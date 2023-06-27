The Cuban (or camp) collar shirt has become a modern warm-weather must own. Here's everything you need to know before adding one to your summer wardrobe.

If you’re not already on the Cuban collar shirt bandwagon, where have you been? Having transitioned from a design you’d only find in thrift stores to a bonafide wardrobe staple, this simple shirt style might be the summer piece you’ve been missing.

Easy to wear, comfortable, and smart without being stuffy… it ticks all the boxes. But how should it fit, what fabrics should you go for and which brands are making the best men’s Cuban collar shirt this season?

Here’s everything you need to know before you buy.

What is a Cuban collar shirt?

Unsurprisingly, a Cuban collar shirt is differentiated by the style of its collar. It boasts a unique open neck with a notch-lapel like collar that spreads open, unlike regular shirt collars that are designed to be buttoned up.

Its collar is often given different names, including ‘camp’ or ‘resort’, but the design remains the same. Thinking about it, ‘resort’ might make the most sense, as the style was originally intended for wearing in warm weather due to its open neck, relaxed cut and short sleeves.

Don’t get it twisted though, this is a staple that can be worn all year round, especially as many labels are producing long-sleeved versions these days.

Why you need a Cuban collar shirt

Cuban collar shirts often have a throwback feel as they were incredibly popular during the mid century. They were widely favoured, alongside polo shirts, as a relaxed alternative to the traditional collared shirt, often worn on holiday or on weekends where men required something more laid back than their regular 9-5 wardrobe could offer.

Today they remain a great option for spring and summer as they’re comfortable, easy to style and incredibly adaptable. They can be worn just as well with drawstring shorts as they can under an unstructured suit, making them a worthy investment for anyone looking to punch up their warm-weather wardrobe.

They’re sort of the ideal in between shirt – smarter than a tee or polo, but more casual than a dress shirt, so if you’re looking to bolster your smart-casual attire, there could be no better option than the Cuban collar shirt.

Cuban collar shirt buying considerations

How a Cuban collar shirt should fit

Cuban collar shirts should fit on the more relaxed end of the spectrum. They’re look their best when worn untucked, so the waist of the shirt needs to be boxy enough to sit clean and straight, allowing some much needed air circulation.

However, if you intend to wear them tucked into trousers (a modern style move), then you should aim for a laid-back cut with plenty of room through the chest and shoulders. This is so when you tuck it into your waistband it doesn’t cling too tightly to your body, defeating the point of this hot-weather piece.

As a rule of thumb, the hem should generally finish at the waist, while the arms should end at the bicep for short sleeves, and just before the wrist for long sleeves.

Cuban collar shirt fabric options

Fabric choice can quickly change the look and feel of your Cuban collar shirt. And because they’re most suited for spring/summer wear, you’re likely to find them in suitably lightweight fabrics.

A textured cotton or pique fabric is arguably be the most versatile option and can easily be dressed up or down, but linen shouldn’t be discounted either. A linen shirt has long been considered the ultimate vacation top, especially when finished with a chest pocket, which is perfect for storing your sunglasses when indoors.

As always, it’s worth noting that linen creases incredibly easy, so if you’re not prepared to embrace the full rumpled charm of the fabric (you should, btw), look to cotton-blends instead which offer the best of both worlds.

Alternatively, you might want to consider tencel or lyocell. The latter has an almost silk-like quality that gives shirting a lightweight, floaty feel. Just as breathable and lightweight as linen, this fabric takes colour and print especially well, making it ideal if you’re looking for a statement summer shirt.

Cuban collar shirt colours & patterns

Its status as a modern-day warm-weather essential means the Cuban collar is often available in bright colours and patterns. It can be ideal then if you want to spice up your monotone looks, or if you’re already a fully-fledged adopter of brighter tones.

These days, your options are endless: you can find Cuban collars in stripes, checks, textured weaves and, of course, solid shades ranging from bright primary shades through subtle pastel hues.

Classic Hawaiian shirts have always featured Cuban collars, so for the ultimate in statement shirting, that’s a route you shouldn’t be afraid to go down. For something more understated, consider a seersucker stripe or panelled shirt, which channels some retro Jet Set charm without looking as though you’re playing dress up.

The best men’s Cuban collar shirt brands

Below you’ll find the brands and designers we consider to be making the most stylish Cuban collar shirts for spring/summer 2023. Combining modern design with high-quality materials while offering great value for money, you won’t go wrong no matter who you choose.

Sunspel

British heritage brand Sunspel has a long history of producing the finest T-shirts and boxer shorts known to man, but its shirt offering is equally impressive.

Look out for its Cuban collar shirts cut from its signature polo shirt cotton (the same polo shirt a certain 007 wears), which boasts a distinctive, tactile woven texture designed to stand out in a more refined way.

The Resort Co

The Cuban collar shirt is made for summer, so it finds itself at home in the poolside collections of The Resort Co. The label sets out to create a flawless capsule wardrobe for luxury holidays and summertime city breaks, where this style of shirt is an essential inclusion.

The brand’s resort shirts come in rich block colours, crafted in either linen or Terry cloth – both perfect for a stylish transition from pool to piazza. Made in Portugal, you can also style them as a co-ord set with the label’s matching shorts.

Flax London

Flax London is named after the fast-growing, productive plant from which we get that most underrated of fabrics, linen. The UK label uses the material exclusively, across its collections, for its lightweight wearability and strong eco credentials.

Its linen Cuban collar shirts show off the fabric particularly well. Soft, breezy and easy to style, the label cuts them straight and boxy in that classic Americana style and produces them in Portugal from Irish-sourced linen.

CDLP

Swedish label CDLP does wonderful things with lyocell, a remarkable fabric made from the pulp of fast-growing trees like eucalyptus. It’s more breathable than cotton, with a lightweight silk-like handle. In other words, it’s a great material for Cuban collar shirts.

Floaty, breezy and great for holding pattern and colour, CDLP uses lyocell for revere collar shirts that are equal parts sleazy Miami Vice and old-school rock ‘n’ roll.

Wax London

Wax London made an impression in menswear thanks to its playful and colourful take on modern staples. Its signature Cuban collar shirt, the Didcot, comes in a broad spectrum of styles and patterns, showing off the approach.

Vertical stripes, dreamy patterns, Aztec prints and embroidery are all in the mix, making Wax a good place to browse if you’re not sure what style you’re looking for.

Cut boxy and relaxed, it’s a classic revere collar tailor-made for summer.

Percival

While it does a fine line in muted pieces that’ll form the backbone of any modern minimalist wardrobe, London-based brand Percival is at its best when it pushes design boundaries.

Its Cuban collar shirts are available in a wide range of fabrics and colours, from sage linen through to embroidered tapestry styles, as well as its knitted designs which are favoured by everyone from Alex Turner to David Beckham.

Uniqlo

For an unrivalled selection of easy-to-wear, affordable Cuban collar shirts, Uniqlo is hard to beat.

Featuring prominently in the brand’s seasonal collection, expect to find a range of fits – from relaxed to tailored – in solid, muted shades, from navy and white through to green and salmon pink. Stock up.

Universal Works

Acclaimed British brand Universal Works is always on our radar for its utilitarian-inspired designs, which are as practical as they are stylish. But its fabric choices are also second to none.

For its Cuban collar shirts line you can expect all manner of interesting materials, from classic Oxford cotton to beach-ready Terry towelling and seersucker.

Reiss

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, Reiss is continues to get it right. The British retail stalwart is renowned for its well-made, directional takes on classic menswear pieces, and its Cuban collar shirts are no exception.

It was one of the first companies to push the style in the 2010s before the rest of the market cottoned on, and it continues to be a market leader today. It’s worth noting Reiss shirts often fit on the slim side, so size up if you want something more relaxed.

Folk

Folk’s minimal designs are well loved by those who value good quality, practical style. But, every now and then the brand throws in a stylish curveball, updating classic pieces in new fabrics or artist-designed prints.

Look out for the latter within its Cuban collar shirts collection, which often come in vibrant but surprisingly versatile prints that work particularly well with chinos and Derby shoes or shorts and loafers.

COS

At the more minimal end of the market is COS, which has built a loyal following with men who value simple, understated style. Therefore, expect to find Cuban collar shirts in classic, versatile neutrals like black, navy and beige.

Where COS does tend experiment though is with its fit, so if you’re after something relaxed and oversized then look no further.

ISTO

Portuguese brand ISTO prides itself on its sustainable production methods, and unlike many brands, is open about the manufacturing cost of each of its garments.

Its shirt offering is particularly impressive, with its Cuban collars coming in tailored fits and cut from premium breathable fabrics including lightweight seersucker cotton.

J.Crew

J.Crew is well known for its preppy-inspired designs, which borrow from America’s rich history of sportswear and collegiate style.

Its Cuban collars will therefore slot effortlessly into any smart-casual wardrobe and make for the perfect, slightly chicer alternative to casual polos or tees.

Portuguese Flannel

If you’re looking to overhaul your short-sleeved shirt rotation, Portuguese Flannel might be the only brand you need to visit. It stocks everything from classic button-downs to lightweight linen shirts, and of course Cuban collars.

Cut in flattering relaxed fits from a range of high-end fabrics including cotton twill and silky viscose, there’s a design for every type of dresser.

