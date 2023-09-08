These are the most hyped models and best limited edition kicks released in 2023. You'll have to pay resale prices, but they're worth it.

To date, this has been one of the best years in the sneaker game ever. From collaborations that we didn’t know were even possible, to exclusive colourways that were released decades ago and have now been brought back, if you’re even remotely into trainers, then you’d know that 2023 has blessed us with plenty of heat.

So, which pairs are actually worth the buzz? Well, with literally thousands and thousands of releases, and many more to come, it can be hard to pinpoint exactly which ones are worth the (often extortionate) price tag.

But fear not, we’ve done the hard part and hand-selected 20 of the most hyped sneaker models for 2023. These are the drops that completely rewrote the playbook, and will be considered classics for years and years to come.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 ‘Pine Green’

You just can’t talk about the most hyped sneakers of the year without bringing up the legendary Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 ‘Pine Green’. A shoe that has literally been rumoured for months and months, back in March the Oregon-based sportswear company officially took the wraps off it.

Combining innovative halfpipe technologies with an iconic hardwood silhouette, the result is truly breathtaking. And while Nike SB and Jordan Brand have teamed up in the past, this is the first time that they’ve done so on the Air Jordan 4.

It goes without saying, but this sneaker sold out within minutes of releasing. That means if you want a pair you should head straight to online marketplaces like FarFetch, StockX and Grailed.

Shop now: FarFetch

Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 SP ‘Gutta Green’

The Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 SP ‘Gutta Green’ has got to be one of the most unlikely sneaker collabs of the entire year. Why? It’s because Nike actually filed a lawsuit against Corteiz back in 2021, as the British streetwear label’s name bears an uncanny resemblance to one of its most famous models, the Cortez.

Fast forward two years, and we’re glad to see that they’re both playing nice again. The AM95 actually dropped as part of a three-shoe collection, but this particular colourway (which was made exclusively for London) is our favourite.

If you want it in your rotation, head over to sites like GOAT, StockX and Klekt. That said, Corteiz often holds restocks, so make sure you follow its official Instagram for any potential updates.

Shop now: StockX

adidas x Clarks x Ronnie Fieg 8th Street Samba ‘Chalk White’

This is another partnership that we never saw coming. Back in Spring, Ronnie Fieg announced that, not only was he working on the adidas Samba, but he would be doing so with Clarks.

Unlike anything we’ve seen before, the adidas x Clarks x Ronnie Fieg 8th Street Samba ‘Chalk White’ combines the German sportswear company’s classic sneaker with a crepe rubber sole that has been swiped straight from the British shoe manufacturer’s Wallabee boot. While this might sound a little strange on paper, in practice, it works wonders.

This Samba was released as part of a wider pack, but the ‘Chalk White’ is definitely our top pick. With a three-way collab like this, don’t be too surprised when we say that this trainer sold out within mere seconds, so stop by marketplaces like StockX and The Edit LDN to secure your size.

Shop now: StockX

Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Wolf Grey’

The Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Wolf Grey’ was bound to happen at some point or another, and it’s finally here. Made in collaboration with the Japanese pro skater, he was the first person ever to win a gold medal in skateboarding at the Olympic Games.

Boasting a premium leather and suede construction, this slick skate shoe utilises a clean white and grey palette with pink and brown accents throughout, which are some of Horigome’s favourite colours.

The 24-year-old halfpipe king’s crossed-feather logo features around the heel, and the insoles are decorated with a cherry blossom-inspired pattern that nods to his Japanese roots.

As with most SB Dunks, you can only buy this at reseller platforms like StockX and eBay.

Shop now: StockX

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 1906R ‘Jade Green’

Ever since Aimé Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis took over as the creative director of New Balance’s Made in USA sneaker division, things haven’t been the same.

Once a brand that sold trainers your dad would wear to mow the lawn or fire up the Sunday BBQ, NB is now one of the most hyped companies in the game – and it’s thanks to pairs like the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 1906R ‘Jade Green’.

Taking on the Y2K silhouette for the first time, Santis has applied a normcore aesthetic to the retro shoe. It’s groundbreaking in more ways than one, and we just wished that we could’ve gotten our hands on a pair back in May. Now we have no choice but to grab them from websites like StockX and Klekt.

Shop now: FarFetch

Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’

The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘1837’ has got to be one of the most unexpected collabs, not just in 2023, but in the history of mankind.

While rumours of this pair first surfaced at the end of last year, nobody really believed them until the New York City-based house announced it on its own social media accounts in March.

Dipped in an all-black colour palette, it’s crafted from calfskin leather and suede throughout, and decorated with a ‘Tiffany Blue’ Swoosh. To really drive this partnership home, genuine 925 silver details feature across the back, and all of this comes packed in a very special shoebox that’s almost as collectable as the shoes themselves.

If you really want a pair, StockX and Laced will have your size. Be prepared to pay for them though.

Shop now: FarFetch

Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘The Summer of 96’

With the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘The Summer of 96’, it’s all about love. A three-way collaboration between Jordan Brand and husband-and-wife dream team Chris and Beth Gibbs, this very special sneaker is a symbol of their almost three-decade-long relationship.

While they could’ve just worked on another Air Jordan 1 High and called it a day, they’ve infused this with elements from the Air Woven, which was a pretty big shoe back in the 90s. This hybrid design has never been done before, and that’s why it’s one of the most hyped trainers of the year.

If you want a pair, the only place that you can grab your size is at platforms like StockX and The Edit LDN.

Shop now: FarFetch

MSCHF Big Red Boot ‘Red’

We know, we know. The MSCHF Big Red Boot ‘Red’ is extremely controversial, and while it might not look particularly interesting (and, frankly, ridiculous), there’s no doubt that it’s one of the most hyped shoes of the entire year.

Inspired by cartoons like Astro Boy and Dora the Explorer, the comical kicks are made from a one-piece foam construction and submerged completely in red.

Announced back in April, these immediately became the go-to boot for celebs and influencers alike. If you’re brave enough to wear them, they’re available from secondary marketplaces such as StockX and Klekt.

Shop now: FarFetch

Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Reimagined White Cement’

At the end of year, Jordan Brand shocked the sneakerverse by bringing back the original Air Jordan 1 in the form of the ‘Lost & Found’. While we were still recovering from our Ls, they decided to stun sneakerheads once again with the launch of the Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Reimagined White Cement’.

An almost one-to-one remake of the original Air Jordan 3 from 1988, it’s infused with vintage detailing throughout for an archival aesthetic. This was a major release, so it’s surprising to see that prices on StockX and Grailed aren’t as high as we thought they’d be.

With the ups-and-downs of the market though, we wouldn’t exactly be surprised if their value randomly skyrocketed tomorrow.

Shop now: FarFetch

Sandy Liang x Salomon XT-6 Expanse ‘Cradle Pink’

Ever since Sandy Liang established her eponymous label back in 2014, the brand has been known for its cute and dainty designs. So when the Sandy Liang x Salomon XT-6 Expanse ‘Cradle Pink’ was revealed in May, fans of the Chinese designer’s work were left a little confused.

“How will she balance her pretty aesthetic with the ruggedness of Salomon?” some asked. Well, that’s exactly what she managed to do. Combining the gorpcore company’s flagship silhouette with her signature feminine touch, against all odds, this juxtaposition worked wonders.

Unlike some of the other trainers on this list though, this didn’t sell out until after a few days. However, when it eventually did, resale prices on platforms like StockX and eBay shot up immediately, and it doesn’t look like they’re coming down anytime soon.

Shop now: GOAT

Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 ‘Black’

The relationship between Stussy and Nike is one that goes way back. Over the past couple of decades, the duo have worked together on a number of occasions, but this year’s Stussy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 ‘Black’ is significant in that it brings back one of the most legendary basketball shoes of all-time.

Originally introduced in the 90s, Penny Hardaway’s signature shoe was reissued in four clean colourways and completely covered in a sustainable hemp-based material.

Surprisingly, some sizes are still available straight from Nike and Stussy direct, so secure yours now while you still can.

Shop now: StockX

Wales Bonner x adidas Samba ‘Silver Metallic’

In case you didn’t already know, the adidas Samba is the most popular sneaker of the year. Launched all the way back in 1949, while it was once the go-to shoe for footballers, it’s now a sneakerhead staple, with some of the world’s most incredible fashion designers working on their very own pairs.

In June, British icon Grace Wales Bonner took the wraps off of the Wales Bonner x adidas Samba ‘Silver Metallic’. Crafted from shiny silver leather, it’s a shoe that not everyone can pull off. That hasn’t stopped it from being extremely sought-after though, as it sold out within seconds and has been dominating Instagram feeds since.

This Samba sometimes restocks on the adidas website, but you’re not patient enough to wait, hop on over to StockX or Laced to add it to your collection today.

Shop now: FarFetch

Nike Mac Attack OG ‘Light Smoke Grey’

Ask anyone to name the most iconic tennis shoe ever made, and chances are the Nike Mac Attack would be on the list alongside the Stan Smith. First released all the way back in 84, the former was famously worn by the legendary John McEnroe and designed specifically with his unique playing style in mind.

After a four-decade-long hiatus, the silhouette was officially brought back this year in its original form. Dressed in mesh and leather, it looks just as good today as it did way back when.

While this particular colourway sold out a long time ago, you can still get a pair at places like FarFetch, StockX and The Edit LDN. Luckily though, more colourways and collaborations are being announced soon, so maybe you won’t have to pay resale after all.

Shop now: FarFetch

JJJJound x Salomon XT-Wings 2 ‘Lapis Blue’

At this point, we all know that JJJJound is the king of collabs. Founded by Justin Saunders, the social-media-moodboard-turned-global fashion house has teamed up with some of the biggest names in the world of sneakers.

But, this year, it tapped Salomon for the very first time for the JJJJound x Salomon XT-Wings 2 ‘Lapis Blue’. While this silhouette was made for hiking and mountain climbing, JJJJound just knows that you won’t actually do any of these activities while wearing this shoe, that’s why they’ve produced it in a very clean and minimal aesthetic.

If you want a pair of kicks to complement your ever-growing gorpcore rotation, find it on sites like StockX and The Edit LDN. Rumour has it that more colourways will be announced very soon, so if you’re not in a hurry, it wouldn’t hurt to wait a few months.

Shop now: StockX

Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 ‘Baklava’

Action Bronson has a CV that’s as long as it gets. Not only is he a critically-acclaimed rapper, songwriter, chef, wrestler and television presenter, in 2023, he also became a sneaker icon with the release of the Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 ‘Baklava’.

While NB trainers are usually painted in grey, grey and even more grey, the American multi-hyphenate’s pair is as vibrant as it gets. With a neon green mesh base, tan leather panelling and brown suede overlays throughout, it sits on top of a very chunky all-blue midsole and is accented with a pair of bright pink laces, just in case it wasn’t eye-catching enough already.

Available from StockX and Laced, this is the first of many collabs between Bronson and New Balance, so stay tuned.

Shop now: FarFetch

Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Phantom’

If you thought the SB Dunk hype was over, you couldn’t be further from the truth. Back in May, Nike’s skateboarding division teamed up with one of Mexico’s most popular soft drink brands for the Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Phantom’.

Quenching the thirst of sneakerheads everywhere, this trainer is special as it’s made from a hemp and leather construction. That’s cool, sure, but what makes it even cooler is that the hemp overlays tear away over time, revealing a hidden base underneath.

What this essentially means is that no two pairs will look exactly the same. It’s an awesome concept that works incredibly well, and that’s why it’s one of the most hyped pair of kicks for 2023.

If you want to try it out for yourself, head to platforms like StockX and eBay.

Shop now: StockX

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP ‘Olive’

Earlier this year, rumours started spreading that Travis Scott’s partnership with Nike was officially coming to a close. However, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP ‘Olive’ from April pretty much confirmed that the duo were only just getting started.

Arriving in the Houston-born rapper’s signature colour palette, it boasts a leather-on-suede construction and is decorated with a single olive Swoosh that glides across the lateral sidewalls.

Yet unlike other Air Jordans, this one has been flipped back-to-front, which is a style that La Flame introduced back in 2018. The sneaker is then accented with red stitching across the tongue tag and heel badge, and it’s packed in an exclusive box that’s almost as sought-after as the shoes themselves.

If you want a pair in your collection, stop what you’re doing right now and head over to secondary marketplaces like StockX and The Edit LDN.

Shop now: StockX

KITH x New Balance 993 ‘Spring 101’

While eye-catching New Balance models were extremely popular in 2023, the KITH x New Balance 993 ‘Spring 101’ is living and breathing proof that understated pairs are equally as coveted, if not more so.

A master in the normcore aesthetic, KITH’s take on the 90s classic is incredibly clean, with light brown and olive accenting and 50 shades of grey throughout.

While released as part of the much wider ‘Spring 101’ collection, this is, undoubtedly, the best of the bunch. You’ll be able to grab a pair at StockX and GOAT.

Shop now: FarFetch

Bad Bunny x adidas Response CL ‘Core Black’

Bad Bunny is one of the best things to have ever happened to adidas, and the Bad Bunny x adidas Response CL ‘Core Black’ proves why.

One of the German company’s most hyped collaborators, the Puerto Rican icon reworked the old-school silhouette from the ground up, adding leather and suede overlays that look as if they’re literally melting off.

While this particular pair didn’t sell out for a few weeks, it still deserves a space in this list. If you regret not copping a pair in June, you can secure your size right now at resell sites like StockX and The Edit LDN.

Even more colourways are dropping very soon though, so we would recommend that you sit tight if you can.

Shop now: SSENSE

Nike Kobe 8 Protro ‘Halo’

Earlier this year, Nike announced that it was bringing back Kobe Bryant’s signature line, three years after the LA Lakers legend sadly passed away. Originally worn by the Black Mamba himself during the first half of the 2011 to 2012 season, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro ‘Halo’ re-released this year on what would have been his 45th birthday.

Outfitted in an all-white engineered mesh construction, it’s overlaid by panels of leather throughout, just like the original pair from back in the day. The signature braille-inspired detailing returns around the heel, and all of this sits on top of a chunky Zoom Air midsole that continues to dominate the hardwood even after all of this time.

It’s a bittersweet release, but it gives Kobe fans the chance to cop one of his favourite pairs of all-time. It’s also worth noting that Nike only brought back this line with the blessing of Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, so this is something that the family genuinely wanted.

If you want a pair in your rotation, keep an eye on secondary marketplaces like StockX and Grailed.

Shop now: StockX