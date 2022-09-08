18 Luxury Coat & Jacket Brands All Stylish Men Should Know

From Steve Buscemi’s shearling coat in Fargo to Humphrey Bogart’s trench coat from Casablanca, nothing quite punches like a stunning piece of outerwear. With the colder weather just around the corner, it’s time to deviate your attention away from linen shirts and swim shorts to the more pressing matter of installing some serious coat fodder into your winter wardrobe.

Whether it’s a classic trench, great coat, leather flight jacket, waxed cotton field jacket or contemporary puffa, a statement coat can elevate your entire seasonal wardrobe, bringing plenty of bang for the buck, not to mention the functionality of preventing you from succumbing to a cold, wet, shivery death.

What makes a coat ‘luxury’ is largely down to the fabrics and materials used, plus the level of construction. A luxury coat should last you a lifetime if cared for correctly (vintage Burberry trenches a case in point – those things just don’t die). What’s exciting today is the proliferation of technical fabrics as well as the enduring appeal of natural fibres such as wool, leather and waxed cotton.

Whichever you prefer, you’ll find a wealth of luxury coat brands in this list to whet your appetite.

Moncler

Best for: puffer jackets

The French-founded Italian fashion brand Moncler is recognisable all over the world, but especially in high-end ski resorts where you’ll undoubtedly find a concentration of its iconic puffer jackets, crafted in a multitude of styles and fabrics, including nylon laqué and recycled ripstop.

Yes, you pay a premium for that little emblem on the chest or sleeve, but in truth the build quality is exceptional and the style cachet undeniable.

Shop now: SSENSE

Canada Goose

Best for: down parkas

Founded in 1957 by Canadian Sam Tick, Canada Goose has grown into a gargantuan publicly listed company, growing turnover in 2001 of $3m to $200m in 2014. Its success shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has tried on a Canada Goose jacket, most notably the Expedition parkas. These modern classics of functional and slick outerwear were originally developed for scientists working in McMurdo Station, Antarctica, and are currently worn by the members of the National Science Foundation division of Polar Research.

Filled with responsibly-sourced duck down and made in – you guessed it – Canada, these coats combine flawless functionality with a modern minimalism (the brand has also pledged to ditch the use of coyote fur by the end of 2022).

Shop now: MATCHESFASHION

Burberry

Best for: trench coats

Purveyors of the iconic trench coat, British heritage brand Burberry is now under the helm of fashion talisman Riccardo Tisci, who has taken the concept of ‘British is an attitude’ and run with it.

Burberry’s belted macs have been redefined and reconfigured for a fashion-forward contemporary clientele in the form of the Kensington heritage trench, which is still as timeless as it ever was, but also keep an eye out for Tisci’s twists on Harrington jackets, technical parkas and hooded blousons.

Shop now: SSENSE

Brunello Cucinelli

Best for: luxurious fabrics

If you’re looking for an investment piece of outerwear, with the price points to match, then Brunello Cucinelli should definitely be heading up your list. The Italian designer is peerless when it comes to natural fabrics such as wool and cashmere, and his expertise in cutting beautiful outerwear silhouettes is second-to-none.

While Cucinelli does an excellent range of technical down-filled jackets and gilets, his quilted aviator jackets are to fly for.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Belstaff

Best for: motorcycle jackets

Given its storied biker heritage, of course British heritage brand Belstaff gets a place on this list for its eclectic range of sporty waxed cotton jackets and leather blousons cut from soft and full-grain leather.

The waxed cotton collection has been smartly oriented for an urban consumer, with clean silhouettes and smart pocket details, while the leather collection is notable for its café racers. Belstaff has also upped its game when it comes to technical jackets, especially the quilted designs, which pack in a lot of tech for your money.

Shop now: SSENSE

Private White V.C

Best for: military outerwear

Manchester born and bread, Private White V.C. takes its name from Private Jack White who was awarded the Victoria Cross during WWI and went on to found a clothing factory. Proud of the fact that each and every one of its garments are handmade in Manchester, it’s the rainproof outerwear we’re big fans of, cut in classic British military silhouettes and coming in muted, understated tones.

The highlight of the perennial collections is the waxed twin track biker jacket, fabricated using a 6oz waxed cotton developed by Halley Stevensons in Dundee. You’ll wear it until it outwears you.

Shop now: Private White V.C

Ermenegildo Zegna

Best for: fabric innovation

Zegna is probably one of the most important Italian fashion houses thanks to its vertical structure, producing not only some of the world’s finest cloths, but also some of the best menswear collections we’ve seen in recent times.

Always chic and sophisticated under the direction of Alessandro Sartori, Zegna’s outerwear has been outstanding of late, with an emphasis on its technical wool innovations such as Techmerino™ and Trofeo™. The fact that Zegna makes a cashmere and silk puffer jacket tells you all you need to know about its luxury credentials.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Stone Island

Best for: lightweight technical jackets

Owned by Moncler since 2020, Italian fashion house Stone Island has garnered a cult following since it was launched in 1982 as a complement to parent brand CP Company. That compass badge on the left arm is instantly recognisable, but it’s the brand’s commitment to fabric innovation that should get all the plaudits.

Loved on the terraces since the 90s, Stone Island’s lightweight technical jackets are cut from all manner of innovative materials, including regenerative nylon, and feature a unique dyeing or finishing process unlike any other brand.

Shop now: END.

Wooyoungmi

Best for: directional outerwear

Founded by Youngmi Woo in 2002, this excellent South Korean brand puts a uniquely Asian spin on traditional Parisian style and silhouettes, creating very clean cut and contemporary outerwear pieces that blur the lines between avant-garde fashion and pared-back traditionalism.

Its long wool coats typically come oversized, but retain a classical elegance, tweaked with modern details such as exaggerated cuff turn-ups. If you enjoy a minimalist aesthetic then Wooyoungmi is definitely a brand that should be on your radar.

Shop now: SSENSE

Mackintosh

Best for: rain coats

One of the OGs of outerwear, Mackintosh’s importance to menswear is written into its name. Another brilliant British heritage brand, now under the creative direction of Kiko Kostadinov, Mackintosh is to wet weather what Hoover is to vacuums, only Mackintosh doesn’t suck (sorry). In fact, in recent years, the brand has really stepped up its game.

The Icon coats such as the Cambridge and the Manchester come constructed in the brand’s signature RAINTEC cotton, which is built with a technical membrane that makes it waterproof, windproof and breathable. The nylon options offer a more contemporary technical finish, but keep an eye out for the collaborations which are always outstanding (think A COLD WALL*, Maison Margiela, This Thing of Ours and Save The Duck to name a few).

Shop now: MR PORTER

Saint Laurent

Best for: edgy outerwear

Belgian-born designer Anthony Vaccarello has done great things since joining Saint Laurent in 2016, evolving Hedi Slimane’s skinny masculinity with signature slim silhouettes that speak of rock ’n’ roll romanticism.

Saint Laurent’s outerwear collection is unerringly sublime, especially its leather jackets (its version of the classic Perfecto being one of the very best on the market). From bombers to pea coats via parkas and duffles, Saint Laurent’s outerwear line leans on military classics, cut in a contemporary style in sublime luxury fabrics, and almost entirely in black.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Herno

Best for: tailored puffer jackets

If your wardrobe has a more sartorial leaning than, say, contemporary streetwear, then Italian brand Herno will have exactly the luxury outerwear you’re looking for. Inspired by tailored silhouettes, Herno produces beautifully-made, ultra-lightweight down-filled jackets, gilets and everything in between.

La Giacca is one such style: a tailored blazer reimagined as a puffer outerwear piece, ideal for smart city types who want functional outerwear without losing the sartorial edge.

Shop now: Farfetch

Barbour

Best for: waxed jackets

Based in Northumberland, England, Barbour is renowned around the world for its pioneering waxed cotton jackets. Along with Belstaff, the British heritage brand was one of the very first to popularise the wax cotton fabric, creating field jacket silhouettes that have hardly changed over the decades, proving just how perfectly timeless they are.

Now, Barbour has expanded to create a number of different jacket styles, but nothing quite beats the two-pocket Beaufort for functionality and class.

Shop now: John Lewis

Acne Studios

Best for: Swedish minimalism

Cult Swedish label Acne Studios was founded in 1996 and has always taken a multi-disciplinary approach to its design, which has leant on minimalist principles over the course of the brand’s evolution.

Although its collections are far more eclectic these days, you’ll still find plenty of pared-back treats in its outerwear line. From padded nylon blousons and quilted parkas to classic bombers and single-breasted overcoats, Acne Studios is never short of fabric innovation and quirkiness.

Shop now: MR PORTER

AMI Paris

Best for: Parisian style

When Alexandre Mattuissi founded AMI Paris in 2011, his aim was to seamlessly combine Parisian chic with a natural streetwear attitude, and he has succeeded with aplomb. With a minimalist tailoring aesthetic and cropped trouser silhouette, AMI’s collections are classy and contemporary all at once, epitomised by an outerwear collection that always hits the mark thanks to a fine range of slick cropped blousons and trucker jackets.

Shop now: SSENSE

Moorer

Best for: technical padded outerwear

Hailing from Verona, Italy, Moorer’s down-filled puffer jackets represent the very best in technical excellence. Water-repellent thanks to a special resin treatment, its goose-down-filled outerwear is super versatile, often featuring removable sleeves so they can be easily converted into gilets.

The attention to detail is on another level, making Moorer’s coats and jackets great options for those who plan on spending a lot of time in adverse conditions, or who just want to turn heads this winter.

Shop now: Farfetch

1017 ALYX 9SM

Best for: utilitarian outerwear

While the brand’s name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, Alyx Studios is nevertheless one of the most sought-after technical brands in the industry. Founded by Matthew Williams in 2015 (who now also heads up Givenchy), Alyx Studios is built on the concept of “high-quality materials mixed with subversive culture and modern craftsmanship”.

The distinctly utilitarian aesthetic combines influences from New York, California and Italy, using sustainable fabrics and treatments in innovative ways. The outerwear has a utilitarian edginess to it, with bombers, windbreakers, parkas and hooded jackets all coming with an apocalyptic edge to them.

Shop now: Farfetch

Alexander McQueen

Best for: fashion-forward coats

Under the creative direction of Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen has rightly taken its place at the high table of fashion, creating uncompromisingly innovative silhouettes that both honour and challenge the traditional tenets of men’s tailoring.

Foremost among the riches are the house’s now iconic double-breasted asymmetric coats, as well as the belted trench coats. The level of craftsmanship is peerless, and the cachet unrivalled.

Shop now: MATCHESFASHION