxer shorts again.

Shop now: MATCHESFASHION

Myrqvist

This Stockholm-based shoemaker operates a direct-to-consumer model, which is why the pricing/quality ratio is always so damn good.

Handcrafted in Portugal using Goodyear-welted construction, Myrqvist uses calfskin from the Hermès-owned Tannery du Puy in France and suede from Charles F. Stead in England, yet can still produce a stunning pair of Oxfords for under $300/£250. An absolute steal as far as we’re concerned.

Shop now: Myrqvist

Our Legacy

Founded by creative trio Jockum Hallin, Cristopher Nying and Richardos Klarén in 2005, Stockholm-based Our Legacy has been something of a pioneer in the Scandi streetwear scene, exporting its own brand of cool all over the world.

Our Legacy eschews the minimalist aesthetic for a much more diverse and fashion-forward vibe, full of vibrant colours, arresting patterns and graphics, oversized silhouettes and the odd eye-raising outerwear piece. You’ll stand out for all the right reasons.

Shop now: END.

J. Lindeberg

The patriarch of modern Swedish menswear, J. Lindeberg was one of the country’s very first clothing brands to make an international mark thanks to its prescient amalgamation of sportswear and tailoring (you could call it the original purveyor of athleisure).

Ever since 1996, Lindeberg has been expertly dipping into tennis and golf, using a wide variety of technical fabrics to create performance fashion lines of great quality.

Shop now: Farfetch

Tiger of Sweden

One of the oldest Swedish clothing brands, Tiger of Sweden started life as a suit maker in 1903 before going on to become one of the country’s leading names when it comes to sartorially-inspired menswear with a modern twist.

Sophisticated, chic and really well made, if you like the collections and price points of Reiss or Suitsupply then you’ll love Tiger of Sweden.

Shop now: SSENSE

CMMN SWDN

CMMN SWDN is not like most Scandinavian menswear brands. Designed by husband and wife duo Saif Bakir and Emma Bakir Hedlund, it bucks the minimalist aesthetic by drawing inspiration from the designers’ diverse backgrounds, creating seasonal collections better described as bohemian.

Think stunning natural fabrics combined with vibrant patterns and a bold colour palette. It’s particularly great for statement pieces such as wide-leg trousers, fringed jackets and head-turning knitwear.

Shop now: SSENSE

Stutterheim

If you’ve ever been to Sweden, you’ll know that it’s prone to a downpour or two, so it’s no surprise that one of the world’s best rainwear brands hails from Stockholm.

Stutterheim’s outerwear, and particularly its Stockholm jacket, heavily reference the classic fisherman’s raincoat, but reimagined in a slick, pared-back modern silhouette and constructed from a matte rubberised cotton. Super functional, with an urban edge – buy one and beg for rain.

Shop now: END.

Norwegian men’s clothing brands

Norwegian Rain

Norwegian Rain sums it up best: “Tailoring and hi-tech meets Japanese sensibility in the rainiest city of Europe – Bergen.” The brand has really dialled into its niche, producing a wonderfully creative set of waterproof outerwear silhouettes, for the most part using recycled natural materials.

It’s turned the boring functional rain mac into something uniquely avant garde – you won’t find shapes like the Hokkaido or Raincho anywhere else in menswear.

Shop now: Norwegian Rain

Holzweiler

Holzweiler doesn’t get much attention outside of Norway, which is either a devious plan to keep it for Norwegians, or evidence that we’re all sleeping on this excellent brand.

Founded in 2012 by siblings Susanne & Andreas Holzweiler, the label draws inspiration from art, architecture, nature and contemporary culture, creating its modern garments using a combination of natural fibres and technical fabrics.

Holzweiler’s down-filled puffer jackets are legendary in Oslo, as are its eclectic knitwear pieces. Start there.

Shop now: Farfetch

Dale of Norway

Designed and woven in Norway, Dale’s authentic heritage knits are constructed using Norwegian wool, merino wool and in some cases waterproof wool (pretty standard if you live in Norway apparently).

With a distinctly alpine vibe to the style, Dale’s knits make for great après-ski wear or are perfect for those who like a retro-inspired aesthetic.

Shop now: Amazon

Danish men’s clothing brands

Forét

In a world of increasingly technical menswear, it’s refreshing to find a brand like forét doubling down on a timeless aesthetic inspired by nature and a more mindful approach to fashion.

This young Danish brand produces everyday staples and elegantly minimal outerwear pieces using innovative natural fibres and a colour palette perhaps not unsurprisingly claimed from a forest.

These are beautifully simple silhouettes you’ll wonder how you ever did without.

Shop now: Forét

Mismo

Launched in 2003 by founders Adam Alexander Bach and Rikke Overgaard, Danish bag maker Mismo has become one of the most recognisable and sought-after Scandinavian brands thanks to a beautifully crafted and eclectic range of leather weekenders, military-inspired rucksacks and modern urban totes, all crafted from premium materials.

From ballistic nylon backpacks with leather trims to canvas weekend bags, you’ll find a style to suit every type of journey.

Shop now: Mismo

NN.07

Although the ‘NN’ part of NN.07 stands for ‘No Nationality’, this fantastic modern label was founded by a group of friends in Denmark in 2007. And it has since developed a cult following thanks to a unique blend of Danish and Japanese menswear aesthetics crafted from stunning natural fabrics.

There’s a definitive modern preppiness to everything it does, highlighted by cropped trouser silhouettes, unstructured tailoring and retro-inspired knitwear.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Wood Wood

Wood Wood was born just over two decades ago, starting life as a multibrand retail operation with Danish skateboard culture front and centre.

It eventually started its own line of clothing and hasn’t looked back, producing solid collections season after season which reference timeless workwear garments updated for a young, streetwear-loving audience.

Shop now: END.

Norse Projects

Although the Norse Projects label was launched in 2004, it was actually a multibrand retailer long before that. Using its expertise in the streetwear industry, the label was quick to go big, leaning on skateboard culture to create boxy workwear pieces, easy-to-style hoodies and sweats, as well as traditional casual shirts and outerwear.

Well-made and well-priced, you can always be assured of a Norse Projects garment finding a much-loved home in your wardrobe.

Shop now: Farfetch

Astrid Andersen

Astrid Andersen is a Copenhagen / London-based brand that burst onto the scene nearly a decade ago with stellar shows at London Fashion Week Men leading to award nominations for the LVMH Prize, British Fashion Awards and GQ/BFC Menswear Fund.

Anderson’s fresh take on streetwear sees bold patterns and colours combine with oversized silhouettes to create punchy sports-inspired looks perfect for a generation brought up on streetwear.

Shop now: Astrid Andersen

Soulland

Founded in Copenhagen in 2002, Silas Adle and Jacob Kampp Berliner have created a brilliant modern menswear brand that fuses contemporary edginess with traditional menswear silhouettes.

From graphic tees to down-filled vests, the collections are as diverse as they are functional, adding a touch of elevated streetwear to your casual off-duty wardrobe.

Shop now: SSENSE

Henrik Vibskov

Henrik Vibskov has long been a pioneer and talisman for Danish fashion designers, best known for his work that intertwines art, design and style.

Vibskov – a Central Saint Martins alum – has always pushed the envelope when it comes to creative womenswear, producing futuristic silhouettes, outrageous patterns and a colour palette that defies belief. Although his menswear collections are a lot smaller, you’ll still find plenty of rebelliousness and experimentation throughout.

Shop now: Farfetch

Han Kjøbenhavn

Based out of Copenhagen, Han Kjøbenhavn was founded by Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen in 2008. It began life as an eyewear brand before Jannik expanded into clothing shortly afterwards. We’re thankful he did.

With a distinctly dark and somewhat melancholic aesthetic, Kjøbenhavn’s own brand of dystopian streetwear was doing the rounds long before Balenciaga joined the party. Think oversized silhouettes combined with truly avant-garde outerwear, all in a dark and moody colour palette, and you’ve got a slice of Han Kjøbenhavn.

Shop now: Liberty

RAINS

As you would expect with a name like ‘RAINS’, this Danish label knows a thing or two about functional weatherproof outerwear. With a decidedly futuristic yet minimalist aesthetic, RAINS looks like something from Blade Runner 2049 (2017), fusing performance tech fabrics with super-cool edgy silhouettes.

From statement-making puffer jackets to gossamer-like rain macs via heavyweight fleeces, RAINS is dripping with great contemporary looks.

Shop now: END.

Won Hundred

Founded by Nikolaj Nielsen in 2004, the designer used his extensive experience in the denim industry to create a brand that champions deadstock jeans, as well as producing a slick and minimalist menswear collection with a urban edge, perfectly defined by its Reykjavik bomber jackets.

As you’d expect, the denim is excellent, with the jeans made in Italy using fabric from the best mills in Japan, Turkey and Italy.

Shop now: SSENSE

Mfpen

Think of Mfpen clothing collections as a seasonal capsule wardrobe that straddles smart, casual and contemporary. We’re big fans, not least because the brand uses almost entirely sustainable fabrics, from deadstock cloths to recycled wool.

It’s contemporary tailoring meets understated shirts and knitwear, all of which provides you with a subtle yet stylish everyday uniform.

Shop now: SSENSE

Finnish men’s clothing brands

Makia

Helsinki’s climate is, shall we say, unkind, so if you’re going to start a fashion label there, you better be sure it’s fit for purpose. The brains behind Makia did exactly that. The brand’s slogan is ‘Through the rough seas’, which tells you everything.

Its exemplary collection of modern jackets are constructed from high-level performance fabrics treated with Rudolph Bionic-Finish®️ ECO water repellent. Not only that, they just look the nuts, too. The knitwear is also top notch, cut, in most cases, from merino and recycled wool.

Shop now: Makia

Nomen Nescio

Nomen Nescio is a Helsinki-based design studio founded in 2012 that focuses on ‘minimalistic aesthetics’. We’re not kidding either. Sustainable to the core, Nomen Nescio creates everyday clothing in one colour and one colour only: black.

Sure makes choosing your outfits easy every morning. Jokes aside, it may be one colour, but it comes in an eclectic array of contemporary and creative shapes. The execution is also first rate thanks to the extensive use of high-quality natural fibres.

Shop now: Nomen Nescio