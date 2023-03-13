Deck yourself in denim that won’t break the bank with the brands producing affordable jeans that look and feel the part.

Saving money on fashion always feels like a win, and when you’re buying denim there are some very big wins to be had. That’s because the best budget jeans are sometimes indistinguishable (at least to the untrained eye) from pairs that cost fives times as much. You just have to know what you’re looking for.

Whether you’re a denim fanatic or not, jeans will almost certainly be a cornerstone of your wardrobe. They’ve been a staple of men’s style for a century, going the distance because they don’t just look cool, they’re versatile and hardwearing, too.

For some, denim is a religion. The strictest observers will know the mill their jeans have come from, and maybe even what kind of loom the denim was made on. All the better for understanding how your jeans will age, and what kinds of patina they’ll reveal with wear.

Those things are less of a concern when you’re buying affordable jeans. It’s not that you can’t get high-quality construction or proper Japanese selvedge, because you can, but there are one or two considerations when you’re sticking to a budget.

Below is our essential guide to finding the best cheap jeans on the market.

Budget jeans: what to look for

Fit

Remember this: the best budget jeans are not the cheapest you can find but the ones that fit you the best in your allotted budget. Too often, people sacrifice fit for price but it’s a false economy.

People also tend to be denim loyalists, but not for particularly good reasons. If you can’t get the fit you need for a price you like from your go-to brand, try similar styles from others.

Construction

Buying cheap jeans can sometimes mean a severe drop in quality, which is rarely worth the money you save. Unless you particularly want thin and stretchy denim that wears out like a pair of sweatpants, check the weight of the denim.

There are plenty of options on the list below at 12oz or more. Also look for thick and durable stitching, copper buttons and plenty of rivets.

Wash

The cheapest jeans from a particular brand will often be the ones in the least popular wash. Whether that’s high-contrast fades or lighter shades of baby blue, we’d argue it’s another compromise that’s not worth making.

Buy the jeans you want in a wash you’ll get plenty of wear from, even if it means upping your budget a little.

Where to buy cheap jeans

The best budget jeans can come from the biggest denim names on the planet, or from main-street brands that punch well above their weight and price tag. Outside of sales periods and outlet stores, shopping for the likes Levi’s, Wrangler or G-Star Raw will be cheaper if you don’t go to the brand direct. Look to Amazon and other e-tailers who have deep stock levels and fewer overheads to nudge their prices up.

On Main Street, the quality of denim can vary wildly – even within the confines of a single store. This is where it pays to do your research. Look at the weight, the elastic content and where the jeans were made (jeaneology, if you will). You’ll soon locate the good stuff.

Whether you’re looking for comfortable and trendy stretch styles or heavyweight selvedge that will last you years, you can find it without breaking the bank.

The best men’s budget jeans brands

Gap

With 90s jeans back in trend, it’s little wonder to see Gap reliving its heyday with regular and baggy fits in throwback stonewash styles. Unlike some of the fast fashion brands on our list, Gap still appeals to genuine denimheads. It lists the weight of its denim and proudly lets you know about the styles that are stretch-free.

It does stretch styles as well, of course. In fact, Gap is serious about the techy side of denim, with styles made from recycled plastic bottles, breathable and moisture wicking fabrics and water-saving initiatives among its innovations.

Shop now: GAP

Uniqlo

You have to give credit where it’s due. Japanese brand Uniqlo had a big hand in educating many of us about the wonders of selvedge denim – mainly by making it more affordable than it had been before.

While the majority of Japanese denim brands cost the same as a second-hand car, Uniqlo brings a utilitarian approach with slim- and straight-fit selvedge that is astonishingly good value. It also does stretch-style jeans and wider-legged styles at better value than you’ll find almost anywhere else.

Shop now: Uniqlo

Levi’s

You’d think the best-known denim brand in the world shouldn’t produce cheap jeans, but there are some stone-cold bargains to be found in the extensive Levi’s back-catalogue. Credited with the invention of the blue jean as we know it – denim, rivets, hardy as hell – the company’s history stretches right back to the 1870s.

The brand is so widely stocked, and there are so many fits and washes, that finding the ones you want at a price you like can be an online treasure hunt. Look for less popular washes, or the sometimes overlooked taper fits like the 502 and 512. There are also some incredible bargains on eBay, including 1990s made-in-the-USA 501s.

Shop now: Amazon

Lee

A brand whose roots stretch back to 1889, Lee created denim overalls for workers and cowboys long before jeans made the jump from workwear to fashion. Its take on classic Americana has survived every denim trend that has come along since and today’s collection includes examples of most of them, from flair-style 70s cuts to skinny-fit drain pipes.

Lee is a good example of a brand that doesn’t sell many affordable jeans itself, but look to Amazon and elsewhere and you’ll find huge markdowns. Check out its iconic Rider and Luke styles if you wear your jeans slim. For straight and regular fits, try the Darren, Austin, Brooklyn or West.

Shop now: Amazon

H&M

The Swedish king of fast fashion does denim by the truckload. At the time of writing, it stocked more than 200 pairs of men’s jeans, almost all of which are priced less than $50/£50.

It sells any style you want, but the bulk of its stock will be trending styles like 90s baggy jeans and stretch or ripped styles. They’re not the heaviest or hardiest denim you’ll ever wear but the fits are true and the washes rich – everything you want from budget jeans.

Shop now: H&M

Wrangler

Founded in 1947, Wrangler is (like Levi’s) an authentic workwear brand that found itself at the heart of youth culture when jeans became fashionable. In the late 60s and 70s, all the cool kids wore Wrangler. Levi’s later overtook it in the public consciousness, but Wrangler is making another comeback thanks to smart marketing, great quality and surprisingly cheap jeans.

You can easily pick up a pair for less than $50/£50, including straight, slim, regular and baggy styles. It’s also a good brand for experimenting with the westernwear trend, with authentic cowboy fits amongst the bargains to be found.

Shop now: Amazon

Urban Outfitters

Trend-led retailer Urban Outfitters offers an interesting selection of cheap jeans, with fast and slow fashion options available.

Affordable baggy jeans, carpenter styles and distressed denim all feature in the brand’s in-house BDG line-up, but it also sells upcycled vintage styles from the likes of Diesel, sourced from charity and thrift stores the world over.

Shop now: Urban Outfitters

Zara

Another fast-fashion label with a considerable line-up of affordable jeans, Zara takes a trend-led approach to denim. You’ll find Y2K-style baggy jeans alongside ripped skinny pairs and twisted straight cuts next to cropped jeans.

As with most main-street jeans, the payoff for Zara’s good prices is sometimes the amount of elastane or general durability you get, but there’s no faulting the styling.

Shop now: Zara

John Lewis

Historic British department store John Lewis stocks a comprehensive range of denim brands, from stalwarts like Levi’s and Wrangler to Nudie, Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss.

Outside of sales periods, it’s the brand’s in-house labels to check out for budget jeans, including modern basics from Anyday and the slim-and-Scandi Kin line.

Shop now: John Lewis

Carhartt

The durable darling of urban workwear enthusiasts, Carhartt has been making hardy work clothes since the 1880s. Beloved of creative directors and actual tradespeople alike, its jeans are rugged and roomy, with lots of carpenter styles and functional design touches.

You’ll find that prices vary wildly. The most technical styles (as well as many from the Carhartt WIP sub-label) are not what you’d call accessible, but reliable regular fits in a trusty stonewash come much cheaper.

Shop now: Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger

An icon of preppy Americana and big-logo sportswear, Tommy Hilfiger started his career selling jeans in upstate New York. So it’s no surprise that the eponymous label he founded in the 80s would carry denim, too.

A genuine designer name, it’s surprising to find Tommy jeans going cheap but you can find pairs of 90s-style baggies or preppier straight-cut jeans for the same prices as fast-fashion brands. If you’re swayed by vintage denim, it’s also worth a trawl for some iconic 90s styles online.

Shop now: Tommy Hilfiger

G-Star Raw

Taking inspiration from military wear, Dutch label G-Star is known for functional and innovative jeans, as well as bolder styling than most denim brands. The clue’s in the name, as the label specialises in raw denim, but you’ll also find cargo-style pockets, acid washes, bold fits and functional touches like water-repellent coatings in its collections.

Its raw styles rarely come cheap but you’ll find lots of others online for surprisingly low prices. Look for streetwear-friendly slim cuts, with bold washes and distressed design.

Shop now: Amazon

Marks & Spencer

British high-street stalwart M&S is perhaps not the first brand that comes to mind when you’re buying jeans, but you’d be surprised at both the quality and the cost of the offering.

A huge range of styles, fits and fabrics (including Japanese selvedge) means there’ll almost certainly be a pair for you. And at these price points, they are some of the best budget jeans you’ll find.

Shop now: Marks & Spencer

ASOS

The fast-fashion giant literally stocks thousands of jeans, from its own label to household names and even the Topman brand, which it acquired in 2021. That means whatever denim you’re into, from distressed skinny styles to mid-wash dad jeans, the site has a pair of cheap jeans for you.

With a large selection of styles priced under $40/£40, ASOS is a good option for those who really need to budget. Most pairs will likely be thin with a lot of elastane in the mix, but you’ll find every style and wash you could wish for.

Shop now: ASOS

Weekday

A member of the sprawling H&M family, Weekday does trend-forward denim for its young customer base. Right now, that means lots of skater and Y2K-style baggy jeans with generous seats.

You’ll also find a wider range of colours than a lot of places, with various shades of grey and distinctive dusty washes alongside the more common blues and blacks.

Shop now: Weekday

Jack & Jones

One of the most affordable denim brands (that still takes denim seriously), Jack & Jones was founded in Denmark in 1989. Since then it has expanded to become one of the most successful fashion retailers in Europe.

One of the best things about the label is its highly descriptive sizing guides, which will help you find the right pair in its sizable collection. From jogger-like stretch styles to distressed skinny jeans and skater-style loose fits, it has the full glorious gamut.

Shop now: Amazon