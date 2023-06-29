Designers and luxury brands have reinvented the linen shirt, bringing up to date via new shapes and making it an enticing proposition for year-round wear.

Linen, and specifically linen shirts, have developed somewhat of a bad reputation over the years – its wrinkled nature and association with dad style only serving to embolden its haters.

However, today, if you pass on the linen shirt then you’re missing out on one of fashion’s most versatile pieces. High-end designers and luxury brands have reinvented this humble summer garment, bringing it up to date via new shapes and even offering thicker versions which make it an enticing proposition for year-round wear.

But what exactly is linen, how should you be wearing it in 2023, and who do we consider to be making the most stylish linen shirts? Here’s the lowdown.

What is linen?

Linen is distinctive in its look and texture. It’s derived from the flax plant and woven into a strong, durable and quick-drying material that starts life crunchy before softening over time through multiple wash cycles.

Because it’s quick drying, it’s perfect for wearing in warm weather (and for those that sweat a lot) while its inherent softness ensures it’s comfortable to wear against the skin, making it an excellent option for shirting.

Linen is technically heavier than cotton, and its fibres thicker, so a lower thread count is needed to match the quality of cotton. However, this also means it wrinkles easily, so if you’re somebody that likes to appear pristine at all times, you might want to give linen a wide berth, or at least consider a cotton-linen blend.

Why you need a linen shirt

If you’re looking for a lightweight, breathable shirt you can wear all summer long, a linen design is arguably the pinnacle. Sure, cotton works well and can be just as breathable, but linen’s distinct texture sets it apart. Its loose weave is visible to the eye, whereas cotton often appears ‘flat’ and overly smooth.

This is why cotton works so well for formal shirts: because it’s unobtrusive and fades into the background, allowing the suit to take centre stage. Linen on the other hand lets its presence be known, adding plenty of visual interest to summer outfits in a way that cotton can’t.

Unlike the linen shirts of yesteryear, in 2023 you’ll find them in a range of styles and fits, from slim and muted to boxy, Hawaiian-esque takes. So regardless of how you intend to wear it, you can be sure there’s a version for you.

Ultimately though, the linen shirt exists so that you can stay looking sharp and feeling cool in the hottest of weather. Let’s face it, you could just wear a T-shirt with those shorts, but a linen shirt elevates your look, introducing a sense of sophistication that would have otherwise been missing.

Linen shirt buying considerations

Linen shirt styles

Linen shirts come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s worth deciding exactly what you’re after before you invest. You could go for a classic point collar option, or a button-down version, both of which give off a preppy vibe. These are ideal for dressing up or down, and work equally well with tailored slacks or when worn open over swimming shorts by the pool.

Alternatively, you could opt for something that’s moved the game on slightly in the form of a Cuban collar shirt, which looks slightly more contemporary than its buttoned-to-the-top cousins.

Heavyweight linen has also become a popular choice for overshirt jackets, which often feature patch pockets and come in a boxier cut, similar to a chore coat. These are ideal for layering on a summer’s evening, combining excellently with drawstring shorts or chinos as well as retro sneakers.

How a linen shirt should fit

As is usually the case with shirting, the slimmer the cut the smarter it looks. That said, you don’t want to go too slim to the point where it’s unflattering.

For an easy-to-wear, smart-casual linen shirt, you want a cut that flatters your top half, helping to shape it rather than cling to it. There should be a bit of room in the chest and shoulders, and ensure the arms are slim while the waist tapers down towards your hips, which makes it easier to tuck in.

For a more relaxed shirt that you intend to wear untucked, aim for a boxier shape. Again, you don’t want to go too far here and buy something that more closely resembles curtains than a long-sleeve shirt.

Instead, look for a style with slightly dropped shoulders and a waist that’s cut straight with no tapering. It should hang off your body in clean, straight lines, without any pulling across the chest or upper back.

This makes for a shirt that’s more laid back and better complements casual, weekend clothing. It will also work better as part of a layered look, underneath heavier outerwear.

Linen shirt colours

Linen takes colour incredibly well; the fibre’s texture practically demands it. Pick up a linen shirt and you’ll notice the fabric somehow mutes even the brightest of hues, perhaps due to its somewhat dull, matte finish.

That means you can get away with wearing more vibrant tones than you would with a regular cotton or Oxford shirt. Furthermore, due to its reputation as a summer fabric, linen offers the chance to experiment with colour, given that brighter shades always feel more appropriate in the sun.

For something bold, try opting for salmon pink or lobster red, which work especially well with navy chinos. Alternatively, try pastel green or lilac, which will infuse your look with a bit of 80s Miami Vice style.

The best men’s linen shirt brands for 2023

Blugiallo

Blugiallo does things a little differently to the majority of click-and-buy menswear brands. Offering a modern take on made-to-measure, you enter a series of measurements to its website and get a more detailed fit profile than you’ll ever get from off-the-rack clothing. And beyond regular suiting, the label offers the same service for linen shirts.

As well as strict measurements, your personal taste is accounted for, too. So whether you wear your linen shirts loose and floaty or more fitted, you’ll find the perfect shirt for you. Style-wise, think casual European elegance, with shirts in staple colours like olive, navy or gentle vertical stripes.

Luca Faloni

While perhaps more widely known for its sumptuous cashmere pieces, Luca Faloni also does an impressive line of linen shirts.

The Italian brand places great emphasis on fabric and fit, sourcing the finest linen from its homeland and cutting its shirts in a flattering slim fit that’s easy to dress up or down.

Sunspel

Heritage British menswear doesn’t come more wearable or wonderful than Sunspel. The label has been doing its thing for more than 150 years – that thing being elegant everyday clothes made from the finest possible materials. And its linen shirts are a great example of how Sunspel elevates staples to luxury level.

While some linen can feel coarse on the skin, especially next to cotton, Sunspel uses particularly fine fibres. Grown in France and woven in Italy, the fineness is what gives it that finesse, maximising softness every time you wear them.

The Resort Co.

The Resort Co was founded in 2019 with the mission to craft the perfect vacation wardrobe – the type of clothing you reach for summer after summer. And it’s safe to say they succeeded.

Offering a small but perfectly curated selection of resortwear, the range oozes sophistication, with terry cloth shorts, knitted polo shirts, short sleeve Cuban collars and tailored swim shorts helping to create the type of aesthetic you’d expect to see in high-end resorts dotted along the Côte d’Azur.

The Stockholm-based brand has recently released a capsule linen collection, featuring these excellent resort shirts in navy and olive Irish linen. Crafted by artisans in Trofa, Portugal they come in a regular fit and are finished with horn buttons for a relaxed yet elegant look.

Vilebrequin

Vilebrequin specialises in high-end resortwear, so it should come as no surprise that the luxury French brand does a fine line of 100% linen shirts.

They come in a wealth of summer-ready colourways – from bold yellow and orange through to classic pastel blue and pink – as well as a variety of fun printed Cuban collar styles for those times when you want to turn heads by the pool.

The perfect accompaniment to the label’s acclaimed swim shorts and a must-pack for any vacation.

L’Estrange

Since 2013, L’Estrange has empowered men to do more with less by stripping back the male wardrobe to a small selection of modular pieces that can be mixed and matched every day. The idea is to reduce the need for conveyor-belt consumption while streamlining your style in the process.

You’ll find all the cornerstones of a capsule wardrobe – including chinos, Oxford button-downs, sweats, outerwear and knitwear – with each piece elevated through choice of fabric and meticulous attention to detail.

Linen shirts sit right in this remit, and L’Estrange has blended its version with a touch of organic cotton to give it increased softness and crease resistance. The result is a long-sleeve linen shirt you can genuinely wear all year round.

Available in four classic neutrals and either collared or collarless, each would make a versatile addition to your rotation.

Flax London

Given that the company is named after the plant linen comes from, you’d expect Flax London to know its way around a linen shirt. And you’d be right.

Expect well-made, perfectly fitting designs that are as at home teamed with tailored trousers in the office as they are a pair of swim shorts by the pool. We’re big fans of its heavyweight linen overshirts, which turns a typically summer piece into something that can genuinely be worn year round.

Aurelien

Understated Mediterranean style is the vibe at Aurelian. So it goes without saying that alongside its woven suede belts and Terry cloth polos, you’ll find elegantly breezy linen shirts in colours that look great with a suntan and a cocktail.

That palette ranges from sandy off-whites to more adventurous peach and aqua colours, and there are also nice details to choose from. Some styles come, for example, with a spread collar for bonus loucheness, while others come in linen-jersey blends that are a little bit heavier, but a whole lot softer, too.

ISTO

ISTO isn’t shy when it comes to transparency, detailing the cost of production for everything it makes.

For those wanting a sustainable linen shirt it’s a no-brainer, then, but regardless of your carbon footprint the Portuguese brand’s sleek design signature makes its linen shirts some of the most stylish on this list.

ASKET

For exceptionally made wardrobe staples, Asket should be your go-to. Expect carefully sourced fabrics and flattering fits that are both versatile and easy to wear.

Its linen shirts are exceptional. Coming in classic button-down form, they are offered in an array of colours that will suit all skin tones.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo has long produced some of the best linen shirts around, regardless of price point. The Japanese brand is known for offering superb value for money, so you’re guaranteed quality, and its range of linen shirts comes in virtually every colour imaginable.

Like with most of its product categories, Uniqlo offers both smarter or more casual takes – try one of its slim-fit designs under a blazer for the office, while its Cuban collar options are ideal for vacations.

Arket

Arket’s collection of regularly rotating garments blends classic with contemporary. Its linen shirts are the epitome of this juxtaposition: crafted from the age-old fabric but cut in new, oversized silhouettes that will slot straight into your casual weekend wardrobe.

Everlane

With a focus on responsibly-sourced materials and classic cuts, Everlane is well placed to offer some of the finest linen shirts around. Look out for subtle updates on timeless designs including its soft-striped, short-sleeved, button-down versions.

Portuguese Flannel

Portuguese Flannel is a specialist shirtmaker, so you can be sure it offers every button-up you would ever need – from classic linen shirts through to contemporary takes on Cuban collars.

It’s linen collection comes in a wide range of colours and patterns, from brick orange to mustard yellow and even dip-dye, so if you want to make a statement, look no further.

Reiss

British brand Reiss is perhaps best known for its casual tailoring, spanning expertly-cut blazers and flatteringly slim trousers. Its shirts are also top notch though, and for summer it always offers a hefty does of linen.

The highlight of this season’s range are its open collar shirts, a design Reiss has well and truly perfected over the years.

Percival

Percival is widely praised for its knitted shirts, which have become somewhat of a cult item among men’s fashion insiders. But its linen offering is equally impressive.

Expect a range of Cuban collar and embroidered designs, which are ideal for jazzing up your casual summer wardrobe.

