How to Wear a Beanie: Style Guide for Men

Discover how to wear a beanie with style. Learn tips for long and short hair, outfit ideas, and the best ways to master this versatile accessory for men.

Beanies are more than just a practical accessory for keeping warm, they’re a stylish addition to any man’s wardrobe when worn correctly. Whether you’re dressing for a casual outing, layering up for colder months, or looking for ways to complement your hairstyle, beanies can add character to your look. However, figuring out how to properly wear a beanie can feel tricky. From selecting the right style to pairing it with the rest of your outfit, the options and outfit combinations can feel endless.

In this guide, we’ll explore how to wear a beanie for men. We’ll cover beanies for different face shapes, hair types, and and we’ll explore the various types of beanies, and share tips on how to match beanie styles to outfits.

What is a beanie?

A beanie is a close-fitting hat typically made from knit fabric, designed to cover the head and provide warmth. Originally used for practical purposes in cold weather, beanies have evolved into a versatile fashion accessory.

They come in various styles each offering a unique look. Beanies are popular for their ability to add a casual or stylish touch to outfits while serving functional needs.

Available in a wide range of colours and materials, beanies are suitable for men with all hair lengths and can be worn across seasons with the right styling.

Types of beanies

Understanding the different types of beanies is essential for creating beanie outfits men can confidently wear. Here are the most common styles and what makes them unique.

The classic cuffed beanie

The cuffed beanie is the most traditional style, featuring a folded edge around the base. This design adds a layer of warmth around the ears and allows for versatile styling. It suits nearly all face shapes and hairstyles, making it a go-to option when exploring how to wear a beanie for guys.

Shop Now: Mr Porter

The fisherman beanie

This shorter style sits just above the ears, offering a snug and tailored look. Fisherman beanies are ideal for men who prefer a minimalist aesthetic and they pair particularly well with casual and urban styles, making them a great choice for experimenting with beanie outfits.

Shop Now: Wax London

The slouchy beanie

Slouchy beanies feature extra fabric at the back, creating a relaxed and laid-back vibe. They’re an excellent option when considering how to wear a beanie with long hair, as the looser fit complements flowing locks. For men with a bohemian or artsy outfit, slouchy beanies are a perfect match.

Shop Now: Mr Porter

The bobble beanie

With a pom-pom on top, the bobble beanie leans towards a playful wintery aesthetic. In terms of beanie outfits for men, it’s a great choice to wear in colder weather and it pairs well with puffer jackets or chunky knitwear. While not ideal for every occasion, it’s a fun way to add character to casual looks.

Shop Now: Mr Porter

The wool beanie

Warm, cozy with some of the best insulating properties, a wool beanie will keep you warm and stylish all season long. They’re not only comfortable but they’re breathable and will even keep your head warm if they get a little wet.

Shop Now: Wax London

Styling tips for beanies

Match the beanie to the shape of your face

Experimentation is key when figuring out how to properly wear a beanie and create a flattering look. Beanies tend to frame your face by drawing attention to its contours and proportions. For men with longer or oval face shapes, slouchy or cuffed beanies are ideal. The relaxed fit of these styles adds volume and balances out elongated features. On the other hand, rounder face shapes benefit from fisherman or snug-fitting beanies, as they create more definition and prevent the head from appearing overly spherical.

Avoid styles that cling too tightly to the crown if you have a long face, as they can accentuate length. For round faces, steer clear of slouchy beanies, which might make your head appear smaller relative to the added bulk at the back. Finding the right fit will ensure your beanie feels intentional and stylish.

Consider your hairstyle

Your hairstyle plays a significant role in how to wear a beanie for guys. Long hair and short hair interact differently with beanies, so knowing how to style them together can make all the difference. Men with long hair should embrace the relaxed aesthetic of slouchy beanies, which provide space for their locks to flow naturally. Letting strands peek out at the sides or back creates a laid-back yet intentional vibe that pairs well with casual outfits.

For short hair, cuffed or fisherman beanies are a better match. These styles sit closer to the scalp and frame the face neatly, adding a little more structure to your overall look. Try to avoid overly loose styles, as they can overshadow the clean lines of shorter hairstyles. Regardless of hair length, always make sure that your hair is tidy and styled before putting on a beanie.

Choose colours wisely

When styling a beanie, colour is just as important as fit. Neutral tones like black, grey, navy, and beige make a great foundation for beanie outfits that men can wear confidently. These colours are versatile and pair well with almost any outfit, making them ideal for beginners exploring how to properly wear a beanie.

For those looking to stand out, bold colours like burgundy, mustard, or forest green can add personality. However, it’s important to keep the rest of your outfit fairly muted when using vibrant tones. For example, pair a mustard beanie with a navy coat and black trousers to let the beanie stand out. Matching your beanie to other accessories, such as scarves or gloves, can also create a cohesive look.

Pair with the right outfits

A beanie should complement your overall outfit, not clash with it. Casual ensembles are the easiest to style. You can pair a cuffed beanie with dark jeans, trainers, and a puffer jacket for a classic winter look. For streetwear-inspired outfits, a fisherman beanie with a bomber jacket and slim joggers creates an urban vibe.

For smarter occasions, pairing a thin-knit beanie with tailored trousers, a roll-neck jumper, and a pea coat would be a great beanie outfit to wear to dinners or events. When mixing textures, such as chunky knit beanies with cable-knit jumpers or wool coats, be mindful of proportions to avoid looking overly bulky. A well-coordinated outfit can make your beanie feel like a natural extension of your style.

Seasonal considerations

While beanies are often worn in winter, they can be worn year-round with the right materials and styles. Wool or chunky knit beanies are perfect for the coldest months, especially when paired with warm layers like scarves and gloves. These heavier styles aren’t just functional but also add a cosy, seasonal aesthetic to your outfit.

In transitional seasons like autumn or spring, opt for lightweight thin-knit beanies. These styles provide just enough warmth without causing overheating. Pair a thin-knit beanie with a denim jacket and chinos for a fresh, layered look. When considering how to properly wear a beanie in warmer months, stick to breathable fabrics like cotton blends to ensure comfort. Adapting your beanie choice to the season ensures both practicality and style.

Balancing proportions

When styling with a beanie, it’s important to consider the proportions of your entire outfit to create a complete and cohesive look. A beanie’s snug fit or slouchy design can affect how your overall silhouette appears, so it’s essential to balance it with the right clothing.

For example, if you’re wearing a chunky knit or oversized jacket, opt for a fitted beanie like a cuffed or fisherman style to avoid looking overly bulky. On the other hand, a slouchy beanie pairs well with slim-fitting tops or tapered trousers, adding a relaxed and casual vibe to the ensemble.

The size of the beanie matters too. A larger, slouchy beanie may overwhelm smaller frames, while shorter styles like fisherman beanies offer a tailored look that complements minimalist or structured outfits. By matching the proportions of your beanie with your clothing, it helps create a polished and harmonious aesthetic.

Beanie outfit ideas

Casual winter look

Try a grey cuffed beanie paired with a puffer jacket, dark jeans, and chunky boots to create a stylish and functional winter outfit.

The snug fit of the cuffed beanie frames your face while providing warmth, and its neutral grey tone complements the muted palette. The puffer jacket adds texture and volume, balancing the look of the dark jeans. Chunky boots complete the outfit with a rugged touch, and they’re also ideal for navigating icy streets. A knitted scarf not only provides extra warmth but also ties the outfit together, enhancing both practicality and style.

This combination works perfectly for casual outings during colder months, keeping you warm without compromising on fashion.

Urban street vibes

Wear a black fisherman beanie combined with a bomber jacket, slim-fit joggers, and white trainers to create a clean and modern take on streetwear.

The fisherman beanie’s snug, cropped design adds a sleek edge, while its black tone enhances the minimalist aesthetic. A bomber jacket brings structure and a touch of urban cool, perfectly complementing the relaxed vibe of slim-fit joggers. White trainers create a sharp contrast to the darker pieces, keeping the look fresh and contemporary.

This outfit is ideal for city living, balancing comfort with style for everyday wear.

Smart casual winter style

Combine a navy thin knit beanie paired with a tailored coat, chinos, leather boots, and a roll-neck jumper to create an elegant yet practical look for the winter months.

The sleek design of the beanie enhances the refined lines of the tailored coat, while navy introduces a subtle richness that pairs well with neutral tones. Chinos add a smart yet relaxed vibe, ensuring the outfit feels polished without being overly formal. Leather boots anchor the look with a rugged sophistication, and a roll-neck jumper adds depth and warmth.

This combination is perfect for dinners, dates, or occasions where a balance between formal and casual is required.

Seasonal look

Wear a grey thin knit beanie paired with a denim jacket, chinos, and casual loafers to create the perfect outfit for spring or autumn.

A thin knit beanie provides just enough warmth without feeling heavy, while its neutral grey tone complements the blue of the denim jacket. Chinos add a touch of smartness to the outfit, offering a refined yet casual base, and casual loafers complete the look with a lightweight and comfortable finish.

This outfit layers textures and tones thoughtfully, making it versatile enough for a variety of occasions during transitional weather.

Some final words of wisdom on Beanies

Mastering how to wear a beanie is all about finding the right style, fit, and outfit combination to suit your look and personality. Whether you prefer a slouchy design for a laid-back vibe or a fisherman beanie for urban streetwear, beanies are versatile accessories that add both style and functionality to your wardrobe.

By experimenting with colours, materials, and outfit pairings, you can create beanie outfits men will admire and try to emulate.