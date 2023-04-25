Carhartt needs little introduction. The Detroit brand has been making hardwearing, durable clothing for well over a century, since its founding in 1889. Its work jackets, and specifically its Michigan style, has been adopted by everyone from factory workers to Tupac and Snoop Dogg, beloved as much for its tough fabric as its functional, multi-pocketed design.

The label is renowned for its work pants too, with those made from its signature duck canvas particularly lauded. Carhartt has transcended its workwear roots though, and today sits at the intersection of streetwear and easy to wear casual style. This is why the American company launched Carhartt Work in Progress (WIP) in 1994 – the aim was to cater to a younger, urban consumer.

What is Carhartt WIP?

Carhartt WIP maintains the values of Carharrt – namely quality and durability – but infuses contemporary design elements and fashion-forward styles to appeal to a younger, style-conscious audience. The brand has become popular among skateboarders, artists, musicians and those who appreciate the blend of workwear practicality with modern aesthetics.

Carhartt WIP has also collaborated with various high-profile brands and designers, further solidifying its status as a sought-after name in the streetwear community.

But how does the brand fit? Carhartt WIP does occasionally vary its cuts, so read on to discover whether to go true to size or not.

Does Carhartt WIP run big or small?

Given its parent company’s roots as a workwear brand, Carhartt WIP runs slightly big.

Traditionally, workwear garments needed to be roomy for a couple of reasons. They had to be comfortable and easy to move around in, given the people wearing them would be on their feet all day and using machinery. But they were also boxy to accommodate layers underneath, like hoodies, sweatshirts and tees.

So, if you’re looking for slim garments that are cut close to the body, Carhartt WIP probably isn’t for you. Its jackets are cut relaxed, with boxy middles and wider arms than you might be accustomed to. Its trousers mirror this too, with wider legs and mid rises being the order of the day.

Does Carhartt WIP fit true to size?

Even though the fits are relaxed, we’d recommend going for your usual size when shopping with Carhartt WIP. A relaxed fit isn’t the same thing as oversized, as the shoulder hems end where they should, and the arms finish at the wrist. With an oversized garment on the other hand, you’ll usually find the shoulders to be dropped and the arms too long.

If you’d prefer a slimmer fit, it might be worth sizing down. Go for a size down in a Michigan jacket for example, and you’ll have a slimmer fitting garment that is cut closer to the body than it was intended. While this won’t be for everyone, it works if you desire a more tailored look that you want to dress up with chinos, shirts and leather shoes.

How to measure yourself for Carhartt WIP sizing

When comparing yourself against the size charts below, here is where each measurement relates to:

Waist: Bring the measuring tape around your natural waistline and measure between the highest part of your hip bone and your lower ribs.

Bring the measuring tape around your natural waistline and measure between the highest part of your hip bone and your lower ribs. Hip: Bring the measuring tape around your hips and measure around the fullest part of your bottom.

Bring the measuring tape around your hips and measure around the fullest part of your bottom. Inseam: With your legs slightly apart, measure the length of your leg from your crotch to the ground.

With your legs slightly apart, measure the length of your leg from your crotch to the ground. Chest: Bring the measuring tape to your chest and measure the widest part below the arm pit.

Carhartt WIP size conversion chart

S/M/L XS S M L XL XXL EU/FR/IT 44 46 48 50 52 54 UK 34 36 38 40 42 44 Japan 1 2 3 4 5 6 Korea 90 95 100 105 110 115

Carhartt WIP canvas jackets size chart

As previously mentioned, Carhartt WIP’s canvas work jackets typically come in a boxy, relaxed fit. That means they are cut slightly large for comfort and to accommodate multiple layers underneath.

Find a blanket-lined Michigan jacket and it makes for a great makeshift winter coat, with its roomy cut and thick, durable fabric. Given the fact they come in a relaxed fit, you could size down if you wanted a more tailored look.

Carhartt WIP Detroit jacket size chart

Size XS S M L XL XXL Chest (in) 19.7 20.9 22.0 23.2 24.4 25.6 Length (in) 24.4 25.2 26.0 26.8 28.0 29.1 Arm Opening (in) 9.3 9.6 10.0 10.4 10.8 11.2 Bottom Width (in) 18.9 20.1 21.3 22.4 23.6 24.8 Sleeve Length (in) 23.8 24.2 24.6 25.0 25.4 25.8

Carhartt WIP Michigan chore coat size chart

Size XS S M L XL XXL Chest 19.5 20.7 21.9 23.0 24.2 25.4 Length 27.2 28.0 28.7 29.5 30.7 31.9 Arm Opening 9.4 9.8 10.2 10.6 11.0 11.4 Bottom Width 17.9 19.1 20.3 21.5 22.6 23.8 Sleeve Length 24.4 24.8 25.2 25.6 26.0 26.4

Carhartt WIP vests & gilets size chart

Unlike other brand’s vests and gilets, which are cut close to the body for a more streamlined look, Carhartt WIP’s stay true to form: boxy and relaxed. This is especially true of those made from the label’s signature duck canvas fabric.

They are designed in much the same way as Carhartt’s work jackets – relaxed in the body with multiple pockets that are designed to be filled.

Size XS S M L XL XXL Chest 19.3 20.5 21.7 22.8 24.0 25.2 Length 26.4 27.2 28.0 28.7 29.9 31.1 Bottom Width 19.3 20.5 21.7 22.8 24.0 25.2

Carhartt WIP T-shirts & polo shirts size chart

For its T-shirts and polos, Carhartt WIP generally goes with a regular cut and eschews slim fits, meaning you should definitely stay true to size here.

If you’re after comfortable, well-made tops with a an easy, laid-back feel, Carhartt is the place to go.

Size XS S M L XL XXL Chest (in) 33 – 35 35 – 37 38 – 40 40 – 42 42 – 44 44 – 47

Carhartt WIP hoodies & sweatshirts

Thanks to its rise as a streetwear icon, Carhartt WIP does an increasingly large line of hoodies and sweatshirts these days, and they are all cut in regular or relaxed fits.

The brand rarely go as far as oversized, so if you want a classic baggy streetwear hoodie look, it might be worth sizing up. As a general rule though, sticking with your regular size is the way to go.

Size XS S M L XL XXL Chest (in) 33 – 35 35 – 37 38 – 40 40 – 42 42 – 44 44 – 47

Carhartt WIP shirts size chart

If you want a relaxed fitting shirt, Carhartt WIP is a great shout. The American brand specialises in straight-cut, twin-pocket work shirts which are great for pairing with its chore jackets.

Look out for those made from flannel, which work especially well for a casual fall or winter fit.

Size XS S M L XL XXL Chest (in) 33 – 35 35 – 37 38 – 40 40 – 42 42 – 44 44 – 47

Carhartt WIP pants and shorts size chart

In line with the rest of its range, Carhartt WIP’s pants and shorts come in relaxed fits. It will on occasion produce slim-leg trousers, so pay attention to the product descriptions and labelling. But the average fit is one that sits high on the waist and cut wide in the leg, for a comfortable, workwear aesthetic.

Note: if your inseam length falls between sizes, buy the longer size.

General sizing

Size XXS XS S M L XL XXL Size W25 W26 W27 W28 W29 W30 W31 W32 W33 W34 W36 W38 W40

Inseam Length L30 L32 L34 L36 Inseam (in) 30 32 34 36

Carhartt WIP Sid Pant Size Chart

Size W26 W27 W28 W29 W30 W31 W32 W33 W34 W36 W38 W40 Waist 28 29 30 30 32 33 34 35 36 38 40 41.5 Front Rise 8.5 8.5 9 9 9.5 10 10 10 10.5 10.5 11 11 Thigh 20 21 21 22 23 23 23.5 24 25 26 26 27 Leg Opening 11.5 12 12 12.5 13 13.5 14 14.5 14.5 15 16 16.5

Carhartt WIP Aviation Pant Size Chart

Size W26 W27 W28 W29 W30 W31 W32 W33 W34 W36 W38 W40 Waist 29 30 31 33 33.5 34.5 36 37 38 39.5 41.5 44 Front Rise 9 9 9.25 9.5 9.75 10 10.25 10.5 10.5 10.75 11 11.5 Thigh 20 21 22 24 24 24 24 25 26 26 28 29 Leg Opening 13 14 14 15 15 15 16 16 16 17 18 19

Carhartt WIP Regular Cargo Pant Size Chart

Size W26 W27 W28 W29 W30 W31 W32 W33 W34 W36 W38 W40 Waist 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 38 40 42 Front Rise 10 10.5 11 11 11 11 11.5 12 12 12 13 13 Thigh 22 23 23.5 24 24 25 26 26.5 27 27.5 29 30 Leg Opening 15 15.5 15.5 16 16 16.5 17 17 18 18 19 20

Carhartt WIP Master Pant Size Chart

Size W26 W27 W28 W29 W30 W31 W32 W33 W34 W36 W38 W40 Waist 29 30 31 32 34 35 36 37 38 40 42 44 Front Rise 9.5 10 10 10.5 11 11 11.5 11.5 12 12 12.5 13 Thigh 21 21.5 22 23 24 24.5 25 26 26 28 28 29 Leg Opening 14 14 14 15 15 15 16 16 17 17 18 18

Carhartt WIP Single Knee / Double Knee Pant Size Chart

Size W26 W27 W28 W29 W30 W31 W32 W33 W34 W36 W38 W40 Waist 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 38 40 42 Front Rise 12 12.5 13 13 13 13.5 14 14 14 14 15 15 Thigh 25 25 26 26 27 27.5 28 28.5 29 30 31 32 Leg Opening 16 16 17 17 17 17 17.5 17.5 18 18 18 18

Carhartt WIP Ruck Single Knee Pant Size Chart