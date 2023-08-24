Find out if James Perse fits true to size and see accurate size charts for the Cali brand's T-shirts, polos, sweats, jackets, pants and more.

As far as luxury basics go, James Perse is among the best. The California brand specialises in producing expertly-made staples, all cut from the finest, softest fabrics around.

Inherently casual and easy to style, each piece is made to the highest standards and built to last. Expect combed cotton T-shirts, Sea Island cotton polos and cashmere knitwear in versatile colours that will complement everything in your wardrobe.

Best of all is the way the brand fits, though. Each garment is designed to flatter while remaining exceptionally comfortable. If you buy the right size, of course. And that’s exactly what this guide is going to help you do.

Does James Perse run big or small?

James Perse is all about relaxed comfort, which means its clothes come in regular cuts and often slightly boxy. Its T-shirts, for example, come in fairly relaxed fits that are neither too wide nor too slim, while its sweatshirts come with slightly dropped shoulders and straight cut hems for a laid-back, slightly slouchy look and feel.

The brand also produces a range of oversized garments, which are always labelled clearly, stating as such. These oversized design come with even boxier cuts, wider hems and relaxed arms for a contemporary streetwear aesthetic.

Does James Perse fit true to size?

On the whole, yes, James Perse fits true to size. Many of its garments are designed with a slightly loose, relaxed feel, but this is the intended look.

You don’t shop at James Perse for slim fits. The entire brand ethos is focussed on the idea of the laid-back California lifestyle, so expect its clothes to reflect this.

If you are after a tighter fit you can of course size down, and those wanting an oversized aesthetic can size up. For most though, staying true to size is the best option for a flattering, easy-to-wear and comfortable fit.

This advice changes slightly if you’re in between sizes; James Perse recommends that in this scenario, you should order the larger size.

How to measure for James Perse clothing

The key body measurements James Perse uses for sizing guidelines (and you should try to take your own for comparison purposes) are as follows:

Chest: measure under arms around the fullest part of the chest. Be sure to keep tape level across back and comfortably loose.

measure under arms around the fullest part of the chest. Be sure to keep tape level across back and comfortably loose. True waist: measure around the narrowest part of your torso. This is usually right below your belly button. Be sure to keep tape level and comfortably loose.

measure around the narrowest part of your torso. This is usually right below your belly button. Be sure to keep tape level and comfortably loose. Low hip: standing with your heels together measure around the fullest part of your hips. Your lower hip is about eight inches from your waist.

standing with your heels together measure around the fullest part of your hips. Your lower hip is about eight inches from your waist. Arm length: with your arm bent 90 degrees at the elbow measure from the centre of the back of your neck to your wrist.

James Perse sizing conversion

The table below show the equivalent size to James Perse’s numeric sizing system:

SIZES XS S M L XL XXL James Perse 0 1 2 3 4 5 UK/US XS S M L XL XXL EU/FR 40 42 44 46 48 50 ITA 44 46 48 50 52 54 Waist 28 in

71.1 cm 30 in

76.2 cm 32 in

81.3 cm 33 in

83.8 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 36 in

91.4 cm Chest 35 in

88.9 cm 37 in

94.0 cm 39 in

99.1 cm 41 in

104.1 cm 43 in

109.2 cm 45 in

114.3 cm

James Perse T-shirts size chart

T-shirts are at the centre of James Perse’s collections, season after season. Many regard them as the best tees you can buy, and that largely comes down to the fabrics and the cut.

Neither too slim nor too baggy, they complement most body shapes with their simple, tailored regular fit. For maximum versatility, stay true to size. This will allow you to wear them on their own, or layered under outerwear.

Alternatively, you could opt for a slimmer fit by sizing down, or a more relaxed look by sizing up. If you’re in between sizes, go for the next size up.

SIZES 0

XS 1

S 2

M 3

L 4

XL 5

XXL Chest 35 in

88.9 cm 37 in

94 cm 39 in

99.1 cm 41 in

104.1 cm 43 in

109.2 cm 45 in

114.3 cm True Waist 28 in

71.1 cm 30 in

76.2 cm 32 in

81.3 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 37 in

94 cm 39 in

99.1 cm Low Hip 34 in

86.4 cm 36 in

91.4 cm 38 in

96.5 cm 40 in

101.6 cm 42 in

106.7 cm 44 in

111.8 cm Across Shoulder 17 in

43.2 cm 17 1⁄2 in

44.5 cm 18 in

45.7 cm 18 1⁄2 in

47 cm 19 in

48.3 cm 19 1⁄2 in

50.2 cm Arm Length 32 1⁄2 in

82.6 cm 33 1⁄4 in

84.5 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 3⁄4 in

88.3 cm 35 5⁄8 in

90.5 cm 36 1⁄2 in

92.7 cm Inseam 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm

James Perse hoodies and sweatshirts size charts

Hoodies, sweatshirts and jersey garments typically come in a slightly relaxed cut with hems that finish straight across for a more laid-back aesthetic. Even so, it’s advised you stay true to size here for the best, most flattering fit.

If you’re looking for a slim fit you need to size down. For most though we’d recommend staying true to size and revelling in the comfort.

SIZES 0

XS 1

S 2

M 3

L 4

XL 5

XXL Chest 35 in

88.9 cm 37 in

94 cm 39 in

99.1 cm 41 in

104.1 cm 43 in

109.2 cm 45 in

114.3 cm True Waist 28 in

71.1 cm 30 in

76.2 cm 32 in

81.3 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 37 in

94 cm 39 in

99.1 cm Low Hip 34 in

86.4 cm 36 in

91.4 cm 38 in

96.5 cm 40 in

101.6 cm 42 in

106.7 cm 44 in

111.8 cm Across Shoulder 17 in

43.2 cm 17 1⁄2 in

44.5 cm 18 in

45.7 cm 18 1⁄2 in

47 cm 19 in

48.3 cm 19 1⁄2 in

50.2 cm Arm Length 32 1⁄2 in

82.6 cm 33 1⁄4 in

84.5 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 3⁄4 in

88.3 cm 35 5⁄8 in

90.5 cm 36 1⁄2 in

92.7 cm Inseam 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm

James Perse lightweight jackets and outerwear size charts

James Perse isn’t known for its outerwear, but that doesn’t mean . It’s lightweight jackets and down coats rival the quality of any other brand out there.

The fit is slightly relaxed to allow for layering underneath. This makes them great for wearing over a tee, or under something heavier in fall and winter.

Stay true to size here, unless you prefer a slouchy, oversized fit with your outerwear, in which case you can size up.

SIZES 0

XS 1

S 2

M 3

L 4

XL 5

XXL Chest 35 in

88.9 cm 37 in

94 cm 39 in

99.1 cm 41 in

104.1 cm 43 in

109.2 cm 45 in

114.3 cm True Waist 28 in

71.1 cm 30 in

76.2 cm 32 in

81.3 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 37 in

94 cm 39 in

99.1 cm Low Hip 34 in

86.4 cm 36 in

91.4 cm 38 in

96.5 cm 40 in

101.6 cm 42 in

106.7 cm 44 in

111.8 cm Across Shoulder 17 in

43.2 cm 17 1⁄2 in

44.5 cm 18 in

45.7 cm 18 1⁄2 in

47 cm 19 in

48.3 cm 19 1⁄2 in

50.2 cm Arm Length 32 1⁄2 in

82.6 cm 33 1⁄4 in

84.5 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 3⁄4 in

88.3 cm 35 5⁄8 in

90.5 cm 36 1⁄2 in

92.7 cm Inseam 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm

James Perse shirts and polo shirts size charts

James Perse’s shirts and polos are particularly noteworthy for their versatile regular fits, which makes them incredibly comfortable and easy to wear.

You should stay true to size here for maximum adaptability. While you could size down for a trimmer fit, we’d actually recommend trying a size up too for a more comfortable, relaxed look and feel.

SIZES 0

XS 1

S 2

M 3

L 4

XL 5

XXL Chest 35 in

88.9 cm 37 in

94 cm 39 in

99.1 cm 41 in

104.1 cm 43 in

109.2 cm 45 in

114.3 cm True Waist 28 in

71.1 cm 30 in

76.2 cm 32 in

81.3 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 37 in

94 cm 39 in

99.1 cm Low Hip 34 in

86.4 cm 36 in

91.4 cm 38 in

96.5 cm 40 in

101.6 cm 42 in

106.7 cm 44 in

111.8 cm Across Shoulder 17 in

43.2 cm 17 1⁄2 in

44.5 cm 18 in

45.7 cm 18 1⁄2 in

47 cm 19 in

48.3 cm 19 1⁄2 in

50.2 cm Arm Length 32 1⁄2 in

82.6 cm 33 1⁄4 in

84.5 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 3⁄4 in

88.3 cm 35 5⁄8 in

90.5 cm 36 1⁄2 in

92.7 cm Inseam 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm

James Perse knitwear size chart

James Perse’s knitwear is typically relaxed and comfortable. From its cardigans to its crew necks, regular fits are the order of the day here, so you should stay true to size.

You could of course size up for a more oversized grunge-y aesthetic, so if you’re unsure on which is best, try your normal size and the next size up.

SIZES 0

XS 1

S 2

M 3

L 4

XL 5

XXL Chest 35 in

88.9 cm 37 in

94 cm 39 in

99.1 cm 41 in

104.1 cm 43 in

109.2 cm 45 in

114.3 cm True Waist 28 in

71.1 cm 30 in

76.2 cm 32 in

81.3 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 37 in

94 cm 39 in

99.1 cm Low Hip 34 in

86.4 cm 36 in

91.4 cm 38 in

96.5 cm 40 in

101.6 cm 42 in

106.7 cm 44 in

111.8 cm Across Shoulder 17 in

43.2 cm 17 1⁄2 in

44.5 cm 18 in

45.7 cm 18 1⁄2 in

47 cm 19 in

48.3 cm 19 1⁄2 in

50.2 cm Arm Length 32 1⁄2 in

82.6 cm 33 1⁄4 in

84.5 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 3⁄4 in

88.3 cm 35 5⁄8 in

90.5 cm 36 1⁄2 in

92.7 cm Inseam 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm 34 in

86.4 cm

James Perse pants and shorts size charts

For trousers and shorts, the standard James Perse fit leaves room in the thigh but has a slight taper down to the ankle.

The waist is true to size, so it’s worth taking your regular waist. However, the brand tends to cuts its pants quite long, so you may need to either roll the hems or have them tailored to suit.