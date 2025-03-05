Sick of Barbour, Hunter, and Joules? Discover 10 lesser-known British brands with heritage and swagger. From tweed jackets to tough boots, these gems will transform your rural style.

We hear you, you’re tired of seeing the same old country clothing brands, Barbour, Hunter, Joules and instead you want something fresh, unique, and truly British to stand out in rural style.

Well we’ve got you covered with 10 of lesser-known British country clothing brands that deliver quality, heritage, and a bit of swagger.

From tweed jackets to rugged boots, these hidden gems will not only transform your wardrobe but they’ll have you dressed in gear that turns heads and can tackle the elements.

Here Are 10 Of The Best Country Clothing Brands

Cordings of Piccadilly

Cordings began in 1839 when John Charles Cording opened a small shop in London’s Strand, selling gloves and hosiery. Over time, it grew into a go-to for country gentlemen, moving to Piccadilly in the 20th century.

The brand became famous for its tailored tweed jackets, often seen at rural estates and shooting parties. They’re also known for moleskin trousers, prized for their soft feel and durability. Pair a Cordings tweed blazer with a white Oxford shirt and brown brogues for a polished rural look.

Shop now: Cordings

Hoggs of Fife

Hoggs of Fife started in 1888 in the Scottish town of Strathmiglo, founded by the Hogg family to supply footwear for farmers. By the early 1900s, they expanded into clothing, focusing on the needs of rural workers.

They’re best known for their wax jackets, which keep rain at bay, and their breeks, a traditional choice for country sports. Layer a Hoggs wax jacket over a thick wool sweater and add sturdy boots for a rugged outfit rooted in Scottish tradition.

Shop now: Hoggs

Jack Pyke

Jack Pyke emerged in the UK in the 1990s, named after a founder passionate about country pursuits like hunting and shooting. It began as a small operation crafting gear for outdoor sports, staying true to its British roots.

The brand stands out for its camouflage jackets, a favourite among hunters, and its fleece gilets, perfect for chilly mornings. Team a Jack Pyke camo jacket with dark cargos and a muted scarf for a stealthy yet sharp style that fits the fields.

Shop now: Jack Pyke

Alan Paine

Alan Paine traces its roots to 1907, when William Paine launched a knitwear business in Surrey, England. The brand took off in the 1920s, dressing country sportsmen with its signature wool designs, and later added tweed to its lineup.

They’re celebrated for their wool jumpers, cozy and classic, plus their waterproof breeks, built for wet weather. Pair an Alan Paine tweed coat with a roll-neck jumper and slim jeans for a smart-casual countryside vibe.

Shop now: Alan Paine

Fairfax & Favor

Fairfax & Favor was born in 2013 in Norfolk, founded by childhood friends Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker. Starting with a stall at country fairs, they aimed to modernise rural style, quickly gaining a loyal following.

Their standout pieces are suede Chelsea boots, blending elegance with toughness, and leather bags that add a touch of class. Style their boots with a quilted jacket and tailored trousers for a fresh take on country fashion.

Shop now: Fairfax & Favor

Holland Cooper

Holland Cooper launched in 2008 in the Cotswolds, created by Jade Holland Cooper to bring luxury to country wear. It started with a single tweed skirt at the Badminton Horse Trials and grew into a full clothing line inspired by equestrian life.

They’re known for their tailored tweed jackets, sharp and sophisticated, and quilted gilets for lightweight warmth. Layer a Holland Cooper tweed blazer over a crisp shirt and chinos for an elegant rural outfit.

Shop now: Holland Cooper

Farlows

Farlows opened its doors in 1840 on London’s Strand, founded by Charles Farlow to equip fishermen with rods and tackle. By the late 19th century, it expanded into clothing for anglers and shooters, moving to Pall Mall in 1910.

The brand is renowned for its tweed jackets, understated yet durable, and wading boots, trusted for their grip on slippery banks. Pair a Farlows jacket with a tattersall shirt and sturdy wellies for a timeless country look.

Shop now: Farlows

Toggi

Toggi began in the UK in the 1970s as part of Champion Products, a family business focused on equestrian gear. It spun off as its own brand in the 1980s, catering to riders and country dwellers with practical designs.

They’re famous for their waterproof jackets, ideal for rainy rides, and riding boots, tough enough for daily wear. Style a Toggi jacket with dark jeans and those boots for a laid-back rural outfit straight from the stables.

Shop now: Toggi

Baleno

Baleno originated in Belgium in the early 20th century but became a British country staple after setting up a strong UK presence in the 1980s. It started with rainwear for farmers and evolved into a full outdoor clothing line tailored to rural life.

Their waterproof jackets, breathable and reliable, and fleece-lined coats, warm for winter, are what they’re known for. Try a Baleno shooting jacket with corduroy trousers and a flat cap for a classic field-ready style.

Shop now: Baleno

House of Bruar House of Bruar began in 1995 when Patrick Birkbeck set out to create a luxury country outfitter in the heart of Perthshire, Scotland. Inspired by the rugged landscapes of the Highlands, it started as a small shop near the Bruar Falls and grew into a go-to for quality rural wear, often called “the Harrods of the North.” The brand is famous for its cashmere sweaters, sourced from Scottish mills, and its tailored tweed jackets, perfect for moorland walks or estate visits. Layer a House of Bruar tweed jacket over a crisp white shirt and add sturdy brogues for a refined yet practical countryside look. Shop now: House of Bruar

These 10 British country clothing brands may not grab headlines like Barbour or Hunter, but their history and craftsmanship make them shine.

Cordings brings 1800s tweed to life, while Fairfax & Favor modernises boots with flair. Hoggs of Fife is a firm favourite with our editors for its rugged roots, but each offers something unique.