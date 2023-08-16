Palm Angels Sizing Guide: Expert Tips & Size Charts For The Perfect Fit
Find out if Palm Angels fits true to size and see accurate size charts for Palm Angels tracksuits, jackets, tops, T-shirts, pants and more.
It didn’t take long for Palm Angels to become one of the biggest names in streetwear, and as a result, fashion. Originally founded in 2011 by Francesco Ragazzi as a photography project, before a fully-fledged clothing line dropped in 2015, Palm Angels quickly became one of the hottest labels around.
This is partly thanks to its bold designs and heavy use of graphics, which nearly always play on its distinctive logo, but also because of the celebrities who wore it. Everyone from A$AP Rocky to Playboi Carti to Joe Jonas have worn Palm Angels, with the brand’s tees, hoodies and contemporary take on the tracksuit proving especially popular.
But how does Palm Angels fit? From its outerwear through to its trousers and shirts, here’s everything you need to know.
- Does Palm Angels run big or small?
- Does Palm Angels fit true to size?
- Palm Angels size conversions
- Palm Angels tracksuits size chart
- Palm Angels T-shirts size chart
- Palm Angels hoodies and sweatshirts size chart
- Palm Angels jackets size chart
- Palm Angels coats size chart
- Palm Angels knitwear size chart
- Palm Angels pants and shorts size chart
Does Palm Angels run big or small?
Palm Angels sizing is deceptive. While you’ll typically find people wearing the brand in silhouettes that are baggy and oversized, we’re willing to hazard a guess they’ve gone up one or two sizes.
Palm Angels typically wears true to size, with its tees, hoodies, jackets and trousers regular in cut. If anything, depending on your build, you might find the brand runs slightly small. For example, in its jackets, a large is listed as a 40, with an XL being a 42.
If you’re in-between sizes, we’d recommend going for the next size up to be safe, as if you’re on the cusp your usual size might be a bit slim.
Of course, being streetwear, these are clothes that you probably want to look relaxed rather than tight, so it’s best to try on in store and go from there.
Does Palm Angels fit true to size?
Largely, yes, Palm Angels does fit true to size. The majority of its garments are cut with regular fits, designed to be comfortable and somewhat relaxed.
That said, unless stated, Palm Angels garments aren’t oversized, unless you purposely go for the next size up. Some pieces are designed to be loose, but the brand will state this in the product description or on the label, so take this into account when making a purchase for yourself.
Typically, we’d recommend sticking to your usual size, unless you’re in between sizes (in which case size up), or you want an oversized look.
Palm Angels size conversions
Palm Angels sizing is typically shown in French/Italian (i.e. European) sizing. To help you convert quickly to your usual size, use the table below:
|Italy/France
|Standard Size
|UK/US
|40
|XXXS
|30
|42
|XXS
|32
|44
|XS
|34
|46
|S
|36
|48
|M
|38
|50
|L
|40
|52
|XL
|42
|54
|XXL
|44
Palm Angels tracksuits size chart
Palm Angels is perhaps best known for its tracksuits. Reminiscent of the 70s casual scene, they are popular because of their myriad colour options, but also the fit, which is easy and comfortable.
Cut fairly regular, they’re designed to fit closer to the body than other Palm Angels garments, but we wouldn’t go as far to say they’re slim cut.
Stick to your regular size and you’ll be fine.
Palm Angels tracksuit tops size chart
|Size
|Pit to Pit
|Back
|Shoulder
|Arm
|Large
|21.5
|25
|17
|19.5
|Medium
|20.5
|24.5
|16.5
|19.5
|Small
|19
|24
|15.5
|19
|X-Large
|22.5
|26
|17.5
|20
|X-Small
|18
|23.25
|15
|19
|XX-Large
|23.75
|26.5
|18
|20.5
|XX-Small
|17
|22.75
|14.5
|19
Palm Angels tracksuit bottoms size chart
|Size
|Waist
|Rise
|Inside Leg
|Ankle
|Thigh
|Large
|36
|12
|30
|8
|13.5
|Medium
|35
|11
|30
|8
|13
|Small
|32
|10.5
|30
|8
|13
|X-Large
|37
|12.5
|30
|8
|14
|X-Small
|30
|10
|30
|7
|12
|XX-Large
|38
|13
|31
|8
|15
Palm Angels T-shirts size chart
As a general rule, Palm Angels T-shirts tend to fit true to size. These streetwear tees feature a regular cut which has room in the body and shoulders, with the hems ending around the bicep.
The brand’s loud designs and bright colourways do lend themselves well to being oversized though, so if that’s the look you want we’d recommend going up at least one size.
|Size
|Pit to Pit
|Back
|Shoulder
|XX-Small
|18
|26.25
|18.5
|X-Small
|19
|26.75
|19.25
|Small
|21
|26.75
|20.5
|Medium
|21.5
|28
|21
|Large
|23
|28
|21
|X-Large
|24
|29.75
|22
|XX-Large
|25
|30.25
|23
Palm Angels hoodies and sweatshirts size chart
Unless explicitly stated, Palm Angels hoodies and sweatshirts are cut in regular fits, ensuring they fit true to size.
You won’t find anything slim. You may occasionally discover garments cut in relaxed silhouettes, but this will be stated on the product description online, and on the label in store.
In short, go for your regular size when it comes to these sought-after streetwear hoodies and sweatshirts.
|Size
|Pit to Pit
|Back
|Shoulder
|Arm
|XX-Small
|26.5
|23
|25
|18
|X-Small
|27.5
|23.5
|26
|19
|Small
|29
|25
|27
|20
|Medium
|30
|25
|28
|20
|Large
|31
|26
|29
|20.5
|X-Large
|33
|27
|30
|20.5
|XX-Large
|35
|28
|31
|20.75
Palm Angels jackets size chart
Palm Angels regularly produces a range of lightweight jackets, from bombers through to military-style hooded raincoats. They’re nearly always made with regular fits that are neither too large nor too slim.
This Goldilocks fit is true if you stick to your usual size. However, go oversized and although it will likely be comfortable, be warned that Palm Angels’ jacket sleeves can be quite long, so unless you want that look, sizing up.
|Size
|Pit to Pit
|Back
|Shoulder
|Arm
|Small
|22
|26.75
|19
|20
|Medium
|23
|27
|19.5
|20
|Large
|24
|27.25
|20
|20
|X-Large
|25
|27.5
|20.5
|20
Palm Angels coats size chart
You’ll usually find a slight difference between the fit of some Palm Angels jackets and others. They’re never slim, and only ever regular fit or slightly oversized.
What this means is that you can (and should) usually stick to your regular size, unless you want to go for a more baggy look.
|Size
|Pit to Pit
|Back
|Shoulder
|Arm
|Small
|27
|36.5
|20.5
|17.5
|Medium
|28
|37
|21
|17.75
|Large
|29
|38
|21.5
|18
|X-Large
|29.5
|39.5
|22
|18
Palm Angels knitwear size chart
It’s a similar story with Palm Angels’ knitwear as it is with most of its garments. They’re typically cut regular, so if in doubt stick true to size.
That said, there are times when you’ll discover baggier cardigans and crew necks in the collection. We’d still suggest keeping your regular size though, as the brand is all about that relaxed aesthetic.
|Size
|Pit to Pit
|Back
|Shoulder
|Arm
|Large
|29.5
|24
|30
|23.5
|Medium
|29
|23
|29
|23
|Small
|28.5
|22
|28
|23
Palm Angels pants and shorts size chart
Palm Angels isn’t known for its pants, but it does regularly produce chinos and streetwear pants as well as shorts.
In line with the rest of its sizing, they are nearly always a regular straight cut, so stay true to your usual size and you shouldn’t go too far wrong.
|Size
|Waist
|Rise
|Inside Leg
|Ankle
|Thigh
|46
|30
|10
|31.5
|8.75
|11
|48
|32
|10.25
|31.5
|8.75
|11.25
|50
|34
|10.25
|31.5
|9
|12.25
|52
|36
|10.5
|31.5
|9.25
|12.25