Meet the faces behind some of the biggest menswear campaigns and the guys making all the moves on the runways this year.

When we talk of models, it’s usually Kendall, Gigi or Bella getting all the headlines, but the boys deserve some of the limelight. The male model has evolved over the last few decades, from good-looking clothes horse to needle-moving cultural icon, and the class of 2024 are living up to the efforts of those that went before them.

Below we’ve highlighted the guys worth watching. Some are relatively new faces, while others are old hands at this modelling gig, but each and every one has his own distinct style.

Leon Dame

After that runway sashay for Martin Margiela in 2019, Berlin-born model Leon Dame has verified his ‘super’ status with a string of big campaigns for Louis Vuitton, AMI, Tommy Hilfiger, Isabel Marant, Loro Piana and so many more.

Tousled blonde hair and a trademark mole make Dame instantly recognizable, even when he isn’t power strutting. Expect to see plenty more show-stopping performances from him over the coming seasons.

Kit Butler

Born in Oxford, England, and now residing in London, 23-year-old model Kit Butler can rightly claim to be a male ‘supermodel’ given the plethora of high-profile campaigns he has fronted for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Versace, Burberry and, well, the list goes on and on.

To document his runways shows would require more bandwidth than we can afford, but suffice to say he is one of the most sought-after faces in the industry right now. He was recently on the cover of L’Officiel Hommes Italia – another credit to add to his ever-expanding résumé, all accumulated in a miraculously short space of time.

Jon Kortajarena

The actor and model from Bilbao, Spain has his impossibly chiseled facial features and that bold flourish of hair to thank for a stellar model career, which has spanned campaigns for Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani and Versace among others.

At only the tender age of 18 he became the face of Just Cavalli, and the rest is history. Now, pushing 40, he’s one of the old guard, but Kortajarena still commands some of the highest fees, such is his pulling power.

Alton Mason

One of the biggest names in modeling right now, Alton Mason is commanding top dollar for his runway appearances and campaigns.

The American of Jamaican and Ghanaian descent trained in dance at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles before making the lucrative switch to fashion and has never looked back, becoming the first black male model to walk for Chanel.

Fernando Lindez

Based in Madrid, Spanish model Fernando Lindez boasts a set of razor-sharp cheekbones and full lips, as well as a body hewn from Madrid stone, all of which has earned him a sure footing on the runways of the biggest luxury brands in recent seasons, not to mention campaigns with AMI, Versace and Tommy Hilfiger.

Parker Van Noord

You can’t argue with good genetics. Parker Van Noord’s father Arthur was one of the biggest male models in the 90s and has passed on his ridiculous good looks to his son.

Campaigns with COS, Armani and Versace have catapulted Van Noord to the top of the modeling tree and he doesn’t look set to climb down for quite some time yet.

Alpha Dia

Alpha by name, alpha by nature – Senegalese model Dia had his breakthrough in 2017 when he walked a crazy 43 runways.

Discovered in a bar in Hamburg, Germany, he has since gone on to become an editorial star in magazines such as V Man, Italian Vogue and Another MAN.

Hamid Onifadé

Hamid Onifadé was born in Paris but raised in Benin until the age of 14 when he moved to the US with his mother. With a degree in Computer Engineering at Northwestern, Onifadé went to an open call in New York and was signed on the spot, catalyzing an amazing modeling career that has seen him become a mainstay in Ralph Lauren campaigns and shows since 2017.

Lucas El Bali

Frenchman Lucas El Bali has been one of the most sought-after names in recent seasons and it’s not hard to see why. The statuesque model featured on the spring/summer runways of Dior, Hermès, Balmain, Lanvin, Etro and Ferragamo among others and has lookbooked and campaigned for the likes of Zara and Massimo Dutti recently.

With a boyish demeanor and eyes that could kill, he’s set to be a future superstar.

James Turlington

What’s in a name? When you’re the nephew of 90s supermodel Christy Turlington, then quite a lot. Turlington gave up on a career in baseball (the 28-year-old was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016) to pursue modeling and, well, the decision looks to have paid off.

There is more than a passing resemblance to his aunt, but James is a star in his own right, as evidenced by some amazing editorials for L’Officiel Hommes Brasil and Hugo Boss.

Malick Bodian

Born and raised in Senegal by way of Italy, Malick Bodian was first scouted on Instagram in 2017 and three months later was walking shows in Milan and Paris (lesson: don’t neglect your IG profile).

Since then he has been an ever-present on the biggest runways. But not content with having one of the most sought-after faces in the world, Bodian has stepped behind the camera, and we look forward to seeing him tune his creative aesthetic.

Valentin Humbroich

Twenty-three-year-old Hamburg native Valentin Hunmbroich seems to have cultivated a never-ending resumé of stellar editorials since becoming a model in 2018.

The German star has an amorphous look that he uses to mold into a different character in every shoot, starring in recent campaigns for Farfetch and Emporio Armani.

Babacar N’Doye

Scouted a few weeks before his 16th birthday outside a fried chicken shop, Londoner Babacar N’Doye’s first modeling assignment was walking the runway at Burberry in what was to be Christopher Bailey’s final presentation.

Since then, N’Doye hasn’t looked back, booking more shows than any other male model in the spring/summer 2022 season. Since then, he has walked for the likes of Off-White, Amiri, Koché and Givenchy as well as starring in a Hermès ad campaign shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch.

Xu Meen

South Korean model Xu Meen is one of the most recognizable Asian male models in the industry right now thanks to some high-profile editorial features in The Greatest magazine, Carcy Magazine and V Man, alongside walking in the fall/winter shows of Off-White, Isabel Marant and Balmain.

With an androgynous aesthetic and shaven head, Meen’s bold charismatic look is set to make waves for a long time to come.

Cherif Douamba

Born and raised in the Ivory Coast, Cherif Douamba was scouted on social media before he started making waves on the runways, walking for the likes of Ermenegildo Zegna, Fendi, Dior, Balmain, Valentino and Berluti.

A law student when he’s not modeling, Douamba’s svelte physique and piercing eyes saw him land a Canali campaign recently, as well as a stunning editorial in Numero Netherlands.

Adam Senn

A relatively senior figure on the circuit, Texan Adam Senn began modeling in 2008, branching out into acting at various stages, too. He is a favorite of Domenico and Stefano at Dolce & Gabbana, featuring in the duo’s campaign with Sharon Stone in recent years.

With a smooth Texan drawl and a masculine all-American look, Senn is proof that some models just get better with age.

Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour

Raised in Italy of Ghanaian descent and now residing in London, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour first made a splash in 2019 when he burst onto the runway scene with a debut for Craig Green in London. This was just before heading to Milan for a booked-out week walking for MSGM, Prada and Fendi, followed by a hop over to Paris for Valentino, Loewe, Dior and Paul Smith. Not bad work if you can get it.

Since then, Fourdjour has become a favorite at Louis Vuitton, starring in multiple ad campaigns.

Ottawa Kwami

Ghanaian model Ottawa Kwami has had a busy start to this year, which is evidence of his rising status in the male model industry. He has already walked in shows for Coperni, Balmain, Off-White, GCDS, Diesel, Kenzo, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and many others, alongside featuring in a brilliant spring/summer editorial in Financial Times supplement How To Spend It. One to watch.

Edoardo Sebastianelli

With his trademark flop of hair typically slicked back to reveal a preternaturally chiseled face, the Rome-born Italian model Edoardo Sebastianelli is no stranger to stand-out editorials as well as massive seasonal campaigns for the biggest luxury brands.

He has had a busy few years, walking in the shows of Armani, Etro and Cavalli as well as featuring in several classy editorials for ICON Italy and GQ Italia.

Taemin Park

A megastar of South Korean (and global) fashion, Taemin Park is a busy man. The last couple of years have seen his diary filled with bookings from high-fashion and main-street brands alike, mixing campaigns for COS and Zara with runway and billboard appearances for Fear of God and Isabel Marant.

He’s also a magnet for street-style photographers, not least because he’s a big motorcycle fan and accessorizes his own looks with a Harley Davidson.

Zhao Lei

A pioneer among Asian male models, Zhao Lee has well over a decade’s experience and is still in demand today. He’s a staple of fashion magazines not just in his native China, but across the world, and his runway work is also still going strong, with Prada and Bottega Veneta among his recent bookings.

It’s no surprise; those cheekbones show no signs of quitting just yet.

Hao Yun Xiang

In a menswear world where androgyny and softer features are in high demand, Hao Yun XIang bucks the trend with his athletic, masculine look.

The Chinese model was an athlete before labels like Dior, Boss and Armani came calling and he’s also lent his square-jawed features to campaigns for Banana Republic and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Akito Mizutani

There’s something quite retro about Akito Mizutani’s look. His long hair is often cut into 70s-inspired styles. The Japanese model’s throwback vibe is perfect for labels whose designs also nod to the past, so check him out in campaigns for Gucci, Kenzo and Loewe, and on runways for the likes of Wales Bonner.

An impressive resume considering his star is still rising.

Ungho Go

One of Korea’s hottest models right now is Ungho Go, a fixture of designer runways from Seoul to New York. Dior, Kenzo, Hermes and Valentino are all fans, as are a growing number of people who subscribe to his YouTube channel. There, Ungho takes viewers behind the scenes at fashion shows and parties with celebrities like Kendal Jenner popping up to say hi and boost his profile even more.

He’s also a favorite among street-style photographers, his personal style evocative of Korea’s burgeoning reputation for experimental fashion.

Abdulaye Niang

With social media followers in the six figures and an equally impressive bone structure, Abdulaye Niang is a menswear model enjoying his moment. He’s a natural fit for streetwear and streetwear-inspired labels because that’s the way his own distinctive style leans – so it’s no surprise he’s booked the likes of Off-White, Fear of God and Louis Vuitton.

Niang also carries big tailoring particularly well, walking for the likes of Amiri and Givenchy in statement suiting.

Jecardi Sykes

There’s something bookish about Jecardi Sykes’s look. He was scouted while he was studying fashion marketing so maybe that has something to do with it. Since then, he’s become one of the most requested male models, earning a debut with Prada and following it up with the likes of Amiri, Rick Owens and Givenchy.

His brother Jequiel is hotly tipped to emulate his big bro as another runaway runway success story.

Jeranimo Van Russel

With his boyish looks, Jeranimo Van Russel brings something playful to the editorials and campaigns he features in. The Dutch model has starred in eye-catching ads for Ami and Louis Vuitton and walked the runway for Prada, Armani and D&G, among many more.

A man of the moment.

Khadim Sock

Senegalese model Khadim Sock was scouted one day on his way to school. He’s now an in-demand face for labels like Burberry and Jacquemus, with repeat bookings for Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga on his resume.

With something of a heartthrob look, his work mixes runway shows and high-profile campaigns.

Malik Anderson

One of the hardest working and sought-after male models on the circuit, Malik Anderson’s resume includes everyone from Tom Ford and Hermes to Loewe and Bape.

Repped by Next, the fresh-faced American can do streetwear or classic tailoring and you’d swear he was born for every look he wears.

Calum Harper

Imagine a Weasley kid who decided to forgo magic in favor of a life in fashion and millions of followers on TikTok. That’s basically Calum Harper, the young Brit who has already ticked Gucci off his list of brands to work with.

One of the most refreshing things about Harper is that, for a model, he doesn’t try to play it cool (which of course makes him cooler). His TikTok sees him goofing around backstage and at castings, bringing his audience closer to the runway than many of his peers.

Lucky Blue Smith

Blue-eyed and all-American, Lucky Blue Smith nevertheless has something otherworldly about him, especially when he bleached his hair at the beginning of his career. Scouted at the age of 10, he’s worked with everyone – Tom Ford, Chanel, Ralph Lauren and many, many more. His three sisters are also models and with four children of his own, you’d have to expect the Smith fashion empire to continue to the next generation.

Luka Sabbat

One of the It Boys of menswear for the past decade, Sabbat is influential not just for his distinctive looks. After being tapped for the likes of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, he was cast by Virgil Abloh to walk the first and second Yeezy shows.

From there, he’s become much more than a professional clothes horse, acting in films, producing art shows, creating his own label and collaborating with brands as diverse as BMW and About You. A fully-fledged, 21st-century fashion entrepreneur.

Kit Price

In just a few short years after moving to the UK from Malaysia, Kit Price has become one of the London fashion scene’s most sought-after faces. He’s closed shows for Burberry and fronted Louis Vuitton campaigns, but like a lot of models these days, his social clout is also a big part of his persona.

On TikTok, he racks up millions of views taking followers behind the scenes at fashion shows and skewering the usual Blue Steel stereotype of the male fashion model.