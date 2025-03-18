The 10 Best Chinos for Men (2025) Picked by Style Editors

From Banana Republic to Todd Snyder. Step up your chino game this year with tailored fits, stretchy comfort, and bold vibes. From budget steals to luxe picks, we'll help you find your perfect pair.

Chinos have evolved from their military roots into a modern must-have. They’re the unsung heroes of the wardrobe that bridge the gap between denim and dress pants.

But picking out the best mens chinos for 2025 is all about blending style with practicality. Whether you’re after slim fit chinos for a tailored look, athletic fit chinos for those gym-honed thighs, or the best stretch chinos for all-day comfort, there’s something here for every guy.

From budget-friendly picks, premium designer options, and everything in between, because who says you can’t look sharp without breaking the bank?

What to consider before you buy chinos

Before you dive into the world of men’s chinos and get all trigger happy with that “add to cart” button, let’s break down the key factors that’ll ensure you’re strutting out in a pair that’s perfect for you.

Getting the fit right

This is the make-or-break moment for any pair of pants. Chinos come in a range of cuts from slim, relaxed, or athletic and your choice should match your body type and personal swagger.

The best slim fit chinos strike that Goldilocks balance: they hug your legs just enough to show off your shape without cutting off circulation but for the big guys you might need a relaxed or athletic fit with extra room in the thighs and seat (because your quads deserve to breathe, not beg for mercy).

Choosing the fabric

Chinos are traditionally cotton-based, and for good reason as it’s breathable, soft, and looks effortlessly crisp when done right. But some of the latest men’s chinos of this year often mix in a little magic: think spandex or polyester blends for stretch and durability.

If you’re the type who’s always on the move (or just prone to the occasional lunge for the remote), stretch chinos are a game-changer offering flexibility without sacrificing that polished vibe. Weight matters too: lighter fabrics are great for summer, while mid-to-heavyweight options (like twill) hold up in cooler months.

Are they versatile?

Chinos are like the Swiss Army knife of trousers, they should adapt to your life, not the other way around.

Need work chinos for a 9-to-5 grind? Look for a pair that styles nicely with a blazer and tie, like a flat-front style in a muted navy or charcoal. More of a weekend warrior? Look for a relaxed fit and earthy tone (think olive or taupe) as they’re pair effortlessly with sneakers and a tee.

The real winners can do both: desk-to-dinner transitions without a wardrobe change.

How we chose the 10 best chinos

We didn’t just throw darts at a chino catalog (though that sounds fun). Our collective team of Men’s Flair style editors (including myself) scored each pair of chinos against key considerations such as fit, fabric and versatility.

We also considered customer reviews, brand reputation, and how well each pair lived up to its promises. The result? A list of the best men’s chinos that’ll make you ditch your jeans, at least for a day or two.



The 10 best chinos for men

1. Collars & Co CEO Classic Stretch Chinos

These stretch chinos from Collars & Co fuse a polished, professional edge with a comfort-driven twist. The deep navy shade is a timeless go-to, and the classic two-pocket design keeps the look streamlined and fuss-free.

Pros:

Stretchy cotton blend

Sleek classic fit

Durable construction

The 97% cotton and 3% spandex blend offers noticeable stretch without compromising structure, the classic fit flatters most builds with a tailored yet comfy silhouette, and the construction holds up to repeated wear thanks to reinforced stitching.

Cons:

Limited color options

Slightly pricier than budget picks

Only available in a handful of colors (navy, khaki), limiting variety, and the price tag sits above budget options like Uniqlo or Gap, though we feel it’s justified by the quality.

Why We Liked Them:

They contour to your body like a second skin, ideal for sitting, standing, or the occasional stretch, while maintaining a boardroom-ready sharpness. As work chinos, they subtly flex to say, “I’m here to close deals, but I could also crush a quick workout.”

Best For:

Guys craving a do-it-all pant that balances versatility, comfort, and a premium feel for both work and play.

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Exceptional comfort and style, docked slightly for limited colors and higher cost, but reviews praise the fit and durability.

2. Velasca Marzamemi Pleated Chinos

Velasca’s Marzamemi chinos for men bring Italian flair with a pleated twist, lightweight, cool, and perfect for a standout yet comfy vibe.

Pros:

Premium lyocell-cotton blend

Breathable summer fabric

Made in Italy craftsmanship

The lyocell and cotton mix feels silky-smooth and airy against the skin, ideal for warm days. The lightweight weave keeps you cool, and Velasca’s Italian artisans deliver top-notch construction.

Cons:

Can wrinkle

Slim fit is snug for bigger legs

The pleated front adds retro charm but might not suit minimalist tastes, and at around £210 ($250), it’s a step up from budget options like Uniqlo.

Why We Liked Them:

These chinos blend old-school style with modern comfort, perfect for guys who want to flex a little sophistication without sweating it out. The fabric’s a dream for summer swagger too.

Best For:

Guys who love a bold, breathable look with European cred and absolutely ideal for warm-weather style.

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Stellar fabric and craftsmanship shine, but the pleats and price narrow its appeal slightly. Velasca’s rep for quality holds strong.

3. Asket The Regular Chino

Asket’s men’s chinos embody minimalist Scandinavian cool with a taupe cotton-satin weave that’s both sleek and substantial, a true wardrobe anchor.

Pros:

Sustainable materials

Crisp mid-weight fabric

Timeless fit

Made from sustainable Italian cotton-satin with a mid-weight feel (300 gsm) that’s crisp yet comfy, the regular fit is timeless and flattering, and the brand’s ethical production adds feel-good points.

Cons:

No stretch

Higher price point

No stretch means less give for active wear, and the $145 (Approx £110) price is a step up from mass-market options.

Why We Liked Them:

They ooze understated premium quality without being loud about it, perfect as best chinos for guys who prioritize craftsmanship and longevity over fleeting trends.

Best For:

Eco-conscious dressers who crave a sharp, structured silhouette that lasts.

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Stellar quality and ethics, but lack of stretch and higher price temper the score; Asket’s praised for durability.

4. Uniqlo Men’s Slim-Fit Chinos

Uniqlo’s best slim fit chinos are a no-fuss win, affordable, stretchy, and customizable for a dialed-in fit straight from the website.

Pros:

Pre-tailored options

Stretchy comfort

Unbeatable price

Free online tailoring (16-32.5” inseams) ensures a custom fit, the 97% cotton/3% spandex mix adds stretchy comfort, and at $49.90 (Approx £40), it’s a bargain for the quality.

Cons:

Basic design

Sizing can run small

The design is fairly basic with no standout details, and sizing can run small, requiring careful checking.

Why We Liked Them:

They’re the best chinos for men who want a tailored look without the hassle or cost of a tailor. The stretch keeps them comfy from morning coffee to evening drinks.

Best For:

Guys who value fit and affordability over flashy design.

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Near-perfect for price and practicality, slightly basic but a fan favorite per GQ and Strategist reviews.

5. Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Wrinkle-Resistant Chinos

These are the best chinos we could find on Amazon and prove you can look decent without spending a lot. Slim-fit, practical, and ready to wear out of the dryer.

Pros:

Dirt cheap

Wrinkle resistant

Solid color range

At $20-$30 (£20), they’re dirt-cheap; the wrinkle-resistant, the 60% cotton/40% polyester blend is low-maintenance; and colors like navy, khaki, and black offer a solid variety.

Cons:

Thinner fabric

Less of a premium feel

The thinner fabric lacks a luxe feel, and it’s less durable than 100% cotton options over time.

Why We Liked Them:

They’re the best work chinos for guys who need a reliable, no-frills option, wash, wear, repeat. Perfect for those “I need pants now” moments.

Best For:

Bargain hunters who want functional, fuss-free pants.

Our Rating: 4/5

Unbeatable price and ease, but the thinner feel keeps it from elite status; highly rated on Amazon for value.

6. Collars & Co CEO Chino Five-Pocket Stretch Pants

Another standout from Collars & Co, these five pocket stretch chinos blend jeans’ laid-back charm with chino refinement, all in a versatile navy shade.

Pros:

Five pocket style

Stretchy fabric

Modern casual vibe

Five-pocket styling adds a denim-like casual edge, the cotton-spandex blend stretches nicely, and the modern fit feels fresh yet approachable.

Cons:

Not as formal as classic chinos

Sizing can be tricky

Less formal than traditional chinos, limiting dress-up potential, and inconsistent sizing reports suggest trying on first.

Why We Liked Them:

They’re the best athletic fit chinos for guys who want jeans-level ease with a smarter twist, stretch makes them ideal for active days without sacrificing style.

Best For:

Casual Fridays or guys with active lifestyles who still want polish.

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Comfort and vibe are top-notch, but formality and sizing quirks ding it slightly.

7. Todd Snyder Relaxed Fit Chino

Todd Snyder’s best chinos are a modern classic, rich olive tones meet a roomy cut that’s still sharp and sophisticated.

Pros:

Premium Japanese fabric

Relaxed yet tailored fit

Rich color

Japanese cotton twill feels luxe and substantial, the relaxed-yet-tailored fit offers room without bagginess, and the olive hue pops with personality.

Cons:

Pricey

Relaxed fit might be too relaxed for slimmer guys

At $228 (Approx £175), it’s a splurge, and the relaxed cut may swamp slimmer frames.

Why We Liked Them:

They’re the best chinos for big guys who want unconstricted style. The fabric drapes like a dream and feels worth every penny.

Best For:

Guys who dig a bold, relaxed look with premium cred.

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Fabric and fit are elite, but price and niche appeal limit universality.

8. Incotex Slim-Cut Chinos

Incotex’s best slim fit chinos bring Italian swagger. Sleek, sophisticated, and smoother than a gelato on a summer day.

Pros:

Designer quality

Impeccable tailoring

Soft cotton blend

Italian cotton-elastane blend is buttery soft with slight stretch, tailoring is razor-sharp, and the designer pedigree shines through.

Cons:

Eye-watering price

Slim cut not for all

Around $250+ (Approx £200) is a wallet punch, and the slim cut isn’t forgiving for thicker legs. It’s worth noting however they’re often discounted in regular sales.

Why We Liked Them:

They’re the best men’s chinos for flexing refined taste, quietly luxurious and impeccably crafted for those who notice the details.

Best For:

Style mavens willing to invest in standout tailoring.

Our Rating: 4.5/5

Top-tier quality, but cost and fit specificity keep it from a perfect 5.

9. Mr P. Samuel Straight-Leg Cotton-Blend Twill Chinos

Mr Porter’s in-house best chinos deliver a straight-leg silhouette that’s universally flattering and built to last, perfect for any occasion.

Pros:

Straight-leg versatility

Durable twill

Subtle elegance

Straight-leg cut suits most body types, the cotton-twill blend is durable and crisp, and the subtle design exudes quiet elegance.

Cons:

Limited stretch

Higher price point

Minimal stretch reduces flexibility, and the $180+ (£145) price tag feels steep for the features.

Why We Liked Them:

They’re the best work chinos for a polished, approachable look, great for the office or a first date without trying too hard.

Best For:

Guys who prefer timeless over trend-chasing (or “hype-riding,” if you will).

Our Rating: 4/5

Versatile and well-made, but less stretch and higher cost temper enthusiasm. Solid reviews by Mr Porters customers however.

10. Dunhill Straight-Leg Cotton-Blend Twill Chinos

Dunhill’s men’s chinos cater to the discerning gent. Straight-leg perfection in a cotton-blend twill that’s quietly posh.

Pros:

Luxury craftmanship

Crisp fit

Understated luxe

Luxury craftsmanship shines in every stitch, the straight-leg fit is crisp and refined, and the understated vibe is pure class.

Cons:

Very expensive

Minimal stretch

At $350+ (£425), it’s a serious investment, and minimal stretch limits comfort for all-day wear.

Why We Liked Them:

They’re the best chinos for making a subtle, sophisticated statement. Think elegance without arrogance, like a well-aged whiskey.

Best For:

High rollers who prize refinement above all.

Our Rating: 4/5

Exquisite but pricey and less practical; luxury status affirmed by the hype.

Previously featured in the 10 best chinos for men

Our list of the best men’s chinos isn’t set in stone, fashion moves fast, and so do we. If we wave goodbye to previously featured chinos we will show them here for transparency.

Banana Republic Slim Rapid Movement Chino – Loved for its budget-friendly vibe and soft fabric, but sidelined for fit limitations and availability wobbles. View these chinos on Gap.

Why we switch out products?

Whilst some brands initially offer solid high-street contenders, sometimes stock inconsistencies or feedback from you (yes, our readers!) flag items as no longer suitable. We’re all about keeping this list fresh, functional and transparent, so if we remove any particular mens chinos, we’ll list them here and let you know why.

How to style chinos

Chinos are the chameleons of pants and here’s how to wear men’s chinos for any occasion:

Casual: Pair best stretch chinos with a white tee and sneakers for a laid-back weekend look.

Pair best stretch chinos with a white tee and sneakers for a laid-back weekend look. Office Ready: Combine best work chinos with a blazer and dress shoes for a boss-level fit.

Combine best work chinos with a blazer and dress shoes for a boss-level fit. Smart Casual: Tuck a button-down into best slim fit chinos, add loafers, and you’re golden.

Tuck a button-down into best slim fit chinos, add loafers, and you’re golden. Athleisure Twist: Rock best athletic fit chinos with a hoodie and chunky trainers for off-duty cool.

Pro tip: Roll the cuffs on loose-fit chinos for big guys to show off some ankle and keep the vibe light.

FAQ’s about chinos

Are chinos good for big guys?

Absolutely! The best chinos for big guys are ones with a relaxed or athletic fit, like option 7 the Todd Snyder Relaxed Fit Chino listed above.

Can chinos be formal?

Yes, if styled right. The best work chinos (think Dunhill or Mr P.) can sub for dress pants with a sharp shirt and tie.

How do I wash chinos?

Check the label, but most best stretch chinos handle a cold machine wash. Hang dry to keep them crisp.

What’s the best chinos for athletic builds?

The best athletic fit chinos would be the Collars & Co’s five-pocket pair which will give you that fitted aesthetic but still give your quads room to breathe.

The history of chinos

Chinos began in the 19th century when British soldiers in India swapped wool for lightweight khaki fabric, dyed with mulberry juice for camouflage (National Geographic History).

The name “chino” came from American GIs in the Philippines in 1898, who got cotton pants from Chinese traders, hence “chinos”.

Post-WWII, mens chinos hit the U.S., becoming Ivy League staples by the ‘50s. Dockers’ ‘90s “Nice Pants” ads later skyrocketed sales 800%, turning slim fit chinos into a modern must-have.

From military roots to the latest men’s chinos today, they’ve evolved into versatile icons, battle-tested and boardroom-ready.