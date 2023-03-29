Best foot forward with the stylish, well-made labels that won’t stomp all over you bank balance.

If it’s true what they say – that your shoes are the first thing a person notices about you – then you don’t want anyone thinking you’re cheap. On the other hand, when most of us spend the majority of our time in sneakers, spending big on smarter leather footwear can be hard to justify. The solution: the best budget shoes known to man.

As with most items of fashion, the amount you spend on shoes varies wildly. Most of us can’t bring ourselves to sell a kidney for handmade luxury footwear but nor are we happy in pleather knock-offs that fall apart after a few walks around the block.

Finding a happy medium is about knowing which budget shoe brands actually deliver on quality. If you know where to look, you’ll find timeless footwear, from Oxfords and Derbies to Chelsea boots and penny loafers, that are thoughtfully designed and built to last. Some even come from genuine heritage brands without breaking the bank.

Where to buy affordable shoes

On the list below, we’ve included two different kinds of affordable shoe brands. The most obvious is simply the cheapest. Usually fast-fashion retailers who produce at scale, these are good options if you’re looking for trend-led shoes that don’t have to last you years.

Another way to go is to look at good-value footwear brands, who marry good construction with good design. Think Dr. Martens or Clarks Originals, who do specific styles particularly well (often better than anyone else). This way, you tend to get a lot of shoe for your money even if you pay a little more. It also usually means you’re buying a trend-proof style that will last season after season.

Lastly, never rule out a good trawl through online retailers, outlet sections and seasonal sales, where bargains are always waiting.

What to expect from budget shoe brands

We’d love to tell you that the best budget shoes come with Goodyear-welted soles and exceptional full-grain leather uppers. In reality, there are a few compromises to be made.

At lower price points, you’re more likely to find slimline soles that are glued instead of stitched to the upper. Thinner leathers (and plastic alternatives) are also to be expected, which won’t age as well as more expensive full-grain options. On the plus side, though, they won’t take as long to wear in.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that certain shoe styles will naturally be cheaper because of what they’re made of. Whether you’re buying designer or budget, a pair of espadrilles or canvas deck shoes are always going to be priced lower than leather Oxfords, but you knew that.

The best budget shoe brands for men

Dr. Martens

For top-notch construction and iconic design, you won’t find better prices than Dr. Martens. The brand’s iconic eight-eyelet boots were originally designed for postmen, police officers and factory workers, but they later became popular with subcultures such as punk, new wave and grunge.

They’ve always been full of attitude but the style’s air-cushioned soles made them supremely comfortable too (and will add some extra inches to your height).

Today, the British shoe brand is also renowned for its excellent Derby silhouettes and subversive take on styles such as Chelsea boots. It’s unlikely you’ll find any of its iconic black leather designs at cut-down prices, but even at full price they represent great value.

And if you’re happy to experiment with more seasonal colours and materials, you can get genuine, long-lasting DMs for as little as $65/£55.

Shop now: Amazon

Clarks

The historic shoe company is known for its best-in-class desert boots, Wallabees and the first pair of black school shoes every British child wears. Clarks has always positioned itself as an affordable shoe brand that you can still trust for quality.

Its prices have crept up in recent years, especially for the more design-led Clarks Originals, but there are still bargains to be found, from moccasin-style chukka boots and minimalist sneakers to hiking boots and chunky Derbies.

Shop now: Amazon

Sperry

Renowned for its classic boat shoe, Sperry patented a non-slip rubber sole after its founder fell overboard from his ship and later found inspiration from the pads on his dog’s feet.

That was in the 1930s, and Sperry is still making ideal footwear for going coastal today. Its Topsider design is its best-seller but you’ll also find canvas deck shoes, waterproof boots and loafers.

Surprisingly, it’s the most iconic designs that are the most affordable – a great addition to summertime preppy outfits.

Shop now: Amazon

Birkenstock

Birkenstocks have been everywhere in recent years, its iconic two-strap Arizona sandals becoming an essential summer shoe after years in the fashion wilderness. The style is an affordable option for the warmer months and a good gateway design to Birkenstock’s wider (if more expensive) collection.

Beyond the sandals, check out the brand’s mule-style house shoes, well-made boots and minimalist sneakers.

Shop now: Amazon

H&M

Arguably the world’s most recognised fast-fashion brand, Sweden’s H&M does budget shoes by the boat-load. You’ll have change from $40/£40 for everything from penny loafers and chunky Derbies to Chelsea boots and leather sandals.

As well as evergreen styles, you’ll also find more trending versions of classic shoes, such as commando-soled loafers.

At these prices, there are of course compromises. Leather alternatives are more commonly used than real leather, for example, and they rarely age as well. But as far as slick and wearable designs go, H&M are hard to beat for the price.

Shop now: H&M

Timberland

Beloved for its iconic six-inch nubuck worker boot, Timberland’s expertise in rugged and dependable footwear goes way further than its most famous style.

Look at the brand’s deck shoes or its other budget boot styles, including chukkas, hiking boots and motorcycle-inspired stompers.

You’ll find the same mix of sturdy construction and utilitarian style, and often at cheaper prices. Just don’t go looking for patent Oxfords.

Shop now: Amazon

Toms

Specialists in lightweight, comfortable and easy-wearing footwear, Toms has been around since 2006. Its staple designs include espadrilles, suede loafers and canvas sneakers – all with a coastal vibe in the colours and styling.

Toms is also one of the few budget shoes brands with an impeccable social conscience. When it was founded, it pledged to give away a pair of shoes for every one it sold. To date, that’s 100,000,000 pairs given away.

It’s also transparent about labour and construction and uses a number of eco-friendly materials and practices. The good guys of the shoe market, in other words.

Shop now: Amazon

Jones Bootmaker

Here’s a rare thing: a British heritage shoemaker, founded in the 1800s, whose modern designs don’t cost multiple hundreds. Jones (a London brand rather than a Northamptonshire one) produces elegant footwear on the smart end of the spectrum.

Think delicious suede Derbies, city-friendly boot styles and dandy loafers – all produced with a finish and quality that is rare at this price point. They’re not the cheapest on our list, but they might be the best value.

Shop now: Jones Bootmaker

ASOS

The internet’s original fast-fashion behemoth, ASOS has an almighty selection of budget shoes to scroll through, so it’s best to go in with an idea of what you’re looking for.

You can’t say it’s trend-led or classic because it’s both. It’s everything. Every kind of shoe you can imagine and a few you can’t.

Its in-house label ASOS Design typifies the approach, with chunky boat shoes at the trendy end and simple Derbies at the other. The site also stocks other brands, from Clarks and Kickers to designer names like Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss.

Shop now: ASOS

Zara

You get an air of Mediterranean suave from Spain’s fast-fashion giant, and that goes for its footwear as well as its clothing.

Some of the best budget shoes on the high street, Zara’s the place to go for sporty loafers, easy-wearing espadrilles, suede Chelsea boots and an impressive collection of sandals.

Not as trend-obsessed as other fast-fashion chains, Zara designs shoes with a timeless, elegant quality. Plus, like a lot of big-name retailers, there are some real steals in its sales and outlets.

Shop now: Zara

Kickers

Every 90s kid had a pair of Kickers at one point. And since the decade is trending again, the brand has made an inevitable comeback. A deserved one, too, because it’s not just chunky school shoes that this budget shoemaker does well.

Its chunky-soled Derbies, walking boots and moccasin-style mid-tops all work well with the outdoorsy utilitarian trend, and you’ll find them for as little as $50/£50.

Meanwhile, old-school classics like the Kick Lo, Kick Hi and chunky boat shoes work for a slightly artsy take on streetwear. Pair with your best pair of baggy 90s jeans.

Shop now: Kickers

Marks & Spencer

​​The grand old Duke of the British high street offers some of the best cheap shoes and boots you’ll find on the market. Rather than trending footwear styles, head to M&S for the reliable classics that will serve your wardrobe for the medium-term.

Think dependable Derbies, slick suede Chelsea boots or the black Oxfords that you’ll only wear once or twice a year. For your money, you’ll get decent leathers and better-than-expected construction, too.

Shop now: Marks & Spencer

Base London

Founded in the 1990s to fill a gap in the footwear market, Base London positions itself between high-end designers and own-brand products. The aim is combine the looks and some of the craftsmanship of the former at prices closer to the latter.

Largely it succeeds. With a collection that leans blends traditional, some of its best budget shoes include authentic takes on styles as diverse as biker boots, tassel loafers, brogues and Chelsea boots.

Genuinely something for everyone.

Shop now: Base London

Dune

Billed as the affordable luxury shoe brand, Dune started life in 1992 on London’s famous Oxford Street. It’s been a mainstay of the British high street ever since, producing well made, stylish shoes that aren’t cheap, but aren’t excessively priced, either.

Dune’s trend-led collection spans the full furlong of men’s shoe styles, from easygoing slip-ons and boat shoes to plush suede Derbies and wedding-appropriate Oxfords.

You’ll also find a few eye-catching colours in the mix… Pistachio green loafers, anyone?

Shop now: Dune

Walk London

After starting life as a footwear design agency, Walk London launched its own collection in 2013 and hasn’t taken a backwards step since. Blending Italian and British style sensibilities, it creates budget shoes that look anything but.

Particularly good for dapper wedding shoes such as loafers, Oxfords and Derbies, it’s also not afraid of a little showboating. Want a pair of monk-straps on a Cuban heel? You got it. How about a chunky Derby in dusky pink? No problem.

Of course, it also does the staples like Chelsea Boots, penny loafers and brogues.

Shop now: Walk London

Next

One of the most reliable places to shop for affordable office wear, Next is also dependable when it comes to budget shoes. Its everyday Derbies are the ideal business-casual shoes, but it also offers styles on the dandier end of the spectrum, like smart penny loafers, double monk-straps and Chelsea boots.

As one of the biggest high street retailers in the UK, the selection is vast. The collection includes espadrilles, chunky boots and everything in between.

It’s also worth checking out the sales because Next stocks brand names including Jones, Barbour, Loake and Oliver Sweeney, too.

Shop now: Next

Schuh

Another staple of the British high street, Schuh is both a wholesaler and a brand in its own right, with a shoe for every step, every occasion and every style.

Its in-house collection includes examples of virtually every popular shoe design at budget prices. Check out its hiking and worker-inspired boots and slick office shoes for good examples of what it does.

The retailer is also a good port of call for other other budget shoe brands (as well as budget sneaker brands) such as Clarks, Base London and Lacoste.

Shop now: Schuh