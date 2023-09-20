Canvas kicks are lightweight, durable and effortlessly stylish. Whether you want a pair of cheap beaters or a touch of luxury, there's a model for you in our edit.

No trainer rotation is fully complete without a pair of canvas sneakers. Made for those who want something lightweight and durable that can be worn every single day, shoes made from this fabric have been around for decades. And, while they were originally seen as more suitable for the summer months, canvas sneakers have slowly but surely infiltrated fall and winter fits the world over too.

Why? Well, back in the day, canvas sneakers only came in white and cream colourways. But now, thanks to innovative dyeing technologies, you can literally get them in every single shade under the sun. To add to this, unlike materials derived from animals like leather and suede, canvas is so much easier to look after and doesn’t crease as easily. It’s also a lot more sustainable and kinder to the environment too, which is always nice.

So, if you’re looking to give your collection the upgrade that it deserves, here are 20 canvas sneaker models that will quickly become your daily go-to.

Converse Chuck 70 Vintage

There’s no way we can talk about the best canvas sneakers without giving the Chuck 70 Vintage by Converse a very special shoutout. One of the first silhouettes to adopt this material, it’s a truly iconic sneaker design that has played a leading role, not only in the history of fashion, but also in basketball as a whole.

While it has remained almost completely unchanged since making its debut back in the day, modern-day models have been equipped with new technology such as an Ortholite insole for all-day comfort and a vulcanised outsole for extra grip.

CLAE August

If you’re looking for something that’s a little kinder to the environment, the August from Clae should definitely be considered. Crafted from cotton canvas that’s totally GOTS certified (which stands for the Global Organic Textile Standard), it’s also got a cork footbed that’s sustainably sourced.

As if that wasn’t enough already, the Los Angeles company has infused the insole and outsole with recycled PU and rubber, making it one of the most eco-conscious canvas sneakers that money can buy.

Cariuma Naioca

Inspired by the feeling of walking barefoot in the grass, Cariuma’s Naioca is one of the most eco-friendly canvas sneakers that you can get. From the organic cotton upper to the natural rubber insole, even the laces themselves are made from recycled plastics, resulting in a shoe that’s completely vegan-friendly.

What’s more, every time you buy a pair from the Rio-based brand, it plants two trees. So far, the company has planted more than 120 different species, which is genuinely amazing.

DiVERGE Twist High

Customisable sneakers are becoming more and more popular, for obvious reasons. Drop culture made us all thirsty for individual and limited-edition designs – so why not make your own? The options available at DiVERGE are impressive: canvas high tops that come in a creative range of colours and patterns, with options for you to create something unique.

Suede panelling adds a touch of class while a breathable, removable insole keeps you comfortable. Made to order in around two weeks at the brand’s Portugal factory, it’s also a proudly slow-fashion approach that minimises waste.

Oliver Cabell Low 1

The Low 1 is one of Oliver Cabell’s most popular silhouettes, and it’s easy to see why.

Not only does it have all of the benefits of a classic canvas shoe, it’s also handcrafted with Italian calfskin leather that’s extremely luxurious. The materials are then distressed, meaning that no two pairs look exactly the same.

The Low 1 is available in a vast range of different colourways and fabric combinations, so if you’re not feeling a particular pair, there’ll be another with your name written all over it.

JAK Glove

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but the Glove by JAK is meant to fit like a, well, glove. One of the newest releases from the Portuguese footwear label, it takes the comfort game to the next level with an organic cotton build that’s infused with recycled plastic and a midsole that’s made from 100% recycled fibres.

It also comes with removable insoles, an extra pair of laces and an exclusive transport bag. All of this is fully vegan as well, so you can shop with a clear conscience.

Velasca Saltafoss

Okay, full disclosure: these are not canvas sneakers but linen ones. They do the same job as the best canvas sneakers, being lightweight, breathable and textured, but they’re also being more sustainable, being made from the fast growing flax plant.

Velasca’s easy-wearing styles are constructed by hand by Italian artisans, and come at a cheaper price than the majority of made-in-Italy shoes. They’re also built on a rubber and Vibram footbed for added comfort.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic

The Superga 2750 Cotu Classic is the godfather of canvas sneakers. In production since 1911, this model has remained exactly the same for well over a century. That said, it’s been updated with a pure cotton construction that’s both vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

The rubber midsole has also been vulcanised for unbeatable grip, and to add to that, it’s available in over 60 different colour combinations, so you’re bound to find a pair that fits your own personal style and aesthetic.

Saint Laurent Court Classic SL/06

Generally speaking, canvas sneakers are cost effective. But if you have money to spare and you’re searching for something that’s on the luxury end of the scale, be sure to check out the Court Classic SL/06 by Saint Laurent.

Extremely simple in its design, these shoes feature a distressed finish that falls perfectly in line with the label’s edgy aesthetic. A dash of leather dresses the heel, while the French fashion house’s logo is scrawled across the lateral panel in a graffiti-esque font.

Nike SB Chron 2

While most skate shoes are made from leather, the Chron 2 by Nike’s SB division goes down a different route. Extremely flexible and breathable, the collar and heel have been totally redesigned from the ground up for better comfort, and unlike its predecessor, it’s detailed with buttery suede throughout.

The American giant has added plenty of upgrades to the sole too. It’s now infused with big pods of foam, and some colourways even have gum rubber units for enhanced grip and traction – perfect for when you’re on the half pipe.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Slip-On

The Mexico 66 Slip-On is based off of one of the most iconic sneakers in history (think The Bride in Quentin Tarentino’s Kill Bill).

For this version, Onitsuka Tiger has completely removed the laces so you can slip in and out with ease. The world famous Tiger Stripes make an appearance across the lateral and medial sidewalls, while the T-toe detailing across the front also makes a welcome comeback, just like the OG pair from the 60s.

Vans Sk8-Hi

Vans is the king of canvas kicks, but if we had to choose the best model, that crown would probably go to the legendary Sk8-Hi. Originally known as Style 38, this was the second shoe to come from, what was then, the Van Doren Rubber Company.

While you can buy a low-top version now and pairs emblazoned with red hot flames across the sides, this sneaker hasn’t really changed that much over the past five decades. In fact, it’s still the gold standard for skaters thanks to its sturdy construction, padded collars and reinforced toe caps.

Adidas Nizza RF

Beloved by cultural icons from Donald Glover to Pharrell Williams, the Nizza RF has got to be one of the most underrated Adidas models ever. Unbeknownst to many, this sneaker was first introduced in the mid 70s and was made to compete with Converse’s basketball offerings.

Bringing back the classic canvas upper and vulcanised outsole from way back when, it’s been upgraded with a soft leather lining and a cool new pull tab around the back that makes these easy to take on and off.

You definitely don’t want to miss out on this pair, especially for the price.

Everlane The Tread Bare Sneaker

The Tread-Bare Sneaker is Everlane’s lightest model yet. Soft, supportive and made to last, it’s constructed from a recycled cotton canvas with a 100% natural latex rubber outsole and recycled trims.

It also happens to be San Fran brand’s lowest carbon impact sneaker too. To put it into perspective, it produces less carbon dioxide emissions than a single cheeseburger or a reusable water bottle, so not only will you look good, you’ll actually do some good, too. What’s not to love?

Stepney Workers Club Dellow S-Strike

Stepney Workers Club is quickly becoming one of the most hyped independent footwear companies out there, and models like the Dellow S-Strike are the reason why.

A homage to classic skate shoes, it’s made using contemporary manufacturing methods that keeps it durable, reliable and versatile. Contrast stitching runs across the canvas upper for a deconstructed vibe, while SWC’s signature handshake logo appears both on the tongue tag and the heel badge.

It’s also very well-priced too.

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Blakey OG

Even if you’ve never heard of Maison Mihara Yasuhiro before, chances are you’ve seen its shoes. While the Japanese footwear brand has been around since the 90s, it’s only recently that silhouettes like the Blakey OG have broken into the western market.

It’s quite hard to describe the design language of MMY, but essentially, it takes old-school basketball styles and pumps up the proportions to make them extremely chunky and oversized. It’s worth mentioning that the retail price is also extremely chunky and oversized, so be sure to bear that in mind.

Maison Margiela Tabi Sneakers

In 1989, one year after Maison Margiela made its official runway debut, the Parisian fashion house took the wraps off the Tabi Boot. Inspired by the traditional 15th century Japanese sock of the same name, this was unlike anything that the western fashionsphere had seen at the time.

Almost four decades later, and this unique piece has been translated to the Tabi Sneakers. Unlike the traditional leather construction, this pair is crafted from pure cotton and sits on top of a 100% rubber sole. A modern-day icon.

Cole Haan GrandPrø Rally

Without a shadow of a doubt, the GrandPrø Rally is one of Cole Haan’s most popular silhouettes. Blending classic sensibilities with a contemporary aesthetic, it’s crafted predominantly from canvas but detailed with premium leather throughout.

Cole Haan branding is finely debossed across the lateral sidewalls in metallic silver foil, and all of this sits on top of a chunky EVA foam midsole that’s made to get you from Point A to Point B in pure comfort.

SeaVees Baja Slip On

Inspired by sunny surf trips down the coast to Baja California, Mexico, these slip ons were designed with all-day comfort in mind.

Made with a durable linen canvas, the midsoles are injected with cushy memory foam and lined with natural rubber for extra grip.

The Baja is also available in a huge selection of different colour combinations and patterns, and SeaVees is a member of 1% For The Planet, so the company actually donates a portion of its annual revenue to environmental causes, which we love.

Novesta Star Dribble

Inspired by classic baseball boots that are beloved by millions, the Novesta Star Dribble boasts an all-cotton upper which sits atop a chunky natural rubber midsole that’s a lot kinder to the environment.

Novesta’s signature brand tag adorns the tongue and collar, and each individual eyelet is surrounded with a brushed metal ring for a rugged look and feel.

While the Star Dribble is also available a low-top silhouette, the high-top is our favourite.

