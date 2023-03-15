Unlock the secret to Off-White sizing with our extensive guide, featuring easy-to-understand size charts and advice on getting the perfect fit.

It’s not a stretch to say Off-White changed the menswear landscape forever. Founded by Virgil Abloh in 2012, the Milan headquartered brand ushered in a new era of luxurious streetwear with its mix of bold logo treatments, relaxed fits and fashion-forward shapes. And while it may have started with tees, hoodies and sweats, in 2023 Off-White produces a wide range of garments, all in honour of its late founder.

Off-White rose to prominence off the back of its highly sought-after collabs, teaming up with everyone from Nike, Levi’s, Moncler, Rimowa, Champion, Timberland, IKEA, Jimmy Choo and even Evian over the years. This ensured widespread appeal, while also tapping into the hype for limited-run, exclusive garments that few could get their hands on.

General brand sizing advice

When it comes to Off-White sizing, it’s best to tread carefully. The brand’s directional pieces fit drastically different from one another, meaning it’s tricky to give a general rule of thumb. Its blazers, for example, can be really boxy and relaxed, but others are cut slim and almost purposefully small, so it really pays to read product descriptions carefully, and to try things on wherever possible.

That said, there are some generalisations when it comes to the tees, sweats and pants. On the whole, these pieces all fit relaxed, complete with boxy cuts, dropped shoulders, wide legs and long hems. This gives the garments a slouchy, contemporary feel that’s become a signature of the brand.

Therefore, if you’re in the market for Off-White casualwear then note that pieces tend to fit slightly larger than usual.

Does Off-White fit true to size?

Off-White fits true to size on the whole. While many of its garments vary in cut and shape, each one is designed to be true to standard sizing. Its boxy-cut hoodies, for example, might feel loose and comfortable, but that’s the brand’s intended way to wear them.

It’s worth going for your regular size for most garments – just make sure to read up on how each one in particular fits.

Off-White coats and jackets size chart

Off-White’s coats and jackets vary considerably in fit. It’s important to pay attention to the product descriptions, and study the individual garment model photos.

Off-White’s product descriptions aren’t always the most detailed, but they do state which size the model is wearing, as well as their height, chest and waist sizes. This will give a good indication as to how the garment fits.

Off-white’s tailored overcoats and puffer jackets tend to be cut quite oversized, while the brand’s denim jackets and bombers can be quite slim. It really depends on the season and the direction the brand is taking at any given moment, so shop around and pay close attention to each individual piece before you make a purchase.

STANDARD ITALY (IT) EUROPE (EU) XXS 42 42 XS 44 44 S 46 46 M 48 48 L 50 50 XL 52 52 XXL 54 54 3XL 56 56

Off-White blazers size chart

It’s a similar story with the tailoring. Most of Off-White’s smart jackets are cut with relaxed fits, with boxy middles, dropped shoulders and long sleeves. This gives them the brand’s distinctive slouchy silhouette and makes them perfect for wearing with its loose pants, luxury sneakers and loud logo tees.

Slim-fit tailoring can be found though, with short arms and cropped hems. These pieces are intended to be cut quite close to the body, so keep this in mind when it comes to purchasing your own.

STANDARD ITALY (IT) EUROPE (EU) XXS 42 42 XS 44 44 S 46 46 M 48 48 L 50 50 XL 52 52 XXL 54 54 3XL 56 56

Off-White hoodies & sweatshirts size chart

As far as sweats go, the majority of Off-White’s offering is slouchy and relaxed. You’ll find stereotypical streetwear hoodies in boxy cuts with long sleeves, dropped shoulders and extended hems, making each piece look perhaps a size too large.

Indeed, if you’re after a slimmer fit, it may be worth sizing down here, as hoodies and sweatshirts will look oversized. They work well when combined with Off-White’s other boxy-cut outerwear, but for a more tailored look, going a size or two down is best.

STANDARD ITALY (IT) EUROPE (EU) XXS 42 42 XS 44 44 S 46 46 M 48 48 L 50 50 XL 52 52 XXL 54 54 3XL 56 56

Off-White T-shirts size chart

Again, T-shirts are typically cut in wider,boxy fits, with large, wide arms and dropped shoulders. But Off-White does also produce a range of slimmer tees, so it’s worth playing close attention to product descriptions here.

Typically, there’s the Skate fit tee, which is the baggier, larger, oversized fit; and the Slim, which is evidently the trimmer cut.

If you want a more relaxed look that’s great for layering, go for the former, but for a slimmer cut you can wear with smart casual looks, the latter might be best.

STANDARD ITALY (IT) EUROPE (EU) XXS 42 42 XS 44 44 S 46 46 M 48 48 L 50 50 XL 52 52 XXL 54 54 3XL 56 56

Off-White pants & jeans size chart

There isn’t a huge variation in the way Off-White pants fit. On the whole they’re cut quite baggy and oversized, with wide legs and long hems that spill out over shoes.

The brand has become known for this distinctive cut, which has its roots in the 90s grunge and skate scenes. Stick true to size for a relaxed look that works well with Off-White’s other oversized garments.

JEANS WAIST (IN) JEANS WAIST (CM) 26 66 27 68 28 71 29 74 30 76 31 79 32 81 33 84 34 86 35 89 36 91 37 94 38 97 39 99 40 102 41 104 42 106

Italy (IT) Standard US/UK 42 XXS 32 44 XS 34 46 S 36 48 M 38 50 L 40 52 XL 42 54 XXL 44 56 3XL 46

Off-White knitwear size chart

Off-White’s knitwear is designed in a similar fashion to its sweats. So expect relaxed fits that are cut wide in the body with dropped shoulders and long arms.

You could size down here for a slimmer-fitting crew neck, cardigan or jumper, but for most staying true to size is best.

STANDARD ITALY (IT) EUROPE (EU) XXS 42 42 XS 44 44 S 46 46 M 48 48 L 50 50 XL 52 52 XXL 54 54 3XL 56 56

Off-White shirts size chart

For the most part, the brand’s shirts are cut oversized. You won’t find much in the way of slim, tailored-fit shirts here. It’s usually more about wider cuts that are easy to wear over baggy jeans and sweatpants with sneakers.

Stay true to size for a comfortable aesthetic, or size down for something that fits a bit closer to the body.