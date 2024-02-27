The key styles and looks that should be gracing your back over the next 12 months and beyond.

Coat and jacket trends move a little slower than most menswear, and that’s a good thing. The right piece of outerwear should be an investment, something to get excited about and cherish. Not a flash-in-the-pan seasonal trend that finds itself in a bag under the bed after a few wears.

Most of us are also happy wearing the classics when it comes to coats and jackets. Many of our favorite styles haven’t changed that much in decades, with military veterans, heritage coats and sports jackets all permanently in the rotation.

That being said, different kinds of outerwear come and go with broader menswear styles and below, we’ve picked out the ones that feel right with the general direction of travel in men’s fashion right now.

These are coat and jacket trends that blend seamlessly with today’s take on streetwear, workwear, preppy 2.0 and more. Our advice? Get a few of them.

Barn coat

Traditional workwear has been a cornerstone of casual menswear in recent years. The trouble is, the more ubiquitous it becomes, the less lo-fi and alternative it feels. Every brand in the world now seems to sell the same style of chore jacket, so true workwear aficionados are looking at more niche designs. Enter: the barn coat.

A little bit Western and a little outdoorsy, the coat’s name gives away its origin story. It was designed for farm workers who needed to stay warm but move freely. The style is generous in the body with pockets at the chest and the hips. Some styles also come with a drawstring at the waist to pull the coat in – creating a flattering silhouette wherever you wear it.

For a rugged, authentic style, look for genuine outdoor brands like Filson, LL Bean and Patagonia.

Varsity Jacket

Preppy style is having a moment (again) with new-wave prep labels like Aime Leon Dore and luxury houses like Louis Vuitton going for some traditional Americana styling. And the most prominent of Ivy League outerwear is of course the varsity jacket, which still carries the same jock swagger it’s had for nearly 100 years.

It’s an evergreen style that has been adapted in the past for hip-hop and minimalist wardrobes, but right now designers are going traditional, leaning hard into rich mid-century color palettes and bold embroidered patches, badges and logos. At the luxury end of the spectrum, labels are also crafting beautiful letterman jackets with a mix of quality wool on the body and supple leather on the arms.

Wear it with jeans or wool tailored trousers and some high-tops or a preppy footwear choice like penny loafers.

Long length coat

The oversized trend doesn’t end with chunky bomber jackets and puffy puffers. Long-length coats are trending for their dramatic silhouettes and old-school elegance.

These knee-tickling overcoats usually come in wool or man-made fibers, and look good over anything: suits, tees, knits, whatever. Look for raglan-sleeve versions with slouchy shoulders that match the long length with a generous fit up top, while subtle patterns like herringbone add depth.

Heritage menswear not your thing? You’ll also find longer options in puffer coats and trenches in gabardine or even leather.

Technical rain jacket

This coat trend has been building for several years as designers get extra nerdy about the technical nature of their rainwear. Today, if you look at the right labels, you’ll find rain jackets that are part fashion, part R&D. Brands like Arc’teryx, Nike ACG and The North Face are pioneering super-practical designs where every little detail seems overdesigned in the best possible way.

The look is outdoorsy but also a little sci-fi and futuristic. It works particularly well with techwear, sweatpants and other utilitarian design, but honestly – this stuff is just really good at keeping you dry, so wear it with whatever when the heavens open.

Leather bomber jacket

After dominating the whole of the 2010s, it seems like leather biker jackets are taking a well-deserved break in the 2020s. In their place, different styles of cropped leather jackets are trending, including a variety of leather bombers.

We don’t mean the full chocks-away aviator styles, either. Simple designs with a zip-up front and flap collar are flattering and lo-fi, working nicely with denim or tailored pants.

Go 70s or 80s with the style by adding a belt and a tucked-in shirt underneath and even a pair of Cuban-heeled boots to complete the urban cowboy look.

When cared for properly, a leather jacket can genuinely last a lifetime. This is why we’d always recommend investing good money on this piece. That said, there are plenty of brands making affordable leather outerwear these days, allowing us all to get in on the trend without having to skip rent.

Track jacket

Like the varsity jacket, here’s another example of throwback sportswear that feels very, very now. Track jackets, originally designed for athletes warming up on the sidelines of football fields and running tracks, bled into casual menswear during the 80s and 90s. Those styles are now worming their way into the minds of designers like Grace Wales Bonner and onto the catwalks of Gucci and others.

But the OG labels – everyone from Nike and Adidas to Kappa and Sergio Tacchini – are also bringing back retro designs rich with color, loud logo treatments and a smorgasbord of 80s and 90s design.

If you have the swagger for it, go full look with matching tracksuit bottoms. For something a little quieter, go blokecore with cargo pants or some light- or mid-wash denim and a pair of Sambas.

Quirky quilted jacket

For a long time, the only quilted jackets men could buy were the traditional Barbour styles in black, navy and olive green – tried and tested on decades and decades of countryside walks. Today, however, designers are getting playful with this practical coat.

Keeping the lightweight utilitarian design, but adding more texture, color and pattern, modern quilted jackets are leaning into the tactile and more feminine influences of today’s men’s fashion trends.

You’ll find quilted jackets in dusty pastel shades or emblazoned with flowery or paisley patterns. The quilting itself might also come in more interesting shapes. It’s artsy and creative but works surprisingly well in contrast with more rugged workwear styles like denim and utility pants.

Start with up-and-coming British brands like Percival and Wax London.

Safari jacket

Menswear loves an abundance of pockets right now. Workwear, techwear and outdoorsy outerwear all come with more storage space than an IKEA cabinet. And maybe that’s also the reason why brands are loving safari jackets this year, too.

This military style is usually a lightweight layer originally worn by Western soldiers deployed in warm climates. They’re light in color, often feature multiple chest pockets and may have epaulets on the shoulders.

Of course, you don’t have to be on maneuvers to wear one. The style looks great with preppy clothing like chinos or mid-wash denim, and even a camouflage option looks great with streetwear. As well as hardy canvas styles, dress up this coat trend by finding one in softer cotton and a long belt at the front, then wear it with some tailored trousers and loafers.

Suede jackets

Suede outerwear has been around for centuries and is a bonafide spring must-have, so it’s possibly a stretch to call it a trend for this year. But suede does go in and out of fashion. It’s been a Western style, a 70s thing and something much dressier. Right now, it’s the Western influence that has the strongest hold on menswear, with dusty-looking truckers and shackets working well with utilitarian staples.

Luxury labels are also getting playful with suede jackets. Traditional western jackets and bombers now come in a surprisingly broad palette that includes greens, baby blues and Ken-worthy pinks.

There are more styles on offer, too. Suede overshirts give the utilitarian classic a luxe makeover and there are even hooded blousons and puffer coats made from the butter-soft fabric.

Patterned fleece jacket

Fleece made a stylish comeback a few years ago when menswear rediscovered its love of the outdoors. At first, we just saw retro styles that played on old-school hiking gear and minimalist jackets that let the texture do the talking.

Now we’re seeing designers get playful with fleece. Bolder colors, wavy patterns and abstract prints remind us 90s rave culture, but you’ll also find camo fleece, jacquard and paisley styles, plus simpler checks.

If you’re wearing them out on a hike, keep it practical. If you’re wearing it to work or out for coffee, try some straight-leg jeans and chunky New Balance.

Luxury overshirt

You know a trend has been around a while when it starts getting the luxury treatment. Overshirts were originally designed as workwear: practical, hardy, lots of pockets. But it’s become so ubiquitous in recent years – practically outselling blazers – that it’s also transcended those utilitarian roots.

Now you can get a genuine luxury overshirt in sumptuous cashmere or suede, making them more tactile and sophisticated. That’s not to say they’re impractical, either. Wool overshirts are excellent thermal layers and comfortable to boot.

For styling, keep it minimalist and allow the fabrics to take center stage. Wear one over a T-shirt for a relaxed look or layered under a coat for added insulation with a smidge of elegance.

Old-school mountaineering jacket

How’s this for peak fashion? Hiking and outdoor brands have been crossing over into mainstream menswear since about 2017 and the great outdoors doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. An interesting recent development has seen designers go further back into the annals of adventuring to find iconic jacket designs from the 70s or even earlier.

Retro mountaineering jackets look surprisingly good over tailoring but you can also wear them with more practical items. Look at heritage brands like The North Face or Moncler for old-school jackets with modern insulation tech. Or check out preppy brands like Drake’s or All Blues Co for faithful reproductions of menswear classics.