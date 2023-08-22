Find out if Patagonia fits true to size and see accurate size charts for Patagonia insulated jackets, vests, fleeces, T-shirts, pants and more.

It’s no stretch to say that Patagonia changed the world of fashion for the better. Founded in 1973 by Yvon Chouinard, the American brand has long championed sustainable production and rooted for a greener, more eco-friendly way of making clothes.

As such it’s among the frontrunners of the sustainable clothing movement, loved as much for its brave stance on political and social issues as it is for its classic fleece jackets. Speaking of which, Patagonia helped invent fleece, so the current popularity for the outdoors-friendly fabric can be largely attributed to the brand.

Patagonia today is known for much more than just fleece garments though. Its wide range of outerwear spans parkas and lightweight jackets while its pants, shorts and range of tops are as popular as they’ve ever been.

Then there’s the padded vests. You’d struggle to walk through any city in the world and not see at least a few navy Patagonia gilets sported in its financial or tech districts.

But how do Patagonia clothes fit? Here’s everything you need to know.

Does Patagonia run small or big?

Patagonia isn’t known for its directional cuts and fashion-forward fits. For the most part, the brand produces clothing in regular cuts, with the occasional slim fit thrown in for good measure.

The majority of its pieces, from its gilets to its quarter zips, are designed for comfort, meaning simple, regular fits are the order of the day.

You won’t find anything too skinny or too boxy in its range, and thanks to its handy product descriptions and fit pics online, it’s relatively easy to find the right size for you.

The brand always clearly labels the fit of the garment, while its photos always state the model’s height and the size they are wearing.

Does Patagonia fit true to size?

In short, yes, Patagonia does fit true to size. Its fits do range slightly from regular to slim, but rarely are its garments too slim or too loose.

The brand sits in the perfect middle ground, meaning that 9 times out of 10, you can go for your regular size. There might be times when you intend to wear a Patagonia piece as part of a layered look, so you might want to size up or down accordingly.

But for most people, we’d recommend taking your normal size.

Patagonia fit guide

There are four distinct types of fits you’ll find across the board with Patagonia, which will be clearly labelled on the products:

Formfitting: Conforms to the body’s contours.

Conforms to the body’s contours. Slim Fit: Closer-fitting. Slim-fitting technical garments may be worn over baselayers and light midlayers.

Closer-fitting. Slim-fitting technical garments may be worn over baselayers and light midlayers. Regular Fit: Neither slim nor oversized. Regular-fitting technical garments may be worn over heavier midlayers.

Neither slim nor oversized. Regular-fitting technical garments may be worn over heavier midlayers. Relaxed Fit: Drapes loosely on the body.

How to measure for Patagonia clothing

If you want to compare your own measurements to Patagonia’s product guidelines, then here are the key figures you’ll need:

Waist: Measure around waist at the smallest circumference.

Measure around waist at the smallest circumference. Hips: Stand, feet together, and measure around the largest circumference at hips.

Stand, feet together, and measure around the largest circumference at hips. Arm Length: With elbow bent, measure from the center (back) of neck to elbow and down to wrist.

With elbow bent, measure from the center (back) of neck to elbow and down to wrist. Chest: Measure around your chest, just under armpit.

Patagonia insulated jackets size chart

Patagonia is well regarded for its insulated jackets, which helped move the industry away from using down as a fill. But they’re also loved for their easy fits and versatile colourways.

Patagonia jacket usually come in a regular fit, making them comfortable for wearing over tees, sweats and knits. They’re neither too boxy, nor too restricting.

Stick with your regular size and you can’t go wrong here.

Size Chest Hip Arm Length XXS 84 cm 81 cm 76 cm XS 89 cm 86 cm 81 cm S 94 cm 91 cm 84 cm M 102 cm 99 cm 84 cm L 112 cm 109 cm 89 cm XL 119 cm 117 cm 91 cm XXL 127 cm 124 cm 94 cm XXXL 142 cm 140 cm 97 cm

Patagonia zip-up jackets and raincoats size chart

It’s a similar story with the brand’s zip-up jackets and raincoats. These usually come in the form of short, Harrington-style jackets or slightly longer, hooded pieces, and they all tend to boast regular cuts.

You can of course choose to size up here, especially if you’re looking for a lightweight jacket you can layer effectively over chunky knitwear in the cooler months.

Size Chest Hip Arm Length XXS 84 cm 81 cm 76 cm XS 89 cm 86 cm 81 cm S 94 cm 91 cm 84 cm M 102 cm 99 cm 84 cm L 112 cm 109 cm 89 cm XL 119 cm 117 cm 91 cm XXL 127 cm 124 cm 94 cm XXXL 142 cm 140 cm 97 cm

Patagonia vests/gilets size chart

Designed for warmth and comfort, Patagonia’s gilets are cut in regular fits, making them comfortable for wearing over base layers, shirts or merino knitwear.

As such, it’s worth sticking with your regular size here, as sizing down might make them too slim and difficult to zip up.

Size Chest Hip XXS 84 cm 81 cm XS 89 cm 86 cm S 94 cm 91 cm M 102 cm 99 cm L 112 cm 109 cm XL 119 cm 117 cm XXL 127 cm 124 cm XXXL 142 cm 140 cm

Patagonia fleece jackets size chart

Arguably Patagonia’s most iconic garment, its fleece jackets are beloved for their soft fabric, but also their comfortable fit.

They’re cut regular, with room to layer underneath, yet they’re not too baggy, hitting the perfect middle ground between flattering and cosy.

Stick with your usual size and look to layer over a tee or sweatshirt.

Size Chest Hip Arm Length XXS 84 cm 81 cm 76 cm XS 89 cm 86 cm 81 cm S 94 cm 91 cm 84 cm M 102 cm 99 cm 84 cm L 112 cm 109 cm 89 cm XL 119 cm 117 cm 91 cm XXL 127 cm 124 cm 94 cm XXXL 142 cm 140 cm 97 cm

Patagonia T-shirts and polo shirts size charts

An ideal entry point to the brand, Patagonia’s T-shirts and polos are incredibly easy to wear. This is partly thanks to their soft recycled fabrics but also their cut, which is flattering for most body shapes.

They’re almost always regular fit, so keep your standard size and look to team with the brand’s functional cargo pants or shorts.

Size Chest Hip Arm Length XXS 84 cm 81 cm 76 cm XS 89 cm 86 cm 81 cm S 94 cm 91 cm 84 cm M 102 cm 99 cm 84 cm L 112 cm 109 cm 89 cm XL 119 cm 117 cm 91 cm XXL 127 cm 124 cm 94 cm XXXL 142 cm 140 cm 97 cm

Patagonia hoodies and sweatshirts size charts

It’s hard to go wrong with a Patagonia sweat. Its crew necks and hoodies are all remarkably easy to wear thanks to their simple, regular fits.

Usually cut from recycled cotton, they boast enough room to layer, while remaining flattering for most body types.

Stick with your usual size and you’ll have a piece you can wear for years to come. They only get better with age.

Size Chest Hip Arm Length XXS 84 cm 81 cm 76 cm XS 89 cm 86 cm 81 cm S 94 cm 91 cm 84 cm M 102 cm 99 cm 84 cm L 112 cm 109 cm 89 cm XL 119 cm 117 cm 91 cm XXL 127 cm 124 cm 94 cm XXXL 142 cm 140 cm 97 cm

Patagonia shirts size chart

Patagonia might not be well known for its shirts, but if you’re looking for a staple casual piece, it’s a great place to start.

Its shirts are nearly always cut in a regular fit for ease and comfort, making them ideal for layering over a simple tee and jeans combo throughout spring and beyond.

Size Chest Hip Arm Length XXS 84 cm 81 cm 76 cm XS 89 cm 86 cm 81 cm S 94 cm 91 cm 84 cm M 102 cm 99 cm 84 cm L 112 cm 109 cm 89 cm XL 119 cm 117 cm 91 cm XXL 127 cm 124 cm 94 cm XXXL 142 cm 140 cm 97 cm

Patagonia pants and shorts size charts

Depending on the style of pants or shorts, you may find a variation of fits in this category. But for the most part, the brand’s pants and shorts are cut in regular straight fits. This makes them comfortable and easy to wear for most people.

Stick to your usual waist size and you’ll be on the right track.

Patagonia pants size chart

Numeric Size Waist Hip 28 74 cm 89 cm 29 76 cm 91 cm 30 79 cm 94 cm 31 81 cm 97 cm 32 84 cm 99 cm 33 86 cm 102 cm 34 89 cm 104 cm 35 91 cm 107 cm 36 94 cm 109 cm 38 99 cm 114 cm 40 104 cm 119 cm 42 109 cm 124 cm 44 114 cm 130 cm

Patagonia shorts size chart