Men’s Mediterranean Fashion: A Style Masterclass + 20 Outfits

Dreaming of Riviera charm? Discover the Mediterranean fashion with our top tips on style and 20 outfits to nail the look with effortless style!

So, what is Mediterranean style? It’s tough to define, yet we all feel its vibe.

It’s that laid-back yet sharp mix of relaxed tailoring, easy casual-wear, and beach-ready gear, the kind of look you’d sport for breakfast in Portofino, lunch on La Pampelonne, and an evening stroll in Forte dei Marmi.

Mediterranean fashion is about looking polished without overthinking it, a skill locals have perfected over generations.

To some, Mediterranean style clothing might seem like just a shirt with shorts or chinos and casual shoes. But as a menswear editor who’s traveled the Amalfi Coast and studied men’s Mediterranean fashion for years, I can tell you it’s deeper.

Think smart fabric choices, a blend of timeless tailoring with modern pieces, and a natural Italian ‘sprezzatura’ that ties it all together.

It sounds easy, but pulling off the Mediterranean style with authenticity takes more thought than you’d expect.

Tips to nail the Mediterranean look + 18 outfits

Linen is your best friend

Linen isn’t just the most eco-friendly natural fiber, it’s the king of Mediterranean style clothing for summer. It’s lightweight, lets your skin breathe, and has a slubby texture that looks naturally relaxed. Locals swear by it, often wearing linen in loose suits or blazers with a bohemian flair, sticking to neutral or pastel shades.

Linen shirts are a favorite too, with soft-rolled collars that tone down any formal vibe. You can also roll up those sleeves over your forearms for that classic Mediterranean fashion touch.

Embrace the unstructured blazer

While many view tailoring as formal, the unstructured blazer is a casual essential in men’s Mediterranean fashion. It’s versatile, great with flat-fronted chinos or even linen shorts and with no padding or canvassing, the single-breasted cut pairs easily with a tee, polo, or linen shirt.

Go for single-breasted styles in cotton, linen, or blends, in shades like ivory, beige, or pastel blue and check out Italian brands like Rubinacci or Brioni for ideas.

Level up your polos

We can thank a Frenchman, Monsieur René Lacoste, for helping to proliferate the modern polo shirt throughout menswear, so it’s only correct that the stylish types of the Côte D’Azur would continue to honour his legacy by keeping the Mediterranean style clothes alive.

The polo shirt is a chameleon of a garment, being both inherently sporty while also completely at home with casual tailoring. A Mediterranean man can never have enough polos, since they are as diverse as they are colourful, so I’d recommend filling your wardrobe with classic cotton pique styles with two/three-button plackets for casual use. I’d also recommend you throw in some more refined knitted styles in cotton, silk and cashmere that you can wear beneath a blazer or with a pair of smart tailored trousers.

Tailored shorts

From Cinque Terre hotels to Mykonos eateries, tailored shorts are a staple in the Mediterranean clothing style.

Flat-fronted cotton or linen styles look great with a polo or short-sleeved shirt, plus loafers or espadrilles like the ones I’ve pictured above (Faconnable).

For a bolder look, try pleated shorts as they add a refined tailored effect that pairs well with a Cuban collar shirt and slip-ons. They’re also forgiving around the waist after a big plate of fritto misto (an Italian appetizer).

Pastel tones

Mediterranean fashion loves pastels and neutrals, thanks to the region’s warm weather. Wearing all-black fits in 36°C heat is a recipe for disaster, so light tones like baby blue, coral pink, pistachio green, and beige keep you cool and stylish.

Linen is ideal for pastels as it takes dye well, and its lumpy texture adds depth, so the color never looks flat.

Chinos vs pleats

This isn’t an ‘either/or’ – both the best chinos and pleated trousers are essential kit for stylish Mediterraneans and are regularly worn in smart and casual situations.

Of the former, flat-fronted cotton chinos are so easy to wear that you should probably own pairs in multiple colours – especially in white, beige, khaki and navy.

Cropped styles that finish at or above the ankle are most authentic and allow you to show a hint of socklessness if you wish. Pleated trousers on the other hand are roomier at the waist and those tailored folds provide a more considered yet no less casual sartorial effect.

It really comes down to personal preference, but just make sure you have both options on hand.

Vintage classics

Whenever you see really well-dressed Mediterranean men, more often than not they are wearing a vintage piece.

There is a charm about their look that an ensemble of brand new clothing simply cannot convey. It might be a pair of well-worn loafers that refuse to die, an old Hermés silk scarf now used as a neckerchief, or a Rolex that has seen better days but nevertheless has a story to tell.

It’s these small but not inconsequential details that completely make his look and give you the impression that he appreciates the finer things in life, which is after all fundamental to being Mediterranean.

Earn your stripes

While the Breton jersey was invented in northern France, it made its name in the golden south of the country when cultured Riviera types recognised the head-turning power of simple horizontal stripes.

Iconic images of Bridgitte Bardot and James Dean wearing Bretons cemented the top in the annals of timeless style and it’s just as popular today, especially when worn with a navy linen blazer or tailored shorts.

Stripes of the vertical variety also play a big part in Mediterranean fashion, especially in shirting where they can be deployed in myriad colours to bring to life a pair of turned-up chinos or tailored shorts. Blue on white is the classic nautical colourway and a failsafe option but pale yellow or pastel pink stripes will add a soft injection of colour to a tonal look.

A slip-on for all occasions

It’s a feeling foreign to us northern Europeans but what joy it must be to know that for three quarters of the year, you’ll rarely need to tie a shoelace. For stylish Mediterraneans, the slip-on shoe is merely an extension of the foot, so natural it must feel.

Loafers in soft leather or suede (brown or tan) work beautifully with suits or separates, socks optional.

For a more casual option, espadrilles with canvas and jute soles (or luxe leather styles) elevate evening looks, captulating that effortless Mediterranean clothing style.

Take your cue from the icons

The Mediterranean’s beauty has inspired many films, and their wardrobes define Mediterranean style clothes today.

Call Me by Your Name mixes American preppy with Italian casual, while Jude Law’s Dickie Greenleaf in The Talented Mr. Ripley sets the standard for Riviera style where Scott Fraser recreated his iconic looks.

Alain Delon in Plein Soleil (the same story, different name) shows how to look sharp in just swim shorts.

What to wear on a mediterranean cruise

Heading on a Mediterranean cruise? The dress code calls for Mediterranean style clothes that balance comfort with that effortless Riviera charm.

For the perfect cruise outfits, embrace the Mediterranean fashion at its core: light, breathable fabrics with a polished edge. Start with light color linen shirts paired with off-white tailored shorts to show off a pair of stylish espadrilles. Add some accessories like a woven straw hat and tortoiseshell sunglasses for a touch of Mediterranean fashion flair.

As the sun sets on your ships deck, you can elevate your Mediterranean style with a beige linen blazer over a tailored blue or grey shirt. Pair it with flat-fronted white chinos, cropped at the ankle to show off a pair of tan suede loafers for a refined yet relaxed vibe. A vintage silk scarf, tied loosely around your neck, adds that Mediterranean fashion touch of ‘sprezzatura’—perfect for sipping aperitifs as the stars come out.

From cruise-ready looks to Riviera-inspired classics, Mediterranean fashion is all about that perfect mix of relaxed elegance and timeless charm.