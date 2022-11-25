No other accessory elevates a look or adds more character and individualism than a great hat. From the fedora to the flat cap, here’s everything you need to know about the must-have hat styles and the best brands making them today.

If you’ve ever seen images or videos of street scenes late 19th and early 20th centuries, there is one outstanding detail you will not fail to notice: virtually every single man, no matter what the class or profession, is wearing a hat.

In those days, a man would never think of leaving the house in the morning without a hat to cover his head. Indeed, it would have been deemed so inappropriate that he would have been regarded as a heathen. Hats were a signifier of one’s position in society, or in some cases delineated which industry you worked in (bowler hats, for example). Similarly, the custom ‘hat-tipping’ was used to acknowledge one’s superiors.

These days, a cap might signal to others which baseball team you follow or which brand you’re aligned with, but otherwise men’s head gear has become completely democratised. While the cap, and more functional headwear such as the beanie, have become ubiquitous, the more traditional hat styles have become less popular over the years.

No doubt the gulf in skills between the 19th century barber and the 21st century hair stylist have a lot to do with, but we feel that many of the classic hat shapes offer so much in terms of individuality and style, it would be remiss to overlook them. How many people in your friendship group can rock a felt fedora or a Panama? Few if any, which is why hats have so much style punch if you can land on a design that really suits you.

Hence we’ve curated a list of the most popular hat styles past and present for you to give some head space to.

The Fedora

With its soft brim and indented crown, the fedora is an instantly recognisable classic, usually constructed from wool, cashmere or beaver felt. The word fedora comes from the title of an 1882 play by dramatist Victorien Sardou, written for the great actress Sarah Bernhardt, who was noted for wearing men’s clothes.

In the play, she wears a fedora as the heroine, Princess Fédora Romanov, leading to the hat becoming very fashionable for women and a symbol for the Women’s Rights movement.

The fedora’s popularity really kicked on when Edward, Prince of Wales (later the Duke of Windsor) started to wear them in 1924, followed by Humphrey Bogart, Fred Astaire and Frank Sinatra.

Who they suit

Fedora’s can suit just about every face shape, but the width of the brim should be a factor you take into consideration. If you have a narrow or long face, then a wider brimmed fedora will balance out those features. Bigger heads should steer clear of short brims, too.

Fedora’s can be worn with all manner of menswear styles, from smart suiting to everyday casualwear, but the smarter approach with a lounge suit or separates is usually the preferred aesthetic with a fedora. That said, don it with confidence, and you can wear it with anything.

What to look for

In terms of design, a fedora’s brim is usually between two and four inches wide with an indented crown that is typically pinched at the front. The crown can take on different shapes so there’s no one fedora shape per se, but typically the front of the crown will be slightly taller than the rear.

Look out for a ‘snap brim’, which can literally be snapped up or down depending on your preference. Fedora’s also typically come with a ribbon band that navigates the base of the crown, just above the brim.

The best fedora brands

Borsalino

Borsalino is the oldest Italian hat manufacturer, having been founded in 1857. Yet this northern Italian icon has remained relevant to this day thanks to an innovative approach to hat design, staying true to the classic shapes but also evolving them with an imaginative passion for fine craftsmanship.

Borsalino hit the jackpot in 1942 when Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman wore its designs in the unforgettable final scene of Casablanca. This was soon followed by Jean-Paul Belmondo in Breathless (1960) and the achingly cool Marcello Mastroianni in 8½ (1963).

Borsalino has perfected virtually every style of headgear you can think of, but in our opinion, nothing quite surpasses the timeless elegance of the Bogart.

Mayser

Another legacy hat brand, Mayser hails from Ulm in Germany and has been one of the world’s leading manufacturers since 1800. The company developed a reputation for its felt hats early on in its trajectory to becoming the world’s largest producer of hats, and it’s those very same felt styles that the brand is revered for today.

Its Bogart and Panama hats are also amazing value.

Goorin

We love a family-run business, especially one that has stood the test of time. Goorin Brothers – formerly of Pittsburgh and now San Francisco – is one such business. From a horse and cart in 1895 to global recognition today, the brand crafts exceptionally good value fedoras in a diverse range of fabrics such as 100% merino wool and hand-woven toquilla straw, and in a variety of different blocks and crown depths.

Its other mainstay is the aptly named ‘The Farm’ cap, which features an array of animal badges on the classic trucker silhouette.

The baseball cap

It’s thought that the Brooklyn Excelsiors were the first baseball team to have ever sported the hats that we’ve come to know as ‘baseball caps’, way back around 1860. Then as now, the cap was designed to keep the sun out of players’ eyes, and provided a nice canvas for the team logo.

Today’s caps are still walking advertising boards for teams, brands, your favourite pub – you name it. The modern baseball cap is absolutely ubiquitous throughout all cultures and fashion genres, and offers an easy way to accessorise a look by adding a sporty reference.

Who they suit

Anyone and everyone. Baseball caps are the most democratised accessory in menswear and there isn’t a head on this earth that won’t be accepting of one.

Certain styles will better suit certain people however, so make sure you try on different variations, such as soft floppy styles (otherwise known as ‘dad hats’), caps with stiff straight brims, or caps constructed with different fabrics.

What to look for

Most baseball caps are made with six separate sections of fabric that come together at the crown, which is usually adorned with a fabric-covered button. Be sure to check the quality of the stitching at each segment, as well as ensuring that the lining of the cap is preferably cotton for comfort.

Caps come in a multitude of fabrics, from wool and tweed to ripstop nylon and polyester, so it’s really a matter of trying them on and seeing which complements you best.

The best baseball cap brands

New Era

Originating out of Buffalo, New York, you’d be forgiven for thinking New Era is a relatively modern brand. But it was actually the brainchild of one Ehrhardt Koch, who founded the company in 1920.

Koch took a gamble on what he saw as the growing popularity of baseball and started making baseball caps, notably the 5950 snapback model, and, well, the rest is history. After Spike Lee asked the company to make him a red Yankees cap, New Era was propelled into popular culture, with logo caps suddenly being the ultimate tribal sports merchandise.

Poten

Given how popular Americana and baseball is in Japan, it’s no surprise that one of the world’s best baseball cap makers hails from there. Poten’s no-logo caps are made in the same factory that supplies the NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball league).

Minimalists will love the distinct lack of branding – but those in the know will recognise the 19 telltale stitches and leather headband that marks these caps out.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren almost singlehandedly created a new genre of hat: the ‘dad cap’. Follow hot on the heels of ‘dad shoes’ – the type of clunky, functional sneakers your old man likes to wear to do errands and mow the lawn at the weekend – and an integral part of the ‘dadcore’ trend – where young, fashion-forward men insist on dressing like suburban middle-aged dads – the ‘dad cap’ is similarly unassuming: a soft, no frills, plain-coloured, washed cotton cap that almost moulds to your head.

The preppy stalwart has long been associated with the style, offering it in a plethora of colourways that range from bold primary shades to dusty summer pastels.

Aside from the plain canvas designs, however, the US designer’s caps have also been adopted by streetwear fanatics and vintage lovers, who are clamouring over themselves to get hold of versions adorned with the iconic Polo Sport logo or the much-loved ‘Polo Bear’ mascot.

These are the officially the hottest caps you can buy right now.

The Trilby

Think Peter Sellers as Inspector Clouseau or Michael Jackson in Smooth Criminal and you’ve got a good idea of what a trilby should look like. Very similar to the fedora, only with a shorter brim that is angled down at the front and slightly turned up at the back, the trilby used to be a hat worn by the upper classes but is now, thankfully, one for all.

It’s origin is uncannily similar to the fedora, too: its name comes from the stage adaptation of George du Maurier’s 1894 novel Trilby, and when such a hat was worn in the stage adaption, it was forever known as a trilby.

Traditional fabrics for the trilby were headed up by rabbit fur pelt, but in 2022 you can find it constructed in everything from wool to straw.

Who they suit

The trilby works really well with short and oval faces, thanks to its short brim and restricted proportions that help maintain a balanced look.

Although it was once a formal style, the stubby proportions actually lend it to a casual, even grungy look. Think distressed jeans, an oversized cardigan, or any other way you can channel Kurt Cobain in the 90s.

What to look for

The most significant aspect of the trilby is the length of the brim, which shouldn’t really exceed 5cm. One rule of thumb is the bigger your face, the bigger the brim, so if you find that the trilby’s dimensions are too small, you’d be best advised to go for the bigger fedora.

The best trilby hat brands

Lock & Co

Perhaps the best known hatmaker in the world, London’s Lock & Co has been at the same St. James’s Street premises since 1765, supplying members of the British elite with headgear ever since. Thus you can be guaranteed that the craftsmanship is second-to-none – Lock & Co are Royal Warrant holders after all.

The brand’s selection is vast and diverse, stocking everything from baker boy caps and fedoras to top hats, trilbies and baseball caps. No expense is spared in the sourcing of fabrics and materials, so your head will be in good hands, so to speak.

Laird Hatters

Laird Hatters do a beautiful collection of trilby hats, and quite the most expansive we’ve seen, with over 12 slightly different styles available in an array of colours and fur felts.

Laird has been making hats since 2009, so is a relative newcomer to the scene, but its use of British fabrics and excellent workmanship has already set a high bar.

Borges & Scott

Founded in 1978 by Alice Borges and David Scott, Borges & Scott are best known for its excellent Panama hats (see below). But its excellent trilby styles shouldn’t be slept on.

Each of the brand’s trilbies is handmade by local artisans in Ecuador using traditional techniques and Ecuadorian wool, guaranteeing the highest level of craftsmanship. With a six 6cm brim, they suit a wide variety of face shapes, too.

The Panama hat

A national symbol of Ecuador (note: not Panama), the Panama hat is one of the most recognisable and widely worn of the classic hats, being an excellent addition to a summer wardrobe.

Stylish and functional, Panamas are traditionally made from the plaited leaves of the Carludovica palmata plant, known locally as the toquilla palm, and the same methods used in the 16th century are often still used today.

Similar to the shape of the fedora, but much more lightweight and flexible due to it being woven with palm strands, the Panama brings an elegant touch of class to a smart summer outfit.

Who they suit

Panama hats suit just about every face shape thanks to the balanced dimensions. In terms of styling them, they are very happy bookending a sartorial summer look – think linen trousers, shirt and unstructured blazer – but the Panama can also be used as a simple device to smarten up a polo shirt and pair of shorts.

What to look for

Panama hats vary wildly in price, and it all comes down to the quality, or tightness of the weave, and the handwork involved. A hat woven by a master weaver can cost up to $8,000 and take them up to eight months to complete.

The finest are known as Montecristi, after the town in which they are produced. Whether apocryphal or not, a super-fine panama should be able to hold water, and pass through a wedding ring when rolled up.

The best panama hat brands

Brent Black

Don’t let the antiquated, clunky website fool you – Brent Black is one of the finest purveyors of Montecristi Panama hats anywhere in the world, with some of his top styles costing the same as a new family saloon.

Buying into a Brent Black Panama is investing in the survival of Ecuador’s handmade hat industry thanks to Brent Black’s foundation that assists weavers, the skilled artisans at the bottom of the food chain.

Now, the brand only buy direct from the weavers, rather than dealers. The fedora is its speciality, offering five different styles and all made in Montecristi, Ecuador, the Mecca of Panama hat making.

Hat of Cain

If you’re ever in Singapore, you must drop into Hat of Cain, whether you’re looking to buy some headwear or not. The store is an absolute delight.

Even though the brand was only established in 2012, it has already garnered a great reputation as Asia’s preeminent Panama hat purveyor. These hats have been handwoven by local Ecuadorian communities since the 16th century, and are the perfect accessory to a smart summer look, or a great way to complement a more bohemian aesthetic.

Borges & Scott

Widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading makers of panama hats, Borges & Scott offers a substantial range of traditional, hand-woven styles that would complement any sophisticated summer wardrobe.

Each of the hats is handmade in Ecuador and then finished by an experienced team in Bristol, England, ensuring the highest levels of quality. The brand is also a member of the British Association of Fair Trade Suppliers (BAFTS), allowing you to purchase without the guilt.

The bowler (aka Derby) hat

The bowler hat is arguably the most quintessentially British hat in this list, having been originally worn by the British working classes in the 19th century, before being appropriated by bankers and financial services types in the first half of the 20th century.

Legend has it that the bowler was designed in 1849 by London hatmakers Thomas and William Bowler, who were in turn making the hat for a client of Lock & Co. The commission was for a close-fitting, low-crowned hat to protect gamekeepers from low-hanging branches while on horseback at Holkham Hall, the estate of Thomas Coke.

A hard felt hat with a round crown, the bowler achieved iconic status through the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Laurel & Hardy, and then later as part of the Droog outfit that Alex wears in Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange (1971).

Who they suit

A bowler hat will suit most face shapes, since the proportions of the crown and brim are well balanced. The more pressing question is how to wear a bowler because they are a very rare sight in the 21st century.

In fact, since 1941, bowlers have pretty much become extinct for a very good reason: to make them stiff, hatters had to dip the felt into a liquid called mercurous nitrate, which contained mercury. This was subsequently banned in the United States when the authorities realised mercury was causing a debilitating condition called erethism.

It’s because of this that the phrase ‘as mad as a hatter’ came about. Today, the only real reason to wear a bowler would be if you hunted on horseback.

What to look for

Avoid cheap, mass-produced versions, which will be invariably made from polyester, and instead head to Christys’ for the real deal. You’ll find both fur felt and wool felt styles, all of the highest quality.

The best bowler hat brands

Christys’

Founded shortly after Lock & Co in 1773, Christys’ is perhaps best known for its stunning felt hats, meticulously handmade to the most exacting standards in London, using felt hood imported from Portugal.

Indiana Jones’ hat? That was Christys’. Winston Churchill’s homburg? That’ll be Christys’. Marlon Brando’s Don Corleone? You get the picture. It’s one of the few places where you can still buy high-quality bowlers, without the health implications.

The flat cap/baker boy hat

From David Beckham and the Peaky Blinders to Bryson DeChambeau and Guy Ritchie, flat caps have come a long way from their working class origins in the 16th century. In fact, they were once a legal necessity: an 1571 Act of Parliament decreed that on Sundays and holidays, all males over six years of age, except for the nobility and ‘persons of degree’, were to wear woollen caps or pay a fine of three farthings per day.

Today, they are more associated with the countryside than with social status, and as such are often constructed from heritage fabrics such as tweed.

The Baker Boy cap is another version of the flat cap, only with a rounded, fuller body, usually made up of eight pieces of cloth.

Who they suit

Flat caps are not discerning – they’ll suit pretty much everybody, but if you have a short face you might want to try out the slightly larger dimensions of the baker boy, which will help balance out your proportions.

Style-wise, flat caps are right at home with casual countryside attire, so think waxed field jackets, chunky knits, corduroy trousers and rugged boots.

What to look for

As with all hats, fit is crucial, but even more so with a flat cap since the floppy inside band will alter the natural shape of the hat if it is pulled too tight in any one direction.

Most good flat caps will be made from a soft tweed yarn, but some of the better hatmakers will also create merino and cashmere styles. Look for quality stitching, and always opt for a cotton or silk lining.

The best flat cap/baker boy hat brands

Cappellificio Biellese

When it comes to baker boy caps and flat caps, they don’t get much better than Cappellificio Biellese, the Italian hatmaker that has been putting its heart and soul into its creations since 1935.

Committed to traditional techniques of craftsmanship that have been passed down through generations, the company – based in the Italian textile heartland of Biella – is led by designer Alberto Benigni.

The modus operandi is simple: bring together Italy’s most skilled hatmakers and the world’s finest fabrics to produce classic silhouettes with a contemporary twist.

Tom Smarte

British heritage brand Tom Smarte has been constructing fine headwear since 1786 and the company remains in family hands to this day, eight generations and two families later.

Its flat caps are of exceptional quality, constructed from a wool and cashmere blend, as well as a few silk versions.

Barbour

The flat cap has long been associated with country attire and landed gentry, so who better than to seek out for flat caps than Barbour? This widely-loved heritage brand specialises in the type of clothing you could go shooting in – think waxed and quilted jackets, checked shirts, brogue boots and a healthy dose of tweed – and has been a mainstay of the British countryside since its inception in 1894.

As you can imagine, flat caps and baker boy hats are an integral part of its accessories line season after season. They come in a variety of traditional fabrics and motifs, including wool, herringbone, tweed, tartan and waxed cotton, so if you want to bring a little country chic to your city wardrobe, look no further.

The bucket hat

From hip-hop moguls to 90s ravers, the bucket hat has been an ever-present piece of headgear for the youth of the world. Why exactly? We’ve honestly got no idea.

Originally designed as a fisherman’s hat in the early 1900s, the floppy hat was appropriated by sub-cultural movements from the 60s onwards. It has been forever associated with good times, popularised by the Stones Roses and Oasis throughout the 90s and widely adopted in the rave scene at the same time (hence it’s also known as the ‘session hat’).

In Bulgaria, it’s called the idiotka – or ‘idiot hat’. Make of that what you will.

Who they suit

Literally everyone. The bucket hat does not discern. If anything, the hat doesn’t attempt to elevate one’s style, but rather signals that you’ve got a six-pack of beers in your rucksack and you’re off to a festival.

What to look for

Style-wise, bucket hats don’t differ wildly and all pretty much adhere to the same dimensions. They are almost always made from hard-wearing cotton fabrics that can take a good beating.

More utilitarian styles will often feature zip pockets (remarkably well-sized for Rizla packets), but generally speaking, you’ll find a plethora of brands that produce quality styles.

The best bucket hat brands

Kangol

British hatmaker Kangol was founded by Jewish-Polish WWI war veteran Jacques Spreiregen in the 1930s, mostly supplying berets to the British military. But as the 60s rolled into view, Kangol began collaborating with the likes of Mary Quant and Pierre Cardin and all of a sudden they were on the heads of the Beatles et al.

Today, that iconic flat cap style is something of a Marmite product, popping up now and again on a celebrity skull and enjoying some limelight before vanishing once again into the fashion shadows.

The Kangol bucket cap is a whole different story however. Beloved of festival-goers the world over, the floppy cotton cap gained notoriety in the heady days of 80s and 90s hip-hop, sported first by LL Cool J, then later Run DMC and Grandmaster Flash.

Kangol has faithfully kept the original design, plus added a few different brim styles into its repertoire for an easy-to-style hat that perfectly complements modern streetwear.

Adidas

Kangol might have been the brand sitting atop Grandmaster Flash’s head, but Adidas was a core part of the Run DMC uniform too. So it’s perhaps no coincidence that the sportswear giant offers a wealth of bucket hats, primarily simple cotton designs in plain block colours with its logo front and centre.

They have a throwback 90s flavour to them, so if you like to lean into a retro aesthetic this could become your new summer hat.

Stussy

The original streetwear brand takes the same blueprint that has made its T-shirts and hoodies so sought after and applies it to the bucket hat. Namely, whack its signature script logo on a plain, block-coloured design and call it a day.

However, it works due to the brand cachet and the quality of fabrics used, which includes canvas, coated cotton, denim and even a winter-ready wool version.

Top Hat

Originally constructed from beaver fur but now made from rabbit fur felt, the top hat was conceived in the late 18th century, when it was worn as a regular piece of leisurewear. Gradually, it became more exclusive to the upper and ruling classes who considered it a ceremonial piece of headwear.

From European royalty to American presidents, the tall, short-brimmed hat has long been a symbol of power and superiority. Here in 2022 however, it is only really seen at the most formal of occasions, such as Royal Ascot or State events.

Who they suit

Everyone and no one. Given the dimensions of the top hat, it’s impossible to say that anyone looks better in a topper than the next man. Because, well, everyone looks pretty ridiculous.

The height of top hats can differ quite a lot, so if you have a large face you may wish to opt for a taller hat and vice versa. Needless to say, it’s not the sort of accessory you can wear to give your streetwear wardrobe some ‘edge’. Strictly formalwear only (i.e. morning dress).

What to look for

Fit is crucial when looking for a top hat since it’s not particularly stable if too large or too small. The better hats will be constructed from fur felt – usually rabbit – and will feature a leather sweatband.

Silk top hats are the pinnacle, as evidenced by the price tag (a restored silk topper will set you back about $6,000 so you can only imagine what a brand new one costs). They are effectively bespoke and are only made by a few hatters, most notably Lock & Co.

The best top hat brands

Christys’ / Lock & Co

British heritage hat makers Christys’ and Lock & Co are the best purveyors of new and restored top hats, but given the cost and their very infrequent use, you might be better off seeking out a used or vintage hat at somewhere like The Hunting Shop.

Cowboy hat

We’ll always associate the culture of the American West with the cowboy hat, but it was actually the bowler hat that the majority wore way back when. After the American Civil War, there were any number of hat styles, but a popular broad-brimmed version eventually emerged that referenced the Mexican Vaqueros as well as some of the military hats. From that evolved the modern cowboy hat.

The man responsible for the popularity of said hat was John Batterson Stetson. His first style, in 1865, was called ‘Boss of the Plains’ and constructed from fur felt with a wide flat brim and a straight-sided crown with rounded corners.

Who they suit

Given that it’s the official state hat of Texas and it has the cowboy moniker, then you might think that only bona-fide Texan ranch men can legitimately wear cowboy hats without looking like they’re in fancy dress. But hold your horses.

A number of modern hat brands have resurrected the style with flat brims and affectations such as feathers, which give the hat a much more contemporary look that works with a grungy or bohemian aesthetic.

What to look for

Most modern cowboy hats are still made of fur felt, as they were in Stetson’s day. Designs with curled brims are slightly antiquated now so we’d recommend going for one with a flat brim for a contemporary look.

The best cowboy hat brands

Stetson

They don’t come much more American than Stetson, the cowboy hatmaker that has been handcrafting its wide-brimmed designs since the frontier days over 150 years ago. Ironically, Stetson hails from Philadelphia on the East Coast, but has always portrayed the image of the western frontiersman.

The original designs were stylishly functional, being both waterproof and exceptionally durable, hence they became a totem for American Western ruggedness and masculinity.

Today, nothing beats its Open Road hats – handmade in Garland, Texas, using 6x fur felt – for a sophisticated distillation of vintage Americana.

Nick Fouquet

The poster boy of modern bohemianism, Nick Fouquet’s beaver felt fur, distressed western hats are some of the most unique and sought-after designs you will find anywhere in the world.

Fouquet has developed a cult following for his hats – one of the few if only on this list to have bridged the gap between classic hat making and luxury fashion.

Immediately recognisable by the matchstick tucked into the grosgrain band, Fouquet’s designs are truly one of a kind, destined for the heads of menswear cognoscenti who want exquisite artisanship with beautifully dishevelled, contemporary styling.

Justin

Although better known for its footwear, Justin also produces high-quality hats that are designed specifically for working cowboys or professionals at rodeos. Although you’re probably not going to be saddling up anytime soon, it does give these cowboy hats a sense of authenticity that is often missing from fashion brands.

Available in classic straw or felt, to match the season, expect timeless silhouettes and the highest level of craftsmanship, with each made entirely in the USA.

