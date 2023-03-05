If you're spending good money on a Moncler puffer jacket or the brand's clothing then you need to get your size right. Never buy the wrong size again with our expert guide.

If you have any interest in clothing, chances are you know Moncler. The Italian luxury brand has been around for over 70 years, outfitting everyone from adventurers to Lewis Hamilton in the process.

It’s best known for its puffer jackets, which boast a distinctive silhouette and are usually made from the brand’s signature glossy nylon, which gives them a shiny, almost wet look straight off the rack.

It’s not all just shiny puffers, though. Moncler now produces a full range of high-end clothing – including tees, knitwear, trousers and shoes – as well as a specialist skiwear line. But whatever you’re in the market for, you’ll want to know how it fits before shelling out. So, from whether to stay true to size as well as specific advice for individual items, you’re in the right place.

Does Moncler fit true to size?

On the whole, Moncler tends to come up slightly small. Its garments are typically designed with a slim fit, meaning you might have to size up if you want a looser, regular fit. Consider going for a large if you’re a medium, for example. For most men, sizing up will ensure the garment is more comfortable and better for layering (Moncler specialises in alpine and cold-weather attire, after all). Going for a puffer that’s too slim will make it hard to wear over a sweatshirt or hoodie. Something with more room will allow you to wear more than just a T-shirt underneath.

When it comes to browsing, you should note that Moncler has its own unique numbered sizing system for its outerwear, so you’ll need to get your head around that first and foremost. It starts at 00, which is an XXS, and goes all the way up to 8, which is a 5XL. Small is 1, medium is 2, large is 3 and so on, so keep this in mind when it comes to making a purchase.

It’s also worth noting that Moncler’s chest measurements are relatively small for each size. A Moncler size 3 may equate to a ‘large’, but its chest size measures 39.37 inches, which is below the industry standard 40-42. In fact, for many other brands a 40-inch chest size is a ‘medium’, so it’s probably wise to order your usual size and the one up to see the difference, or try something in store.

How to take your measurements

Taking your own measurements prior to shopping makes it much easier to find your perfect Moncler size, helping avoid multiple ordering and costly returns. To ensure you’re comparing the right figures, here’s where you should measure on your own body.

Chest: measure around the chest, passing the tape measure under the arms. The tape should sit snugly against your body, but should not be pulled too tight. Make sure to keep it horizontal and parallel to the floor.

measure around the chest, passing the tape measure under the arms. The tape should sit snugly against your body, but should not be pulled too tight. Make sure to keep it horizontal and parallel to the floor. Waist: measure your natural waistline, at the narrowest point of your waist. The tape measure should sit snugly against your body without pulling.

measure your natural waistline, at the narrowest point of your waist. The tape measure should sit snugly against your body without pulling. Hips: measure around the fullest point of your hips, keeping the tape measure parallel to the floor.

measure around the fullest point of your hips, keeping the tape measure parallel to the floor. Leg: measure the inside of your leg from just below your crotch to the floor.

Moncler down/puffer jackets size chart

When you consider the price of a Moncler down jacket, it’s worth it to take a bit of time to get the right size. As mentioned, most of Moncler’s jackets are cut fairly slim, so it’s advised that you size up by at least one size. The brand’s down jackets are designed to sit fairly close to the body, but if you go for your regular size, chances are it will sit a little too close.

There’s also the specifics of the way a Moncler down jacket fits. They’re cut with ‘fitted shoulders and chest’ and a ‘boxy waistline’ that’s designed to hang unimpeded over your rear and waist. That means if you went for a size that’s too small, the shoulder and chest would definitely be too tight, which would in turn ruin the silhouette of the jacket, instead making it cling to you rather than drape properly.

MONCLER SIZE US UK EU CHEST WAIST HIPS 00 XXS 32 42 33.07 28.35 34.65 0 XS 34 44 34.65 29.92 36.22 1 S 36 46 36.22 31.50 37.80 2 M 38 48 37.80 33.07 39.37 3 L 40 50 39.37 34.65 40.94 4 XL 42 52 41.73 37.01 43.31 5 XXL 44 54 44.09 39.37 45.67 6 3XL 46 56 46.46 41.43 48.03 7 4XL 48 58 48.82 44.09 50.39

Moncler parka jackets size chart

Perhaps more than any other garment style here, it’s advisable to size up with Moncler parkas. A parka should be a relatively large item that’s ultimately designed for warmth and maximum water-resistance, so go too small and you risk having a coat that can’t accommodate anything other than a T-shirt underneath.

Pick a size or two up and you’ll have a comfortable, relaxed parka that can be worn with multiple layers underneath. Moncler’s parkas are designed in the same way as the puffers; that is with fitted shoulders and chest and a boxy waistline, so consider this before making the purchase, too.

MONCLER SIZE US UK EU CHEST WAIST HIPS 00 XXS 32 42 33.07 28.35 34.65 0 XS 34 44 34.65 29.92 36.22 1 S 36 46 36.22 31.50 37.80 2 M 38 48 37.80 33.07 39.37 3 L 40 50 39.37 34.65 40.94 4 XL 42 52 41.73 37.01 43.31 5 XXL 44 54 44.09 39.37 45.67 6 3XL 46 56 46.46 41.43 48.03 7 4XL 48 58 48.82 44.09 50.39

Moncler gilets & vests size chart

Moncler gilets and vests are essentially the same as the brand’s down jackets but without the arms. They retain the unique chunky silhouette present on the down jackets and are cut in a similar way.

So, on the whole, it’s advisable that you go for the next size up. That said, if you’re looking for a slim-fitting mid layer to wear under heavier outerwear then you might want to stay true to your usual size.

MONCLER SIZE US UK EU CHEST WAIST HIPS 00 XXS 32 42 33.07 28.35 34.65 0 XS 34 44 34.65 29.92 36.22 1 S 36 46 36.22 31.50 37.80 2 M 38 48 37.80 33.07 39.37 3 L 40 50 39.37 34.65 40.94 4 XL 42 52 41.73 37.01 43.31 5 XXL 44 54 44.09 39.37 45.67 6 3XL 46 56 46.46 41.43 48.03 7 4XL 48 58 48.82 44.09 50.39

Moncler knitwear size chart

For Moncler knitwear, the brand ditches the numerical system for the traditional small, medium and large sizing. Again, Moncler knitwear is cut slim and close to the body, so if you want something in a regular fit that you can wear over a T-shirt, go for the next size up. If you prefer a more fitted look, then stay true to your usual size.

MONCLER SIZE US UK EU CHEST WAIST HIPS XXS XXS 32 42 33.07 28.35 34.65 XS XS 34 44 34.65 29.92 36.22 S S 36 46 36.22 31.50 37.80 M M 38 48 37.80 33.07 39.37 L L 40 50 39.37 34.65 40.94 XL XL 42 52 41.73 37.01 43.31 XXL XXL 44 54 44.09 39.37 45.67 3XL 3XL 46 56 46.46 41.43 48.03 4XL 4XL 48 58 48.82 44.09 50.39

Moncler T-shirts & polo shirts size chart

Moncler’s T-shirts and polos are generally cut slim, with slightly smaller chest measurements than other brands, so it’s often worth sizing up. Of course, if you want a slim-fitting garment, go with your true size. As a tee or polo is usually the first layer you wear, you can get away with going for a slightly tighter fit.

MONCLER SIZE US UK EU CHEST WAIST HIPS XXS XXS 32 42 33.07 28.35 34.65 XS XS 34 44 34.65 29.92 36.22 S S 36 46 36.22 31.50 37.80 M M 38 48 37.80 33.07 39.37 L L 40 50 39.37 34.65 40.94 XL XL 42 52 41.73 37.01 43.31 XXL XXL 44 54 44.09 39.37 45.67 3XL 3XL 46 56 46.46 41.43 48.03 4XL 4XL 48 58 48.82 44.09 50.39

Moncler hoodies & sweatshirts size chart

This is the one category where things vary. Moncler tends to mix things up when it comes to its sweatshirts and hoodies, with some of them cut in looser, more relaxed fits. It’s worth properly reading the product descriptions for each individual piece, as the brand will state clearly when it does this.

Of course, if it is the case that a piece is cut in a loose fit, it’s likely worth sticking with your usual size. Unless you want a really oversized look, in which case you can go the next size up.

MONCLER SIZE US UK EU CHEST WAIST HIPS XXS XXS 32 42 33.07 28.35 34.65 XS XS 34 44 34.65 29.92 36.22 S S 36 46 36.22 31.50 37.80 M M 38 48 37.80 33.07 39.37 L L 40 50 39.37 34.65 40.94 XL XL 42 52 41.73 37.01 43.31 XXL XXL 44 54 44.09 39.37 45.67 3XL 3XL 46 56 46.46 41.43 48.03 4XL 4XL 48 58 48.82 44.09 50.39

Moncler pants size chart

When it comes to trousers, track pants and shorts, it’s usually worth sizing up with Moncler. Even if they are listed with a ‘loose fit’, the waist tends to come up small in comparison to other brands, so go for the next size up where possible.