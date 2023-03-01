Never buy the wrong size again with our expert guide to how The North Face jackets and coats fit, including detailed size charts you can compare to your measurements.

Few outdoor brands are as iconic as The North Face. Founded in 1968 in San Francisco, the company has morphed from an outdoor specialist, producing clothes exclusively for hikers and mountaineers, to a streetwear icon. It still manufacturers its jackets and parkas with genuine adventure-proof fabrics and construction, but it’s numerous collaborations – from Supreme and Gucci to Vans and Timberland – and bold use of logos has garnered it fans across the entire menswear landscape.

Its garments, from outerwear to trousers, are known for their multitude of pockets and features, as well as their technical fabrics. Waterproof nylons are used for the majority of its coats, while lightweight breathable fibres can often be found with the brand’s pants and shorts, making them ideal for long walks, hikes or just general wear. When it comes to high-tech, performance-focussed clothing, few companies are as respected as The North Face.

Does The North Face fit true to size?

Yes, on the whole The North Face does fit true to size. The majority of its garments are made with a regular fit, which is neither too boxy or too slim.

This means when it comes to making a purchase, you should stick to your regular size. The brand will clearly label if a particular garment has been cut with a different fit, so pay attention to the product descriptions. However, as a general rule you’ll find most North Face pieces are true to size.

How to measure The North Face sizes

When using the sizing charts below, it’s handy to have your own measurements to hand in order to determine your perfect size. Here, we detail where you should measure on your own body to find The North Face size that will suit you best.

Jackets, shirts and tops

For arm length measure from just above your shoulder (in line with the bottom of your neck), all the way down to your wrist.

For your waist, measure around the narrowest part of your middle.

For your chest, measure around the widest part of your chest, just under your armpits.

For your hips, measure around the widest part of your hips, around your bottom.

Pants and shorts

For your waist, measure around the narrowest part of your middle.

For your inseam, measure from the bottom of your hips down to the bottom of your foot.

For your hips, measure around the widest part of your hips, around your bottom.

The North Face down jackets size chart

The North Face is perhaps most well known for producing the very best down jackets. Its iconic styles are beloved by everyone from hikers to rappers and hipsters. And for good reason. They perform in any weather condition, but also boast exceptionally flattering fits. They are generally cut slightly boxier than the brand’s other outerwear, with styles like the Nuptse known to fit slightly looser for added comfort.

On the whole though we’d still recommend sticking with your usual size. They may fit slightly larger, but that means they work just as well with multiple layers underneath.

Size Chest Waist Hips Sleeve Length XS 33-34 26-28 32-33 33 S 36-38 29-31 35-37 33.5 M 39-41 32-34 38-40 34 L 42-44 35-37 41-43 34.75 XL 45-48 38-42 44-46 35.5 XXL 49-53 42-45 47-49 36.25 3XL 54-58 46-49 50-52 37.5

The North Face parka jackets size chart

The North Face parkas are typically true to size, with regular fits that are neither too relaxed or too slim. Given their intended use as cold-weather pieces, parkas need room to layer underneath, so you’ll find The North Face’s cuts to be perfectly relaxed and comfortable, in mid to long lengths and with sleeves that extend to just below the wrists.

Size Chest Waist Hips Sleeve Length XS 33-34 26-28 32-33 33 S 36-38 29-31 35-37 33.5 M 39-41 32-34 38-40 34 L 42-44 35-37 41-43 34.75 XL 45-48 38-42 44-46 35.5 XXL 49-53 42-45 47-49 36.25 3XL 54-58 46-49 50-52 37.5

The North Face gilet vests size chart

The North Face gilets and down vests are one of the few garments the brand makes that are generally cut in a more relaxed fit. They’re always clearly labelled in the product descriptions, so keep an eye out on individual pieces, but broadly, the majority of them are made with boxier fits.

This is for added comfort and makes it easier to wear hoodies and sweatshirts underneath.

Size Chest Waist Hips Sleeve Length XS 33-34 26-28 32-33 33 S 36-38 29-31 35-37 33.5 M 39-41 32-34 38-40 34 L 42-44 35-37 41-43 34.75 XL 45-48 38-42 44-46 35.5 XXL 49-53 42-45 47-49 36.25 3XL 54-58 46-49 50-52 37.5

The North Face fleece jackets size chart

With the brand’s fleeces, sizing can vary. You’ll find some of the more heritage-inspired designs comes in a relaxed fit, while the contemporary, hiking-focussed versions are made with standard, regular fits.

As always, keep an eye on product descriptions for an accurate account of cut, and size up or down as you see fit.

Size Chest Waist Hips Sleeve Length XS 33-34 26-28 32-33 33 S 36-38 29-31 35-37 33.5 M 39-41 32-34 38-40 34 L 42-44 35-37 41-43 34.75 XL 45-48 38-42 44-46 35.5 XXL 49-53 42-45 47-49 36.25 3XL 54-58 46-49 50-52 37.5

The North Face T-shirts & polo shirts size chart

The North Face T-shirts and polo shirts don’t usually vary in fit, coming in easy, regular cuts that are true to size. You can of course size up for a more oversized look, but for most, going with your usual size is best.

Size Chest Waist Hips Sleeve Length XS 33-34 26-28 32-33 33 S 36-38 29-31 35-37 33.5 M 39-41 32-34 38-40 34 L 42-44 35-37 41-43 34.75 XL 45-48 38-42 44-46 35.5 XXL 49-53 42-45 47-49 36.25 3XL 54-58 46-49 50-52 37.5

The North Face hoodies & sweatshirts size chart

When it comes to hoodies and sweatshirts, The North Face typically offers standard, true-to-size fits. Comfort is of course the name of the game here, so you could go for the next size up for an even more relaxed, oversized feel, but generally, sticking to your regular size is a safe bet.

Size Chest Waist Hips Sleeve Length XS 33-34 26-28 32-33 33 S 36-38 29-31 35-37 33.5 M 39-41 32-34 38-40 34 L 42-44 35-37 41-43 34.75 XL 45-48 38-42 44-46 35.5 XXL 49-53 42-45 47-49 36.25 3XL 54-58 46-49 50-52 37.5

The North Face shirts size chart

The North Face isn’t particularly known for its shirt range, but the brand does regularly produce overshirt styles, from quilted designs to standard flannels. These are usually cut true to size, with regular fits that are neither too slim or relaxed.

They’re designed to be worn on their own or layered under heavier winter coats, so stay true to size if you’re unsure.

Size Chest Waist Hips Sleeve Length XS 33-34 26-28 32-33 33 S 36-38 29-31 35-37 33.5 M 39-41 32-34 38-40 34 L 42-44 35-37 41-43 34.75 XL 45-48 38-42 44-46 35.5 XXL 49-53 42-45 47-49 36.25 3XL 54-58 46-49 50-52 37.5

The North Face pants & shorts size chart

For pants and shorts, it’s a similar story. They’re made true to size, so go with what you usually would and you’ll be fine.

The North Face typically cut its pants with a regular fit through the leg, and the length usually comes in short, regular or long, so it’s fairly easy to find your perfect fit.

Size Waist Hip Inseam (Short) Inseam (Reg.) Inseam (Long) 28 (XS) 26-28 32-34 29.5 31.5 33.5 30 (S) 29-30 35-36 29.5 31.5 33.5 32 (M) 31-32 37-38 30 32 34 34 (M) 33-34 39-40 30 32 34 36 (L) 35-36 37-38 30 32 34 38 (L) 37-38 43-44 30.5 32.5 34.5 40 (XL) 39-40 44-45 30.5 32.5 34.5 42 (XL) 41-42 46-47 30.5 32.5 34.5 44 (2XL) 43-44 50.5-52-5 30 32 34 2X 46-48 50.5-52-5 30 32 34 3X 50-52 54.5-56.5 30 32 34 4X 54-56 58.5-60.5 30 32 34 5X 58-60 62.5-64.5 30 32 34

The North Face shoes, boots and sneakers all fit true to size, so take your usual shoe size. There is the added benefit of half sizes available, so if you’re in between you’ll still be able to achieve a perfect fit.

Use our table below to convert between US, EU and UK sizing.