Socks may seem like a small detail but they can make a big statement in men’s fashion. From bold patterns to sustainable fabrics, the right pair of on-trend socks can elevate your outfit and showcase your personal style – whether you’re dressing for the office or a casual weekend look. But what sock styles should you rick in 2024?

Let us guide you through the most popular men’s sock styles and trends of the year – plus, stick around for our exclusive sock style guide at the end!

Sports socks

Sporty sock styles, in all forms, are very trendy right now. Wear them with sneakers, or with loafers and even pair them with some Chelsea boots. Either way, in the world of fashion, sporty socks are certainly in. White socks can be paired with just about anything, not to mention that their timeless design means that they will never go out of style however, whilst white socks are always going to be the default colour for most sporty socks, a splash of colour can really look striking and stand out without looking odd.

Merino Wool and Knitted Socks

Merino wool and knitted socks hold their place in the elite tier of the sock podium. Even though they were most popular in the 90s, they have made a huge comeback with a focus on classic colours. Some of the best choices to opt for, if you want to piece together a timeless outfit would be mustard (as pictures above from the London Sock Co.), navy blue and forest green. These three colours work with just about any outfit whether dressing up for a business meeting or simply going out for lunch. They emit a level of sophistication that just can’t be compared to other types of socks.

Patterned Dress Socks

Patterned dress socks are another on-trend staple for any man’s wardrobe. Bold colours help to add an elegant dynamic to a standard suit, and when paired correctly they add a burst of colour and visual interest. Patterned dress socks are making a comeback as people start to gravitate toward classic designs. The plain sock styles are out, and patterns such as spots, stripes and squares are back more than ever.

Retro Stripes

Retro is back. Nostalgic but still on-trend, retro stripes offer the perfect throwback balance between classic and modern style. With a double varsity stripe and a clean design, this style of sock makes it easier than ever for you to adopt a laid-back look without losing your trendy edge.

Outdoor & Boot Socks

As time goes on, people are starting to show a much greater level of appreciation for the outdoors. For this very reason, as the cold weather draws in, it’s good to have a pair of outdoor socks that are both thermal and comfortable. When choosing outdoor socks, seasonal colours are in. Reds and greens are very popular, and so are darks, which include blacks and blues. If you stick to this colour wheel then you will find it easier than ever to find socks that more than suit your current sense of style.

Invisible & Trainer Socks

Sometimes, outfits look better with less sock or even without socks at all. With that being said, these styles of socks tend to limit your choice of footwear. Invisible socks help to provide you with a fashionable look without you having to worry about colour or style. You can wear your shoes with comfort, including loafers, boat shoes and espadrilles without compromise but for more sport activities, invisible socks just don’t cut it which is where the trainer socks provide an alternative option. Whilst typically these types of socks lack in colour options, the London Sock Co. (as pictured above) produce trainer socks in a wide variety of striking colours to help you stand out from the crowd.

Cashmere Socks

Cashmere socks are a staple for every man’s wardrobe in 2024. They help to combine the right balance of look and luxury but what makes them stand out the most, is their fit. They offer stylish flair and come in a huge variety of colours. This makes it easier than ever for you to pair them with any outfit. Cashmere socks work particularly well with monk, oxford and derby styles.

Knee-Length Socks

Knee-length socks are also bang on trend for this year. They are designed to stay up and they also have an elastic that doesn’t dig in. Knee-high socks are best worn with three-quarter pants or long shorts. Opt for colours that range from black to orange for a fresh autumnal look, and wear them into winter to keep you warm when the cold weather hits.

Linen Blend Socks

Linen socks are a very casual option, but at the same time, you can dress them up by pairing them with a pair of smart trousers and black shoes. Linen socks are very lightweight but at the same time, they’re luxurious. Made from premium linen and cotton, the signature rib helps to add a fashionable edge that will help you to stand out from the crowd.

How to Style your Socks

Although choosing the right sock style is so important, you need to make sure that you are pairing your socks correctly. The answer isn’t just to go for the most popular socks for men. Pairing socks with your outfit is an art, but when you have a rough idea of what goes together, it will become easier for you to get the result you’re looking for.

Avoid Clashing Patterns

One thing you need to do, if you want to get the maximum result out of your outfit, would be for you to avoid clashing patterns. If you are wearing pants that have some sort of check pattern then you need to avoid wearing socks with spots on them. Although big and bold designs are back right now, you do need to know how to balance them. Big and bold socks tend to work better when you pair them with a pair of plain trousers.

Contrast your Socks

If your outfit is muted, or if it is beige then you may want to opt for a brighter, or bolder pair of socks. Contrasted a charcoal suit for example with an orange pair of socks will give you a vibrant splash of colour. Just make sure that if you are wearing a smart outfit, that you take note of your tie and shirt combination. A blue tie would crash, but a burnt orange tie may work well.

Match your Socks to your Pocket Square

Should you be wearing a suit, one good thing to do would be for you to match your socks to your pocket square. If you want to opt for a complimentary accessory then one thing you can do is coordinate them with your tie. Match the colour, or if this isn’t possible, match the pattern. A spotted tie works with spotted socks, and so forth. You can also try and use seasonal colours, for example, opting to wear maroon colours in the fall.

Don’t Overpower Your Outfit

Even though bold colours are in, you do need to ensure that you don’t overpower your outfit. Crazy socks can be worn in a whole range of different ways, but at the same time, they can overshadow your outfit. If you want to do something about this then make sure that you take the time to mind the occasion you’re dressing for, and that you also try to tone it down by opting for bold, yet muted colours if need be.

White Socks are Always Workable

White socks are a big trend for 2024, and the great news is that this men’s sock style works with everything. White socks are often a go-to for many men, and they offer a perfect alternative to bold and bright socks. If you want to wear white socks then you can opt for plain ones, knee-high alternatives or even white socks with a retro stripe. Either way, you have to remember that you’re not just limited to plain white. You can use the style of sock, or several subtle features to make the most out of your outfit.

Matching Your Socks with Shoes

Lastly, you need to make sure that you match your pair of shoes with your socks. Casual shoes may be matched more easily with a pair of brighter socks, much easier. With that being said, bold socks work with suits very well, as long as you choose the right colour. Buying a pack of socks with all different colour options is often the way to go, so you have a lot of different fashionable options.

So as you can see, it’s very easy for you to create a fashionable outfit if you opt for the right sock combination. Experimenting is usually the way to go here, so pick yourself up a bumper pack of socks and see what works for you. Experimentation is fun at the end of the day, and in the world of fashion, it’s certainly something that’s welcomed. Don’t be afraid to showcase your personality, and play around a little.