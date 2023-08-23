Find out if Canada Goose fits true to size and see accurate size charts for Canada Goose parka jackets, padded vests, fleeces, T-shirts, pants and more.

When it comes to the ultimate in cold-weather gear, Canada Goose is among the best there is. The Canadian brand has long been producing the warmest, most practical parkas and gilets on earth, which have accompanied numerous explorers and adventurers on their trips to the Arctic.

But even if the closest you get to a mountain top is the wallpaper on your laptop, Canada Goose’s coats are perfect for normal, day-to-day wear too, with their multitude of pockets and waterproof fabrics proving useful on wet commutes in the city.

However, it’s not all down coats and puffer jackets. The brand now makes a wide array of clothing, from sweatshirts and hoodies through to trousers and fleece jackets, all of which have been adopted by the streetwear community, as well as by men who prefer a life outdoors.

However, clothing that performs like this comes at a premium, so when purchasing it’s imperative you get your sizing right. How does Canada Goose fit? Read on to find out.

Does Canada Goose run big or small?

Canada Goose clothing and outerwear tends to come in regular fits across the board, meaning it doesn’t run big or small.

Occasionally you’ll find the brand’s clothing cut slightly slimmer, but this applies to its more fashion-focussed lines, whether in jacket, T-shirt or trouser form. Yet everything is usually labelled clearly, so you can easily see which piece is slim vs regular.

For the brand’s slim-fitting garments, it would be worth trying your usual size and the next size up, as they can come up quite small.

Does Canada Goose fit true to size?

Generally speaking, yes, Canada Goose does fit true to size. Its outerwear, lightweight jackets, trousers and tops are all cut in comfortable regular fits, meaning you should choose your usual size.

There are times when you might want to size up, though. Anything labelled ‘Slim Fit’ is exactly that, so if you need room to layer (particularly concerning its down jackets and parkas) or prefer a slouchier fit it’s worth ordering the next size up as well to see which one suits you best.

Canada Goose general fit guide

Canada Goose produces all its garments in two distinct fits, Classic and Fusion. The majority of products are only available in Classic Fit, but on some styles you have the option to choose between the two. Here is the information on each.

Canada Goose Classic Fit

This is the brand’s original fit, and should be considered the equivalent of regular/straight.

Size Chest Waist Hip Sleeve 3XS 30 -31 23 -24 30 -31 32 -33 2XS 32 -33 25 -26 32 -33 32½ -33½ XS 34 -35 27 -28 34 -35 33 -34 S 36 -37 29 -30 36 -37 33½ -34½ M 38 -40 31 -33 38 -40 34 -35 L 41 -43 34 -36 41 -43 34½ -35½ XL 44 -46 37 -39 44 -46 35 -36 2XL 47 -51 40 -44 47 -51 35½ -36½ 3XL 52 -56 45 -49 52 -56 36 -37

Canada Goose Fusion Fit

Made for smaller body frames, Fusion Fit is narrower at the chest and hip, and has shortened hem and sleeve lengths.

Size Chest Waist Hip Sleeve 2XS 30½-32 25½-27 31½-33 31-32 XS 32½-34 27½-28½ 33-34½ 31½-32½ S 34½-36 29-30½ 35-36½ 32-33 M 36½-38 31-32½ 37-38½ 32½-33½ L 38½-40 33-34½ 39-40½ 33-34 XL 40½-42 36-37 41-42½ 33½-34½ 2XL 42½-44½ 37½-39½ 43-44½ 34-35

Canada Goose parka jackets size chart

Canada Goose parkas are among the finest in their class. A mix of polyester cotton outers and down fill ensures they’re both waterproof and exceptionally warm.

Unless given the option, or stated otherwise, they come in a Classic Fit. That means you should go for your normal size, unless you want something slightly oversized.

Parkas are at their best when they allow for layers underneath, so stay true to size or go one size up for ultimate comfort and warmth.

Size Chest Waist Hip Sleeve 3XS 30 -31 23 -24 30 -31 32 -33 2XS 32 -33 25 -26 32 -33 32½ -33½ XS 34 -35 27 -28 34 -35 33 -34 S 36 -37 29 -30 36 -37 33½ -34½ M 38 -40 31 -33 38 -40 34 -35 L 41 -43 34 -36 41 -43 34½ -35½ XL 44 -46 37 -39 44 -46 35 -36 2XL 47 -51 40 -44 47 -51 35½ -36½ 3XL 52 -56 45 -49 52 -56 36 -37

Canada Goose vests/gilets size chart

A Canada Goose padded vest is an essential if you want to add a warm, practical layer over a hoodie on a cold day, or under a heavier coat on a freezing day.

They are cut with the brand’s Classic Fit fits, but can sometimes come up slightly slim. Therefore, it’s best to order two sizes and try them on if you can, or compare the measurements to your existing gilets.

As a layering piece you want to be able to comfortably zip it up, so make sure you can do so without any excess pulling across the chest.

Size Chest Waist Hip Sleeve 3XS 30 -31 23 -24 30 -31 32 -33 2XS 32 -33 25 -26 32 -33 32½ -33½ XS 34 -35 27 -28 34 -35 33 -34 S 36 -37 29 -30 36 -37 33½ -34½ M 38 -40 31 -33 38 -40 34 -35 L 41 -43 34 -36 41 -43 34½ -35½ XL 44 -46 37 -39 44 -46 35 -36 2XL 47 -51 40 -44 47 -51 35½ -36½ 3XL 52 -56 45 -49 52 -56 36 -37

Canada Goose fleece jackets size chart

Canada Goose fleece jackets are revered for their supreme warmth and comfort, but we particularly like how they fit.

They are cut slightly more tailored than other brands, with a regular fit that skims the body. As such, we’d recommend staying true to size, or going for the next size up if you’re in between sizes.

Size Chest Waist Hip Sleeve 3XS 30 -31 23 -24 30 -31 32 -33 2XS 32 -33 25 -26 32 -33 32½ -33½ XS 34 -35 27 -28 34 -35 33 -34 S 36 -37 29 -30 36 -37 33½ -34½ M 38 -40 31 -33 38 -40 34 -35 L 41 -43 34 -36 41 -43 34½ -35½ XL 44 -46 37 -39 44 -46 35 -36 2XL 47 -51 40 -44 47 -51 35½ -36½ 3XL 52 -56 45 -49 52 -56 36 -37

Canada Goose puffer jackets size chart

Canada Goose’s puffer jackets fit like its parkas. That means they typically come in a Classic Fit (Fusion Fit is an option on certain styles) that is designed for layering underneath.

You should therefore stay true to size if you want the most flattering effect, or go for the next size up if you’re in between.

Size Chest Waist Hip Sleeve 3XS 30 -31 23 -24 30 -31 32 -33 2XS 32 -33 25 -26 32 -33 32½ -33½ XS 34 -35 27 -28 34 -35 33 -34 S 36 -37 29 -30 36 -37 33½ -34½ M 38 -40 31 -33 38 -40 34 -35 L 41 -43 34 -36 41 -43 34½ -35½ XL 44 -46 37 -39 44 -46 35 -36 2XL 47 -51 40 -44 47 -51 35½ -36½ 3XL 52 -56 45 -49 52 -56 36 -37

Canada Goose hoodies and sweatshirts size chart

As far as hoodies and sweatshirts go, Canada Goose fits true to size. So, stick to your usual size and you won’t go far wrong.

Do pay attention though, as the brand can deviate from its two traditional fits, with some wearing larger than others (these are typically be labelled ‘Oversized’).

Size Chest Waist Hip Sleeve 3XS 30 -31 23 -24 30 -31 32 -33 2XS 32 -33 25 -26 32 -33 32½ -33½ XS 34 -35 27 -28 34 -35 33 -34 S 36 -37 29 -30 36 -37 33½ -34½ M 38 -40 31 -33 38 -40 34 -35 L 41 -43 34 -36 41 -43 34½ -35½ XL 44 -46 37 -39 44 -46 35 -36 2XL 47 -51 40 -44 47 -51 35½ -36½ 3XL 52 -56 45 -49 52 -56 36 -37

Canada Goose knitwear size chart

The brand isn’t particularly well known for its knitwear but it does occasionally produce the odd piece, which complements the rest of its range.

They are nearly always available in the Classic Fit, so unless you want an oversized look, it’s best to stay true to size.

Size Chest Waist Hip Sleeve 3XS 30 -31 23 -24 30 -31 32 -33 2XS 32 -33 25 -26 32 -33 32½ -33½ XS 34 -35 27 -28 34 -35 33 -34 S 36 -37 29 -30 36 -37 33½ -34½ M 38 -40 31 -33 38 -40 34 -35 L 41 -43 34 -36 41 -43 34½ -35½ XL 44 -46 37 -39 44 -46 35 -36 2XL 47 -51 40 -44 47 -51 35½ -36½ 3XL 52 -56 45 -49 52 -56 36 -37

Canada Goose T-shirts size chart

Canada Goose offers a small selection of T-shirts in high-performance fabrics and classic shapes. Each of them comes in a Classic Fit, which means you should stay true to size.

Size Chest Waist Hip Sleeve 3XS 30 -31 23 -24 30 -31 32 -33 2XS 32 -33 25 -26 32 -33 32½ -33½ XS 34 -35 27 -28 34 -35 33 -34 S 36 -37 29 -30 36 -37 33½ -34½ M 38 -40 31 -33 38 -40 34 -35 L 41 -43 34 -36 41 -43 34½ -35½ XL 44 -46 37 -39 44 -46 35 -36 2XL 47 -51 40 -44 47 -51 35½ -36½ 3XL 52 -56 45 -49 52 -56 36 -37

Canada Goose snow pants and sweatpants size charts

Trousers aren’t might not be what you think of when you picture Canada Goose, but the brand does offer a range of specialist snow pants designed for the slopes, as well as a few sweatpants.

They come in a Classic Fit, being neither too slim nor too relaxed, so stay true to your waist size.

Size Chest Waist Hip Sleeve 3XS 30 -31 23 -24 30 -31 32 -33 2XS 32 -33 25 -26 32 -33 32½ -33½ XS 34 -35 27 -28 34 -35 33 -34 S 36 -37 29 -30 36 -37 33½ -34½ M 38 -40 31 -33 38 -40 34 -35 L 41 -43 34 -36 41 -43 34½ -35½ XL 44 -46 37 -39 44 -46 35 -36 2XL 47 -51 40 -44 47 -51 35½ -36½ 3XL 52 -56 45 -49 52 -56 36 -37

Canada Goose shoe size chart

Canada Goose offers a curated range of footwear – spanning trail runners, hiking boots and snow boots – which handily comes in half sizes so you’ll always achieve a perfect fit.

Below you will find a conversion chart to make ordering the right size easy: