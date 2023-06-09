55White sneakers are a non-negotiable in every man's footwear rotation. These are the hottest white kicks you can buy for all budgets.

Although the thermostat is climbing ever-steadily this summer, it’s no time to let your style fall by the wayside. There are ways to triumph over the heat and look great while doing it, and that approach starts from the ground up. In fact, you’ll be surprised by how far you can get in terms of style, versatility and comfort with a trusty pair of white sneakers.

They’re a tried-and-true classic, a timeless essential that’s crossed over from the track, gymnasium and tennis court into everyday life. They can do just about anything – wear them with chino shorts and a navy polo to a weekend BBQ. Style them with light wash jeans and a rugged henley for a night at your favorite brewery. And feel free to team them with olive stretch chinos and a grey Oxford-cloth shirt for a casual day at the office.

Of course, stylish white sneakers are also your go-to kicks for a summer vacation – you shouldn’t pack up your weekender bag without a pair. The best part is, white sneakers can be worn just about every day, provided the dress code isn’t too formal.

But with almost every fashion brand in the world now producing their own take on this classic shoe, we’re spoilt for choice. So much choice, in fact, that it can quickly become overwhelming. Do you want rough and ready canvas or premium leather? Minimalist or maximalist? Chunky soles or a slimline silhouette?

Luckily for you, our edit covers all the bases. These are the best white sneakers you can buy in 2023, officially.

Axel Arigato Arlo Sneakers

White sneakers needn’t be overly simplistic – you can make a bit of a statement when wearing them, particularly with this mixed-media pair that blends suede, recycled polyester and leather.

The end result is a sporty pair of kicks that call to mind classic basketball shoes like the Nike Air Force One, yet adds the brand cachet of one of the hottest names in the game right now, Axel Arigato.

The design is slightly chunky, which should rest nicely beneath cuffed denim or olive cargo pants. And while they’re priced at a premium level, they should prove worth the investment.

Shop now: Axel Arigato

Clae Bradley California Sneakers

Streamlined and sharp is the name of the game with the CLAE Bradley Sneakers, which marry clean white leather with textured suede on the upper. The real standout touch, though, is the contrasting heel colour, which allows for a bit of personality to shine through.

The off-white outsole also swerves slightly from the norm in terms of all-white sneakers, while the recycled foam insole is a comfortable, sustainable touch.

Even the leather and recycled polyester lining is eco-conscious and thoughtful. So you can buy without Mother Nature giving you the side-eye.

Shop now: CLAE

Crown Northampton Upton Whiteout Sneakers

It’s not all that often that you could call a pair of white sneakers particularly dressy and refined, but that’s what these handsome Crown Northampton sneakers bring to your footwear rotation.

Made using a single, uninterrupted piece of leather, this ‘wholecut’ method of construction is what you’d traditionally find on luxury dress shoes. Counterbalanced by the thick, sporty outsole, it gives these kicks a smart-casual feel that allows them to be worn with a breezy navy linen or cotton suit this summer.

Shop now: Crown Northampton

Velasca Saltafoss White Sneakers

Sometimes, the best white kicks tend to look a bit more simple on the surface than they really are. Take Velasca’s carefully crafted, Italian-made white sneakers. The upper is actually a soft white linen, ideally for going sockless on balmy summer days.

And the construction offers plenty to love, too: rather than fusing the upper to the Vibram outsole with glue or another material, a rubber band attachment is used to finish off the sneakers.

The effect should make for a pair of sneakers that are supremely comfortable, lightweight and easy to wear for breezy days in the sun.

Shop now: Velasca

Oliver Cabell Low 1 Belmont

Oliver Cabell has plenty of tricks up its sleeves as far as affordable, designer-quality sneakers are concerned. These kicks check all the right boxes in terms of refined style: there’s the use of Italian leather, plus Italian-made construction, and that calfskin upper also rests above a durable-yet-lightweight Margom rubber outsole, again sourced from Italy.

What we love best about these sneakers, though, is easy to spot right away: the design is a distressed take on the brand’s bestselling Belmont Low 1 silhouette, which makes for a seriously cool, edgy change of pace in your footwear rotation.

Shop now: Oliver Cabell

Aurelien White Portofino Sneakers

Some footwear brands never settle for less than the best, like Aurelien. Its sneakers are the epitome of quiet luxury, a trend that’s all the rage these days – witness the subtle off-white leather upper and the handsome ivory sole.

They’re elegant and sharp enough to wear with a khaki cotton suit, yet still versatile enough to style with olive chinos and a white pocket tee for more casual outings.

They’re also made in Italy, and finished off with cotton laces and matching eyelets for a streamlined touch. If you want a new pair of sneakers made to stand out, well, quietly, the Portofino is your best bet.

Shop now: Aurelien

Jak Shoes Royal White Sneakers

Jak Shoes first set out to create what the brand calls a “luxe, minimalistic sneaker”, and it appears they’ve hit the mark quite easily with the Atom All White.

The design calls to mind luxury sneakers that run for three times as much, so if you’re on the hunt for a stylish pair of white kicks for under $200, you’re in luck.

The leather midsole and calfskin leather lining are premium touches that deliver comfort with every step, as are the shock-proof inner soles. The stitched outsole is a nice visual detail, while the one-piece, tongueless white upper is as clean as it gets.

Shop now: Jak

Rothy’s RS 01 Sneakers in White

Rothy’s was originally a fan favourite among female A-Listers and influencers, so when the company introduced a men’s line in recent years, the interest was palpable.

The dividends, with shoes flying off the company’s digital shelves, were also immediate, and RS 01 shoes why. The silhouette takes the classic court sneaker and turns it into a machine-washable pair made from ultra-lightweight knitted material.

Better still is the fact that the production of these sneakers repurposed about 28 plastic bottles to get to its sustainable final end result – that’s a mix of eco-conscious design and fashion that’s hard not to love.

Shop now: Rothy’s

GREATS Royale Blanco in Gum

Rethink what you thought you knew about high-end sneaker design, because GREATS has been flipping the model on its head for about a decade now. The Brooklyn-based fan favourite takes premium materials, like Italian leather, and then works with responsible, ethical factories to craft footwear that’s surprisingly affordable.

These sneakers are both ultra-luxe and comfortable, built atop a footbed with extra cushioning for some added spring in your step.

The waxed cotton laces add a refined touch, while the contrasting gum rubber outsole adds a touch of sporty appeal to the white leather upper.

Shop now: GREATS

On Running Cloudnova Sneakers in Undyed White

Perhaps you’ve spotted On Running sneakers out in the wild, and have been considering adding a pair to your rotation. There’s no time like the present, especially when you take into account the streamlined design and ultra-comfortable performance technology.

It’s the mix of the brand’s CloudTec cushioning, paired with Speedboard support throughout the sole, that delivers ultra-speedy performance (for runners) and all-day comfort (for those who want to wear their On sneakers day to day).

The futuristic design is unlike anything else on the market, too, and ideal for combing with athleisure or techwear pieces.

Shop now: On Running

Adidas Originals Samba Suede Sneakers

Adidas Samba is a retro sneaker that’s certainly having a moment right now. It could be thanks to the cyclical nature of fashion or, more likely, it’s simply the fact that they’re an utterly timeless pair of shoes.

In fact, despite the sporty roots of the silhouette, they team well with everything from streetwear to daily style staples.

The three-stripe leather design pops nicely against white leather, while the toe is reinforced with suede for an eye-catching touch. The gum rubber outsole plays nicely off the entire combination, and the low-top look can be worn with chino shorts or trousers with ease.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers

No discussion about white kicks is complete without including the legendary Common Projects Achilles, a straightforward yet elegant style that not only transformed sneakers into a luxury purchase but also kickstarted the minimalist sneaker movement.

Sure, white trainers have never really gone out of fashion, but a handsome leather pair with its own gold serial number has proved too cool to pass up over the years.

Once you spot them in the wild, you’ll see these luxurious, Italian-made leather shoes everywhere. They’re also a pair you can easily wear with an olive or khaki cotton suit this summer, and soon enough, you’ll rock yours everywhere, too.

Shop now: MR PORTER

New Balance 550 Mesh-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Best known for its of-the-moment ‘dad’ sneakers in chunky silhouettes, the 550 from famed, Boston-based footwear brand New Balance is also worthy of consideration (and your hard-earned time and money).

The 550 takes inspiration from classic basketball sneakers of the 90s, and it doesn’t hurt that the decade is experiencing a renaissance right now. Beyond that, this pair uses lightweight mesh offset with leather to create an interesting mixed-media design.

The brand’s proprietary grooved outsole is also a neat, elevated detail.

Shop now: New Balance

Nike AirMax 90

Nike should never be overlooked as you round out your sneaker rotation, with the Oregon brand offering enough iconic silhouettes to take over your entire footwear collection.

If you’re on the hunt for one particularly sporty pair to amp up both comfort and athletic, retro-inspired style, the AirMax 90 should be considered.

The Max Air unit will allow you to wear these kicks all day long without any discomfort whatsoever, while the brand’s waffle sole is truly what Nike calls an ‘OG touch’.

Striking the perfect balance between classic and cool, you’ll never go wrong with the Air Max.

Shop now: Nike

Off-White Out Of Office Leather Sneakers

The late design visionary Virgil Abloh built Off-White into the fashion powerhouse it is today, and his legacy lives on in this pair of super-stylish sneakers that nod to old-school tennis shoes.

They’re filtered through the Off-White lens in a way that would make Abloh proud, with a fashion-forward chunky silhouette mixed with practical features such as gel inserts along the sole for cushioning.

Other signature Off-White design touches are littered throughout these runway-ready kicks – including a coordinating hang tag and tongue-in-cheek ‘shoelaces’ branding – making them instantly recognisable.

Want sneakers that make a statement and deliver brand cachet? Here’s your next pair.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Alexander McQueen Low-Top Leather Sneakers

White sneakers can stand out every bit as much as more adventurous items in your wardrobe, and you can trust the Alexander McQueen team to carry on the designer’s legacy in visually striking fashion.

These sneakers boast a classic white leather upper, but it’s the exaggerated sole that’s the real star of the show.

They’re so futuristic they look worthy of a museum exhibit, but plenty of fans of the brand have made them all their own since the model was introduced in 2016. If you want white sneakers that don’t compromise in terms of distinct style, lace up these.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Balenciaga Triple S Faux Leather Sneakers

Plenty of design houses have tried their hand at leather sneakers, but few have executed the iconic style in a way as memorable as Balenciaga.

The Triple S name precedes itself. A runway favourite turned streetwear staple, it incorporates all the requisite design touches you’d expect from a key player in the high-fashion world.

Witness the chunky, triple-stacked sole, the even chunkier upper design, and signature Balenciaga branding.

Our advice? Team these with stylish basics (like blue jeans or olive cargo trousers and a white tee) to really let the sneakers do the talking.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star CX Explore High-Tops

The Converse Chuck Taylor is a certified classic sneaker – one that’s stood the test of time from the basketball court to the footwear collections of an army of global fans.

It’s a tough design to beat, with sturdy high-top construction and new and improved footwear technology for plenty of rebound, comfort and spring in your step.

The CX Explore line carries forward all of these design cues, and then some, using a stretch canvas upper and added touches like zig-zag stitching and webbing details. It’s a contemporary take on an icon.

Shop now: Converse

Vans Perf Leather Classic Slip-On Shoes

Vans has been a trusted sneaker brand for decades, first worn by skaters and then eventually, by punk rockers and stylish dressers the world over. Its styles are straightforward and incredibly easy to wear, and its sneakers are also extremely affordable.

That all holds true for this perforated leather take on the brand’s classic slip-on style, which was first introduced in the late 1970s. It retains many of the same design touches as the original, including the company’s iconic waffle rubber outsole, plus a supportive padded collar for additional comfort.

Wear them as you please for casual weekend outings aplenty.

Shop now: Vans

Nike Air Jordan One Mid

The best white sneakers are often the ones that have stood the test of time, specifically models like the famed Air Jordan One Mid. The style is sharp enough to wear casually with blue jeans and an Oxford shirt, with a pedigree all its own.

Particularly in all-white, it becomes a touch dressier than other styles of the Air Jordan One Mid, and it’s also designed with Nike’s signature comfort and performance built right in.

The next pair of white sneakers you lace up might just be a pair with decades of history behind it.

Shop now: Nike