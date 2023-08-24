Embrace slouchy shoulders and boxy torsos with our pick of the finest oversized tees money can buy.

We’re firm believers in the importance of a good fit. Playing to your strengths when it comes to the proportions of your clothing is the quickest and easiest way to take your personal style from good to godlike.

That being said, we don’t mean everything has to look tailor made. Oversized garments can be great for creating balance, contrast, or just giving an outfit a laid-back edge, and the oversized T-shirt is king among them.

Oversized T-shirts are intentionally cut with a relaxed drape and a boxy shape. The shoulders are often ‘dropped’ (meaning the seams sit further down the arm, past the shoulder hinge), and the fabric is often heavier than what you might expect from a regular tee so it hangs nicely.

Contrary to popular belief, ‘oversized’ is not necessarily a synonym for ‘ill-fitting’. A good oversized tee should still fit perfectly around the neck, and the body should be sufficiently cropped. Too long and you’ll get that dreaded dress-like look, which screams, ‘I unintentionally bought a T-shirt in the wrong size’. Instead, go for T-shirts that have been specifically cut for an oversized look.

Don’t know where to start? Keep reading to learn about a few of our favourites.

Why buy oversized?

As much as we love a good fitted T-shirt and think it can do wonders for the average guy’s physique, there’s something to be said for boxy tees too. For starters, it’s a much more relaxed fit, which means it offers increased range of motion, better airflow in warm weather and it drapes over the torso as opposed to clinging to it.

Oversized tees are great for balancing out proportions too. If you want to wear a wide-leg trouser, a fitted tee might not be the best option, as it can throw things off balance. Opting for a roomier cut on the top half keeps everything in tune and makes the whole thing flow as an outfit.

Slouchy T-shirts are also great for layering. The slightly longer length means they’ll usually peek out from underneath a sweater or hoodie, which is perfect for creating stacked looks in the cooler months.

Oversized T-shirt buying considerations

Cut

Oversized T-shirts aren’t the same across the board. You’ll find every brand fits slightly differently in terms of the way their tees are cut. Some oversized T-shirts might be slightly longer in the body with a slimmer fit, while others might be cropped and boxy.

Think about how you like your T-shirts to fit before pulling the trigger. Take your body type into consideration too. If you’re short, for example, you probably want to avoid anything overly long as it will elongate the body and shorten the appearance of the legs. Instead, go for cropped styles that will do the opposite.

Material

It might sound obvious, but a lot of people overlook material when shopping for T-shirts. They might be more concerned with the colour, fit or graphic print, but the material is what really dictates the quality, feel and overall look of the garment, so it’s worth devoting some attention to.

Most T-shirts are made from cotton. This is the go-to option, but you might also see ones that are made from a blend of cotton and polyester. These are often a little more expensive and they do offer certain advantages, such as resistance to creasing, quick drying times and better moisture wicking.

You should also look at the weight of the fabric. This is usually expressed in grams per square metre (GSM), ranging from 100GSM for a very lightweight tee all the way up to 200+GSM for heavyweight versions.

Drape

The weight of the fabric determines how the garment will drape. Generally, heavyweight fabric is better for oversized tees as the extra weight makes them hang nicely on the body.

You don’t want an oversized tee to be all light and floaty or it won’t look right.

Colours, prints & patterns

Think about whether or not you want some sort of design on your T-shirt or whether you want it to be plain.

You could opt for a graphic print, an oversized logo or a simple striped pattern, but keep in mind that simple block colours are always more versatile.

If you choose a plain colour, you’ll be able to wear the T-shirt across more of your wardrobe.

Price

Oversized tees are often slightly more expensive than regular tees. This is mainly because they tend to be made from thicker, heavier material.

However, many T-shirts are expensive simply because they have a designer name stitched into the label. It’s up to you how much you want to buy into that.

Sure, it’s possible to have a really nicely made T-shirt that’s worth a bit more than average, but generally, if you’re spending over £$60/60, you’re paying for the label.

The best men’s oversized T-shirt brands

Hamilton + Hare

British basics label Hamilton + Hare exist to perfect the everyday wardrobe essentials that we all take for granted. It produces some of the best oversized T-shirts we’ve seen: just wide enough in the body, just long enough in the arm for a boxy fit that looks and feels the business.

Soft to the skin, they’re crafted from cotton approved by the Better Cotton Initiative, a non-profit that promotes better standards at cotton farms the world over.

The brand specialises in simple, block-colour designs but you’ll also find occasional collabs embellished with prints and embroidery.

Shop now: Hamilton and Hare

Uniqlo

If you’re ever in need of stylish wardrobe basics and unsure of where to find them, Uniqlo is usually a safe bet. The Japanese retailer takes a more considered approach to affordable fashion, curating its range to focus on timeless staples and trends with staying power rather than simply throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks.

The brand’s T-shirts are some of the best you’ll find for the money, with Supima cotton options and Uniqlo’s lightweight and quick-drying Airism range.

But where oversized tees are concerned, check out the Uniqlo U range, which focuses on slouchy unisex pieces in boxy cuts with an overarching minimalist aesthetic.

Shop now: Uniqlo

COS

H&M offshoot COS does the whole fashion-forward Scandi minimalist thing better than most. It’s not the cheapest place to shop, but when you compare it to its contemporaries it’s certainly the more affordable option.

Think of it like a wallet-friendly Acne Studios = that’s to say you can expect lots of oversized silhouettes, unconventional cuts and clean lines across the board.

Most of COS’ T-shirt options are of the oversized variety, with boxy cuts, dropped shoulders and elbow-grazing sleeves. The brand’s Heavy Duty Tee is a highlight, with a nice relaxed shape and weighty 290GSM organic cotton construction.

Shop now: COS

Balenciaga

Few labels have bridged the divide between traditional luxury fashion and sporty streetwear as successfully as Balenciaga. The storied but starkly postmodern Spanish label produces a lot of oversized T-shirts.

As well as the big fits, it also brings other facets of streetwear to its designs, such as big logos, distressed details, prints and patterns.

The label has enjoyed cult-like status under the creative direction of designer Demna Gvasalia, but the tees are rarely as crazy as the suits or sneakers. You’ll get oversized logos and the odd design inspired by football or some other specific aspect of streetwear, but half the joke is pairing one of its simple logo tees with Balenciaga’s crazy tailoring.

Shop now: SSENSE

Vetements

Another label with Demna Gvasalia at the helm, Vetements is his own project with brother Guram – but it shares Balenciaga’s penchant for postmodernism.

Big on slogans, cartoonish prints and nudge-nudge-wink-wink design touches like My Name Is… badges, the label’s tees are anything but boring.

The vast majority of designs feature the brand name – it’s the kind of label that most wearers like to shout about. But it may come in the Stranger Things font, as part of an intricate graffiti-style print or just in huge block lettering across the chest.

Shop now: SSENSE

Acne Studios

Acne Studios is a Swedish fashion label renowned for its minimalist aesthetic, blending high-end design with streetwear influences. Established in 1996, the brand offers clothing, footwear and accessories, and its garments often feature unconventional, oversized silhouettes… T-shirts included.

Exact styles chop and change from season to season, but there’s always a number of oversized options to pick from, ranging from simple plain versions, to graphic prints and big logos.

These are the definition of luxury T-shirts, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself paying upwards of $100/£100 for one.

Shop now: SSENSE

Everlane

If you’re looking for no-frills basics that are decent quality and won’t break the bank, Everlane is usually a good bet. The brand makes all sorts of T-shirts in various different fit options, but it’s the Premium-Weight Relaxed Crew that’s the key oversized option.

It’s cut from heavyweight cotton and costs $45/£42, or $70/£66 if you buy two together. There are a number of versatile colour options to choose from too, including navy, beige, plain white and pale yellow.

Shop now: Everlane

Dickies

American workwear label Dickies is always a solid option when it comes to affordable casual pieces that are built to take a beating, including oversized tees.

The brand’s plain and pocket tees are cut slouchy and relaxed, and you can arm yourself with a two-pack for as little as $25/£25.

Shop now: Dickies

Carhartt

As a workwear brand, Carhartt has to make its clothes tough. Forget about the fashion-focused Work In Progress line, if you want a quality heavyweight tee with an oversized fit, check out the American label’s mainline range.

Not only are the prices cheaper, but the tees are much more durable, thick and boxy. Check out the classic K87 pocket tee, which features a logo patch to the chest pocket and is cut from 229GSM heavyweight cotton.

Shop now: Carhartt

John Elliott

Love it or hate it, the layered, longline aesthetic of the mid 2010s probably wouldn’t have existed without labels like LA’s John Elliott.

The brand is well known for oversized, long, boxy and otherwise unconventional silhouettes, and T-shirts are no exception.

Expect slouchy shoulders, lengthy sleeves and plenty of room in the body.

Shop now: SSENSE

Rick Owens

Rick Owens is another LA-based fashion designer with a penchant for unusually long and oversized silhouettes. His moody aesthetic has earned him the nickname The Lord of Darkness, and his T-shirts are rarely anything other than oversized.

They don’t come cheap though – if you fancy a Rick Owens oversized tee, you can expect to be paying upwards of $200/£200.

Shop now: Farfetch

Manastash

Manastash is one of our favourite outdoor-fashion crossover labels, specialising in functional pieces with relaxed fits and utilitarian details.

All of Manastash’s tees are cut loose for a slouchy, oversized fit, and it’s not unusual to find them in earthy colours, tie dye and featuring various outdoor-inspired graphic prints.

Shop now: END.

Merz B Schwanen

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably bored of hearing people talk about the plain white tee from TV’s The Bear (2022). That being said, it is a beautiful garment, and according to a majority of sartorial internet sleuths, this is the brand that makes it.

Now, nobody would claim that Carmy’s tees are anything resembling oversized. In fact, they’re quite the opposite. But Merz B Schwanen does make some slouchier options.

The brand’s Oversized Fit tee is nice and loose, but not overly baggy, and it’s produced using the same heavyweight fabric and loopwheel construction that has made its fitted counterpart so popular.

Shop now: Merz B Schwanen

AS Colour

New Zealand’s AS Colour specialises in high-quality blanks. This covers everything from trucker caps to T-shirts, including some great heavyweight ones in nice oversized fits.

The Heavy Faded tee is cut from thick 240GSM cotton and has a slouchy, relaxed shape. It’s $30/£26 for a single tee, but prices go down if you order in bulk.

So, if you’re thinking of stocking up on plain tees, it could be a solid, cost-effective option.

Shop now: AS Colour

Camber

American brand Camber does some of the burliest blanks we’ve ever come across. These are simple pieces like plain tees, joggers, hoodies and long-sleeves, but they’re all made in the USA from super heavyweight materials that are designed to stand up to years of abuse.

The tees are loose and boxy with a nice thick neckline and reassuringly weighty cotton fabric. Check them out if you want something plain and simple, but have been unimpressed with what the big-name brands have to offer.

Shop now: Blacksmith Store

Kotn

Egyptian cotton is smoother and softer than most other types of cotton. This is thanks to the handpicked plant’s extra-long fibres, and it’s the reason Canadian brand Kotn uses it for all of its garments.

Kotn focuses on well-made basics, of which T-shirts fall directly in the remit. There are a few different fits to choose from, but the Heavyweight Box Crew is the label’s signature oversized style. It has a loose, boxy fit and is available in six versatile, neutral colours.

Shop now: Kotn