What To Wear To The Club: 36 Night Out Outfits for Men

Clubbing demands style that survives the night, think sharp looks that dodge spills and dance-floor chaos with ease. Here’s how to nail it, from practical tips to killer outfits.

Clubbing and messy nights out is all about balancing style with survival. A night out can bring epic moments, from killer tunes to new connections, but it’s also a minefield putting together the right club outfit.

So, what do you wear to the club without stressing over a splash of gin or stains on your shoes?

After years of navigating London’s nightlife and styling guys for the occasion, I’ve got you covered. This guide breaks down what works, why it works, and how to pull it off, with practical tips and go-to club attire that’ll carry you through any night out. I’ve also included 36 club outfit ideas to get you inspired.

Styling tips for a night out

Go dark for the win

Items to create this look

Dark colour outfits like the ones I’ve pictured above are your secret weapon in a club outfit. Black, navy, charcoal, or even a deep khaki green just feel right after hours and I’ve collated some key pieces for you above.

Dark club outfits have got that cool, effortless vibe (think Paris street style meets late-night swagger), and they don’t glow under UV lights like a neon sign. Best of all? They hide the evidence of a rogue pint or cocktail mishap.

I’ve seen guys in white shirts regret it by midnight, while the dark-toned crew sails through unbothered. Stick to these shades, and you’ll keep your look intact all night.

Skip the fancy stuff (for clubbing anyway)

Items to create this look

Clubs aren’t the place for your prized gear. That silk shirt you splurged on or those pristine suede loafers? Leave them at home. One clumsy spill or a scuffle near the bar, and they’re toast, trust me, I’ve been there.

Instead, lean into rugged, stylish pieces that can take a hit: raw denim jeans, a cotton overshirt, or a tough leather jacket. They’re sharp enough to turn heads but won’t leave you crying over a stain.

Match the venue’s vibe

Items to create this look

Not all clubs are created equal. A sticky-floored dive bar demands a different fit than a swanky rooftop bar with a velvet rope. I’ve been to grungy indie nights where a blazer would’ve got me laughed out, and upscale spots where trainers wouldn’t cut it.

Check the club’s social channels for a feel of the crowd, then craft your perfect club outfit with confidence. A collared shirt might work for a fancy joint, while a battered denim jacket fits a rock night.

Get this right, and you’ll blend in without overthinking it. I’ve included some key pieces above to give you inspiration.

Keep it practical

Items to create this look

A great club outfit lets you forget about it and enjoy the night out. That means durable fabrics, secure pockets, and nothing that’ll weigh you down.

Jeans beat chinos for keeping your phone safe (those tight, curved pockets are clutch), and a lightweight jacket with zips or buttons stops your keys from vanishing mid-rave.

I’ve lost count of guys fishing wallets out of club corners because their gear wasn’t up to scratch. Plan for chaos, and you’ll thank yourself later and so will your outfit.

Must-have club pieces

Dark jeans

If there’s one item every guy needs for a club outfit, it’s dark jeans. Black or deep indigo, slim or straight, they’re the backbone of any solid look.

Dark jeans pair with everything, from a plain tee and sneakers to an Oxford shirt and loafers. Spills barely show, and those sturdy pockets keep your essentials locked in.

I’ve worn mine through sweaty basement gigs and posh cocktail bars, and they’ve never let me down.

Lightweight jackets

Nailing your top layer is tricky for a night out outfit. Clubs get steamy, but post-party treks home (or to the kebab shop) can turn chilly.

A lightweight jacket, like a denim trucker, nylon bomber, or cotton chore coat, solves these problems. For fancier spots, an unstructured blazer works too.

Look for breathable fabrics and a cut that layers easily over a tee. Bonus points if it’s got secure pockets, you’ll thank me for not losing your keys.

Overshirts

An overshirt is the unsung hero of club dressing. Lightweight and versatile, it’s a step up from a tee but less fussy than a jacket.

A black overshirt with chest pockets, worn over a grey tee and black jeans, looks sharp without trying too hard. Roll the sleeves for a laid-back indie night, or button it up for something dressier.

I’ve relied on many overshirts for late-night pub crawls turned club hops, and they alway deliver.

Black leather sneakers or Chelsea boots

White sneakers are king for daytime, but for a club fit? Swap them for black leather kicks instead. Why? They’re sleek, comfy for hours on your feet, and blend perfectly with dark fits. In dim light, they can even pass as dress shoes.

For a smarter edge, Chelsea boots in black or brown leather bring polish with a bit of grit. I’ve styled guys in both for everything from dive bars to VIP rooms, and they hold their own every time.

But remember, it goes back to considering your venue vibes. Dress in the appropriate footwear for the vibe.

7 club night outfits that work every time

All-black everything

The simplest, sharpest way to dress for a club? Go all-black.

All black outfits have got that rugged, rockstar edge that shines at night, whether you’re dodging sticky floors or sipping in the VIP, it’s literally my go-to outfits for messy nights out.

Try black jeans, a slim tee, and a bomber jacket, or swap in an overshirt for variety. I’ve worn this to grimy gigs and upscale spots alike, it’s foolproof and always looks good.

Chinos and a patterned shirt

The “going out” shirt’s had a bad rap (think loud lads in shiny shoes), but done right, it’s a winner for any club attire.

Pick a Cuban collar shirt with a subtle pattern, like muted florals or geometric lines, and pair it with navy chinos just as an alternative to black for a change.

This fit is playful without screaming for attention and no, pointy toes are not required.

Trousers and a tee

For a smart-casual vibe, combine straight-cut trousers with a slim tee. Skip skin-tight outfits, you want ease across the chest and a slight taper in the legs.

Black wool trousers with a white cotton tee and leather sneakers strike the perfect balance. It’s my go-to night out outfit when I want to look polished but not overdone.

Denim on denim

Double denim sounds bold, but it’s a classic club outfit if you mix the shades.

Black jacket, dark blue jeans, or flip it the other way. Keep it grounded with a white tee, or level up with a crisp Oxford shirt.

I’ve rocked this look at East London spots, and it’s rugged enough for the night while still turning heads.

Utilitarian workwear

Workwear’s tough roots make it a natural for night club outfits and it’s easy to see why.

Think hardy jeans, a chore jacket, or a flannel overshirt in dark tones, paired with a heavyweight tee or Henley. Multiple pockets keep your gear safe, and the muted palette keeps you cool.

These items are designed for a hardy fit. They’re strong, tough but still super stylish when put together right.

Smart casual

Some clubs call for a sharper look, but what do you do when full suits feel too stiff for the ocasion?

Break it up with tailoring separates: black wool trousers, a dark grey textured blazer, and a knitted polo.

It’s relaxed yet refined, perfect for popping bottles without looking like you just left the office. It’s my go-to smart casual club outfit when the dress code is a little unclear.

The leather jacket

Nothing beats a leather jacket for that late-night cool factor and it gives me classy retro outfit vibes every time.

A sleek moto style or minimalist cafe racer, worn with dark jeans, a grey tee, and Chelsea boots, channels pure rebel vibes.

It’s a staple piece I’ve used on countless nights out, from Camden dives to Soho haunts, and it’s the piece that always gets a nod.

Why these outfits work

This isn’t just a list of club outfit ideas, it’s a playbook for enjoying your night without wardrobe worries.

After years of hitting clubs, styling guys, and dodging spills myself, these are the looks and tips that hold up. They’re built to keep you stylish, practical, and ready for whatever the nightlife brings.

Pick your outfit, get inspired by the pieces I’ve included, tweak it to your vibe, and go own the night.