Murdered-out kicks will always look cool, and these are the only models you should be considering in 2023, from designer to independents.

While sneaker design is more progressive than ever in 2023 – see the chunky sneaker and trail runner trends for proof – a pair of simple black kicks will never go out of style.

Gun to our head, if we were only allowed to pick one pair of sneakers, it would probably be a white pair. But what about those times when your look needs a bit of an edge or you need to dress up a little? That’s where black sneakers come in handy. And with luxury brands and independent sneaker makers alike offering fresh takes on crisp black lace-ups, we’ve never been more spoilt for choice.

Black trainers are almost as versatile as white tennis shoes, too: they can be worn with blue or black jeans, olive cargo trousers or classic khaki pants, not to mention shorts in the summer. And since it doesn’t seem like the sneakers with a suit look is going anywhere soon, they can also add a dash of cool to breezy tailoring.

With all that in mind, here are 20 of the coolest all-black/triple black sneaker models we’ve seen in 2023, for all budgets and wardrobes.

Axel Arigato Clean 36 Laceless Sneakers

One of the best ways to jumpstart your love of black kicks is to really lean into the minimal vibes of the design. Unlike the chunky, ‘ugly’ designs favored by hypebeasts, sleek, all-black sneakers are deliver an ultra-clean look.

That’s particularly the case with these laceless sneakers from Axel Arigato, which keep the distinctive court-inspired silhouette yet remove the laces and eyelets altogether.

Instead, a small gold embossed ‘Arigato’ logo adorns the upper, which sits atop a thick rubber cup sole.

Shop now: Axel Arigato

CLAE Bradley Mid Triple Black

CLAE expertly bridges the gap between retro design and modern good looks, channeling California surf inspiration into sneakers that are dressy yet highly wearable.

Case in point: the brand’s popular Bradley Mid silhouette, which blends aspects of sporty court shoes with the durability and comfort of a high-top.

The real highlight, though, is the black milled leather upper, which rests handsomely atop a monochromatic black sole. Waxed cotton laces add a refined, quiet luxury touch that turns this pair into more of a dress sneaker, so try teaming them with olive chinos and an Oxford shirt in the office.

Shop now: CLAE

Crown Northampton Overstone Derby

Crown Northampton is a British heritage shoemaker that takes a traditional approach to sneaker manufacturing, using nothing but the finest hides and handmade processes to reach a level of quality you’d normally only find in benchmade dress shoes.

Take the Overstone Derby in elegant black calf leather. It comes fully leather lined and is double stitched at key pressure points for durability, while the insole is hand-finished.

Consider them a direct replacement for your black Derby shoes, whenever the occasion calls for it.

Shop now: Crown Northampton

Oliver Cabell 481 Black Ghost Sneakers

Oliver Cabell is yet another brand applying the principles of durable dress shoe design to sneakers, with a touch of modern appeal thrown in for good measure.

This is what makes the 481 Black Ghost model so impressive: they feature a futuristic design yet rigorous attention to detail, including hand-stitched construction, premium Italian leather and a lovely see-through Italian Margom outsole.

The upper is also cleverly broken up using suede and leather detailing to create a sense of visual depth that can often be lacking in all-black kicks.

Shop now: Oliver Cabell

JAK G3 Black

JAK had a vision for the G3 – a sneaker that reflected the sum of its parts and the versatility of the number 3 itself – and the end result is a modern pair of kicks fit for the jetsetting man.

Crafted in Portugal using a blend of nubuck. rubberised leather and mesh, it provides the perfect mix of durability, class and comfort.

A full leather midsole makes these sneakers supremely comfortable, while removable insoles deliver shock-proof quality, too.

These are all-black sneakers that look as good as they perform, making them an excellent addition to any footwear rotation.

Shop now: JAK

Cariuma Catiba Pro in All-Black

There’s plenty to love about Cariuma. The Brazilian brand sources and uses eco-conscious, sustainable materials in all of its designs, delivering its sneakers in sustainable packaging for good measure. But it’s what’s inside that really counts, and the Catiba Pro model more than stands up in that regard, too.

These skate shoes are ideal if you actually happen to be, well, a skater, but the company put plenty of design muscle into making them a standout pair of everyday kicks, too.

That means a natural raw gum rubber outsole for plenty of grip, plus a memory foam insole that mimics the feel of the foot for increased comfort. Consider them your new Vans alternative.

Shop now: Cariuma

Velasca Spelafil

While sneakers were once reserved for purely athletic pursuits, they’ve quickly become an everyday go-to, and pairs like the Spelafil from Velasca speak to that versatility.

At first glance, sure, they look like trainers you could wear to the gym, but a closer look reveals black nubuck leather with a contrasting textured upper for a shot of daily style whether worn with jeans or joggers.

They’re made in Italy, a country with a rich shoemaking heritage, plus the grooved, running-inspired rubber outsole is fit for work or play.

Shop now: Velasca

GREATS Royale Triple Black

It’s rare to find a pair of European-made sneakers at an affordable price point, but that’s the formula Brooklyn’s own GREATS has perfected over the years.

Royale Sneaker was one of the first models the brand launched, and it makes perfect sense why: the minimalist silhouette is utterly classic, something that’s only elevated by a super-sharp all-black design.

The full-grain leather upper will only get better with age, while the leather lining itself delivers super-soft comfort.

They also feature GREATS’ custom natural rubber outsole for a sustainable, springy touch.

Shop now: GREATS

On Running Cloud Monster Sensa

If you take a quick look around any stylish neighborhood in the world, the same footwear trends quickly start to reveal themselves. And On Running sneakers, with their distinctive and ultra-modern design, are positively everywhere in 2023.

That’s not a bad thing, necessarily: it means the brand’s signature cut-out, circular and truly cloud-like sole provides out-of-this-world comfort and performance, regardless of how much you actually hit the gym.

For running or casual days around town, the knit upper and covered lace system provide sleek style and top-notch performance in one lightweight, all-black package.

Shop now: On Running

Common Projects BBall Leather Low-Top Sneakers

Common Projects describes these sneakers as the “epitome of casual luxury”, and at first glance, it seems the brand is right on the money.

The design is inspired by old-school basketball sneakers – what with the substantial build, thick rubber sole and contrasting textured panels – immediately differentiating them from the slimline Achilles model that the NY-based label built its reputation on.

The hallmarks of Common Projects are still there for all to see though, including a gold serial number at the heel and the use of the finest Italian leathers. These are clearly for ballers who appreciate the finer things.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Off-White Full-Grain Leather Sneakers

No one makes sneakers or menswear quite like Off-White, with its eye-catching, innovative designs changing the fashion industry in seismic ways.

The striped sole and arrow design on the upper of this model are instantly recognisable to those in the know, while the brand also included its trademark zip tag (in a nice contrast green) within the lacing system.

If you’re looking for a pair of all-black sneakers that make a statement and deliver genuine clout, there’s only one option.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Balenciaga Track 2.0 Nylon, Mesh & Rubber Sneakers

Balenciaga blends a little bit of everything into the latest version of its highly desirable Track model. It’s like the love child of a running and hiking shoe.

The end result is a super-futuristic pair of runway-ready sneakers that wouldn’t look out of place at a fashion week event in London, Paris or New York.

Made from from 176 separate pieces of nylon, mesh and rubber, they come with an investment-level price tag, but that little silver logo near the laces is one of the most sought-after names on the planet right now.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Alexander McQueen Exaggerated Sole Studded Leather Sneakers

When you pull on a pair of Alexander McQueen sneakers, you tend to know it right away. The chunky rubber sole on its Exaggerated Sole model has more in common with Dr. Martens boots than classic leather sneakers, but it’s striking design detail that’s made these kicks an insider favorite since 2016.

The distinctive McQueen logo is splashed across the heel in contrasting gold lettering, while the upper boasts studded detailing for additional visual interest.

Shop now: MR PORTER

New Balance BB550

The popularity of New Balance ‘dad’ sneakers shows no sign of slowing down, with the brand’s old-school models being reinvented and worn in ever-cooler ways by style influencers and actual dads alike.

The USA footwear giant has an extensive archive to explore, complete with a rich history of classic and trend-setting style. Take the original BB550: it was introduced in 1989, and today gets a modern revamp with contrasting hits of suede and leather atop a tan gum rubber outsole.

The low-top silhouette has also been toned down from its 80s high-top heyday, making a versatile addition to your present-day rotation.

Shop now: New Balance

Nike AirMax 95 Essential

The Nike AirMax 95 is such a striking sneaker that it looks supremely cool in any colourway, but nothing beats a crisp all-black design.

A blend of mesh and TPU gives it a lightweight feel and a seriously futuristic look across the upper, while AirMax cushioning is a guaranteed to deliver all-day comfort.

For days on the road, long-haul flights and miles spent exploring a new destination in any season, it’s hard to top the timeless-yet-modern appeal of the AirMax 95.

Shop now: Nike

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid

Nike has some of, if not the most, recognisable shoe designs in the world. There’s not a person on earth which hasn’t heard of Oregon giant, thanks to designs like the Air Jordan 1.

The good news is, this silhouette looks every bit as good today as it did when Michael debuted it in 1985, and this all-black design, which incorporates a tonal black swoosh, is just about as cool as it gets.

Shop now: Nike

Adidas Ozweego Shoes

Adidas certainly gives Nike a run for its money as far as classic sneakers are concerned, but every so often they turn the equation on its head and deliver something completely off-the-wall (in a good way).

Unlike core models such as the Samba, Stan Smith and Superstar, the Ozweego is a directional, fashion-forward design that’s less athletically minded. However, that doesn’t mean performance has been neglected, as these kicks incorporate Adiprene and Adiprene+ heel and forefoot cushioning as well as an EVA midsole for all-day comfort.

The futuristic silhouette looks superb rendered in all-black, especially with the tonal Three Stripes branding.

Shop now: Adidas

HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 9

HOKA has the market cornered when it comes to shoes that look like nothing else out there. Think of it like the perfect mix of modern performance and sci-fi sensibility, which the Clifton 9 falls into quite nicely.

The mesh upper provides excellent breathability, with an EVA foam midsole for extreme comfort and support, mile after mile (on the road or the trail).

For good measure, the rubber outsole is abrasion-resistant to stand up to plenty of repeat wear. A durable yet stylish option for those that are always on the move.

Shop now: END.

Salomon ACS Pro Sneakers

So named for the brand’s performance-focused Agile Chassis System, the ACS Pro takes its design inspiration from the mid-2000s, but it’s a testament to Salomon’s longevity that it looks every bit as relevant now as it did back then.

The technology stands up to plenty of demanding situations too, with a Kurim structure across the upper that acts as a supporting cage. Meanwhile the mesh openings also offer critical breathability when you need it the most.

Shop now: Salomon

Novesta German Army Trainer

Following in the footsteps of Maison Margiela’s highly sought-after Replica model come these German Army Trainers from Novesta (and at half the price).

Taking design inspiration from a number of archival styles, the brand has reinvented the original ‘GAT’ with a marathon trail outsole (a key sneaker trend for 2023). It’s a subtle touch that makes this clean, simple shoe even more comfortable, especially when combined with soft canvas and tonal suede uppers and a luxuriously cushioned midsole.

Shop now: END.