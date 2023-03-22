Quiet luxury eschews brash branding and logomania for the highest quality threads that money can buy. Here’s how to join the stealth wealth club.

Quiet luxury is that type of fashion that doesn’t see the need to announce itself. The wearer of quiet luxury, although very discerning, is not in the least bit interested in displaying his wealth by wearing clothing daubed in logos or branding. He likes to fly under the radar, but do so in some extremely fine togs (while minimising his kidnapping risk, of course).

Craftsmanship, provenance of fabrics and sheer comfort are his wardrobe’s denominators, and there isn’t a chance in hell he’s going to step out in some avant-garde, head-turning look for the sake of it.

Minimalism certainly plays a large part in the stealth wealth look, from a muted colour palette to classic menswear silhouettes, but what really defines the concept are the fabrics: cashmere, merino, vicuna, leather, organic cotton, silk, linen, suede… no expense is spared when it comes to texture and comfort.

What is quiet luxury?

Quiet luxury is as much an attitude as it is a concept, but there are certainly ways in which you can maximise the look. Naturally, quality of fabrics is one of the most important factors, but if you’re shopping at the right brands, you needn’t worry about the provenance of your garments.

Your colour palette will almost always stick to dark or neutral tones, with the occasional flash of colour. So think black, navy, tan and nudes and neutrals, with accents of fall tones in the colder months, and pastel tones in spring and summer. Patterns should be classic, such as stripes and checks, but certainly nothing too ostentatious.

A relaxed tailored approach combined with super-soft casualwear is a good place to start when thinking about silhouettes. Brunello Cucinelli’s seasonal lookbooks have got the aesthetic pretty much nailed.

Needless to say, logos and branding should be kept to an absolute minimum, but as you’ll find on our list below, this won’t be a problem – quiet luxury labels tend to keep things pretty discreet, with only very subtle brand motifs being visible, if at all.

17 quiet luxury brands you need to know

Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli stands at the top of the quiet luxury pile, having built an empire on foundations of understated luxury of the highest level. Headquartered in Solomeo, Italy, the designer is renowned for his use of the finest fabrics, especially his cashmere and leather creations.

Cucinelli was a pioneer of the casual tailoring movement, and was one of the first to incorporate elevated casualwear silhouettes with his relaxed brand of unstructured Italian tailoring.

Shop now: SSENSE

Loro Piana

The vertically integrated giant that is Loro Piana is a fabric producer first and a luxury fashion brand second, but you wouldn’t know it by viewing the stunning collections. Renowned for producing the finest natural cloths in the world, including the eye-wateringly expensive vicuna, Loro Piana’s take on menswear combines clean minimalist lines with futureproof fabric innovation.

Some of the brand’s most notable inventions to date include the fully waterproof Storm System® shield and Rain System®, which are technical coatings applied to its merino and cashmere outerwear, transforming these traditionally delicate fabrics into year-round options.

While its knitwear is impossibly soft, its outerwear is really impressive, focusing on traditional menswear silhouettes in a range of modern technical fabrics as well as the aforementioned coated natural fibres. The blouson collection in particular is extensive and sublime in equal measure.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Jil Sander

Now under the creative direction of husband and wife team Luke and Lucie Meiers, the pair have faithfully perpetuated Sander’s love of clean lines and minimalist shapes, making the brand a fashion-forward option for the stealth wealth crowd.

It’s all about the silhouette at Jil Sander, and the Meiers have delivered a fresh take with unique contemporary cuts offering something very different to the rest of the industry. There’s an inherent art in the garments that is difficult to put your finger on, as well as elements of avant gardism, all downplayed with a muted colour palette and sparse use of pattern and print.

You’ll be hard-pushed to find a logo anywhere.

Shop now: SSENSE

Margaret Howell

An icon of British minimalist design, Margaret Howell describes her own brand of clothing as “understated quality, updated modern classics”. There is a perfect balance of form and function to Howell’s collections – as she has stated before, her inspiration often comes from how clothing is made, so there is naturally a meticulous appreciation of details that most other brands miss.

A discernible workwear influence runs through Howell’s silhouettes, which she deftly combines with modern tailored pieces to create a relaxed smart casual aesthetic that flies under the radar. But if you know, you know.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Connolly

Connolly was originally founded in 1878 as a family-run business specialising in leather work. With the advent of the car industry, Connolly began to specialise in leather upholstery. It wasn’t until Isabel and Joe Ettedgui took over the company in 2000 that it was reinvented as a luxury brand, with a flagship store now pride of place at No.4 Clifford Street, in London’s Mayfair.

The brand is once again making high-end auto leathers, but it’s the stunning menswear collections that continue to pique our interest season after season, replete with beautiful chunky knits, stunning linen shirts, and outrageously soft suede outerwear.

Shop now: Connolly

Anderson & Sheppard

Unlike most of the bespoke tailors of Savile Row, Anderson & Sheppard is also much loved for its refined casualwear collection. Just over the road from Connolly on Clifford Street in London, the Haberdashery has been constructing beautiful menswear classics ever since it opened in 2011, using natural fabrics from the very best mills in England, Scotland and Europe.

Think traditional silhouettes throughout trousers, casual jackets, sweaters and shirts. The chunky knitwear is soft of the most comfortable and well-made that we’ve laid our hands on, but it’s the timeless travel jackets in buttery-soft suede or rugged cotton drill that have sartorialists coming back season after season.

Shop now: MR PORTER

The Row

Let’s face it, when the Olsen twins first launched their brand The Row in 2006, not that many people had high hopes. The graveyard of celebrities who have tried their hands at fashion is wide and deep, but Mary-Kate and Ashley have proved everyone wrong. Very wrong.

In The Row, they have created one of the preeminent stealth wealth minimalist brands for men and women, with collections that ooze moody sophistication. With an expressly dark colour palette, The Row epitomises that very modern take on classic tailoring, using clean but voluminous silhouettes to express a quiet luxury with just a tinge of ennui.

Expensive? Yes. Sublime? Also yes.

Shop now: MATCHESFASHION

Gabriela Hearst

Gabriela Hearst’s menswear collections are proof that quiet luxury can also be colourful. Hearst grew up on her family’s ranch in Uruguay, surrounded by horses, cattle and sheep, so her appreciation for fine natural fibres and sustainability should come as no surprise.

Her first menswear collection came in 2019, and ever since it has been a much-lauded line of modern silhouettes, classic tailoring and sumptuous knitwear. With not a logo in sight, the collections are always understated but beautifully composed, with flashes of colour and pattern emphasising the timeless shapes.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Ghiaia Cashmere

A new kid on the quiet luxury block, LA-based Ghiaia Cashmere constructs – as you might have guessed – beautiful cashmere knitwear, all woven in Italy. Even though it’s a West Coast label, the vibe is very much preppy East Coast, thanks to a stunning array of classic cashmere crew necks, joggers, mock necks, quarter zip, and pretty much anything else you can think of that can be made from cashmere.

Visible branding is non-existence, making these choice yarns as quietly luxurious as it gets.

Shop now: SSENSE

Boglioli

Milanese luxury tailoring specialist Boglioli has been producing stunning unstructured suits and separates ever since it was founded in 1974. But the brand was quick to understand the demand for elevated casualwear among its discerning customer base and has responded dependably with seasonal collections that ooze quiet luxury.

Sharp tailoring naturally underpins the Boglioli look, but the Italian label offers a modern casual counterpoint with timeless Sahara jackets, knitted cashmere bombers, cashmere and silk sweatshirts, and satin and linen polo shirts that feel like a million dollars.

Shop now: FarFetch

Canali

Founded in 1934 by two brothers, Canali has come to represent the pinnacle of Italian tailoring, producing impeccable suits and separates. But with the rise of casualwear, and the idea of a suit as a uniform softening in recent years, the brand has moved with the times, creating a more casual offering beyond its business lounge suits which prioritises flattering silhouettes and the very best luxury fabrics.

Canali’s brand of quiet luxury counts exquisite wool and silk polo shirts, buttery-soft suede bomber jackets and fine-gauge knitwear among its key pieces, ensuring its affluent customer base continues to line its collective wardrobe with elegant, sophisticated and timeless menswear staples.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Stòffa

Founded by Agyesh Madan and Nicholas Ragosta, Stòffa is a New York-based brand that champions a made-to-measure approach to quiet luxury menswear. Stòffa’s minimalist take on modern menswear pays homage to relaxed tailoring – in fact, it’s so relaxed you could wear their suits and separates as pyjamas.

Supple unstructured jackets in wool paired with relaxed pleated trousers and unbelievably soft woven tees all come together in a tonal colour palette of light greys and neutrals, creating a deliciously downplayed harmony of modern menswear, all lovingly made in Italy.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Dunhill

British heritage brand Dunhill tends to fly under the radar these days, happy enough for the big noisy fashion houses to take the spotlight because it knows that it has a supremely loyal customer base. Why? Well, Dunhill’s slick brand of quiet luxury combines hints of sporty automobile history with a very elevated take on smart modern menswear, incorporating fine leather pieces with its contemporary approach to tailored silhouettes.

Think technical wool/silk blazers and silk quarter-zip sweatshirts alongside deconstructed technical cotton trackpants and to-die-for performance leather hoodies. You won’t find a single morsel of branding either, keeping your luxury looking very hush.

Shop now: SSENSE

Agnona

Agnona is Italian luxury’s best-kept secret, flying under the radar with a discerning customer base since it was founded in 1953. The brand focuses on classic menswear silhouettes, but executing them in some incredible fabrics.

Agnona uses a lot of cashmere and silk blends, cashmere and linen blends, and straight up cashmere and linen throughout its spring/summer collections, while the winter lines feature heavier wool and cashmere.

There’s nothing flash about Agnona, which is the whole point – it is understated luxury for people who appreciate true quality and craftsmanship.

Shop now: SSENSE

Ermenegildo Zegna

Zegna is an Italian behemoth. Not only is it one of the biggest and best fabric mills in the world, it’s also a revered fashion brand in its own right, meticulously guided by Creative Director Alessandro Sartori who has seated the label firmly at the top table of luxury.

Naturally with a burgeoning textile business under your belt, Zegna’s produces some of the most luxurious wools in the world and is constantly innovating, too. Sartori’s vision has ensured that Zegna has not rested on its laurels, crafting a modern aesthetic of beautiful minimalist silhouettes that combine the company’s tailoring knowhow with today’s appreciation for a more casual brand of menswear.

Shop now: MATCHESFASHION.COM

Umit Benan B+

Designer Umit Benan was born in Germany to Turkish parents, before moving back to Istanbul as a child, but his sublime menswear collections reference the Italian sartorial tradition. That is Benan in a nutshell – an eclectic character of contrasts.

His B+ line is the very epitome of quiet luxury, being mostly genderless and sculptural, with a distinct minimalist flavour, replete with beautifully unstructured tailored silhouettes. He describes his collections best himself: “The resulting look is for the devout followers of that under-the-radar elegance which gets appreciated but not gossiped about.”

If that’s not the definition of quiet luxury, we don’t know what is.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Fear of God

LA-based Fear of God gets most recognition for its elevated ‘Essentials’ collection, a curation of everyday loungewear basics. But few people ever take the time to appreciate the brand’s ‘Eternal’ ready-to-wear line, which is made entirely in Italy using a beautiful array of natural fibres.

With contemporary tailoring at its core, and a colour palette that rarely deviates from either black or beige, the collection features enlarged, relaxed silhouettes with very minimalist detailing, such as boxy lapel-less suit jackets in soft wool, and rib-knit cotton fleece polos.

It’s elegant tailoring with a decidedly contemporary edge, dripping with understated sophistication.

Shop now: END.