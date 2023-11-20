Offers style and comfort in equal measure, these are the hottest slip-on sneakers on the market right now, from designer to independent.

It’s said that no collection is fully complete without a decent pair of slip-on sneakers. Coveted for their clean and simple design, not only are they a great choice for people who are always on the move, they’re also the closest you’ll get to wearing your slippers outside of the house.

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when this silhouette was invented, but legend has it slip-on shoes were first created by a bespoke footwear company based in London way back in the mid-1840s. At the time, these custom models featured more of a loafer-like aesthetic and were made with aristocrats, members of royalty and the landed gentry in mind.

Fast forward over a century and Italian fashion designer Sergio Rossi realized that this style could actually be fitted onto a pair of conventional tennis shoes. So he stripped off the laces and totally pared back the design, resulting in a silhouette that was both minimal and versatile.

While the initial reaction was lukewarm at best, nobody could deny how well slip-ons worked on a day-to-day basis. And so, during the 70s, 80s and 90s, more and more brands began releasing their own versions. Some were created with the beach in mind, while others were designed to be thrashed again and again (and again) at the skatepark.

If, for whatever reason, you still don’t have a pair in your daily rotation, then you’ve come to the right place. Below we’ve handpicked some of the best slip-on sneakers on the market right now, detailing the reasons why they’re so sought-after while highlighting the colorways and collabs that should be on your radar.

Axel Arigato Clean 360 Laceless Sneaker

The Clean 90 is one of Axel Arigato’s bestselling shoes, so when the Scandinavian streetwear label released a laceless version in 2016, its fans went wild.

Retaining the same streamlined upper the original is known for, the lacing system was removed in favor of an elasticated panel that gives it an even more stripped-back, minimal feel.

It sits atop a substantial outsole (available in contrast white or tonal black) that’s partly made from recycled rubber, making it a good choice for those who

Our favorite colorway will always be black (whether leather or suede) as it gives the 360 Laceless a sleek, stealthy feel.

Buy now: Axel Arigato

Cariuma Ibi Slip-On

If you have the environment’s best interests at heart, Cariuma’s Ibi Slip-On should definitely be on your radar. One of the latest creations to come out of the Rio de Janeiro-based company, it features a classic slip-on design but it has been upgraded with a knit construction that’s a blend of bamboo (an extremely sustainable plant) and recycled plastic. If that wasn’t eco-friendly enough, the memory foam insole is made from cork and Mamona oil, while the midsole is derived from sugarcane.

On top of that, every time you buy a pair of these (or any of Cariuma’s other models, for that matter), the brand plants two trees as part of its reforestation program.

Available in nine colorways, you’ll definitely be able to find one that complements your personal aesthetic. Hell, you could buy a couple of pairs knowing that Mother Nature would approve.

Buy now: Cariuma

Velasca Furmagiatt

Made in Italy and shipped directly to you, Velasca offers hard-to-beat value for money across its range, footwear included. Its slip-on design adds some relaxed Italian elegance to a classic skate-style design.

Minimal, comfortable and casual, the velvety suede uppers look great on stark white outsoles and you can wear them with chinos, jeans or tailoring.

Buy now: Velasca

Salomon RX Slide 3.0

Salomon is one of the brands to benefit from menswear’s obsession with technical fashion in recent years. The brand does athlete-grade trail shoes and other outdoor designs, but also shoes designed for rest and recovery. Enter the RX Slide.

A seamless upper, mesh sections and cushioned sock liners give the wearer lots of comfort and breathability, while an EVA footbed is designed to reduce fatigue. The mule-style silhouette makes it a great house shoe or lazy weekend shoe.

Buy now: Salomon

Common Projects Leather Slip On

Mighty but minimalist, Common Projects create pared-back sneaker designs made to the same high standards as a Northamptonshire shoemaker. The brand’s low-top tennis shoe practically invented the idea of minimalist sneakers as we know them today, but it also does a fine slip-on.

Made with supple calf leather and embossed with the label’s signature number motif, the shoe is designed for comfortable everyday wear, whatever the dress code.

Buy now: Farfetch

Balenciaga Speed Sock 2.0

Here’s a shoe that fits comfortably in the pantheon of bonkers Balenciaga designs that somehow just work. Modern and technical but also retro-futuristic, the vamp is made from a stretch fabric that looks and feels like neoprene wetsuit booties. Or maybe superhero boots. But sat on a chunky, sporty outsole, it’s a genuine menswear mold-breaker.

It’s also crazy comfortable, of course, as you might expect from the sock-like design and hefty cushioning. Wear it with avant-garde streetwear or techwear.

Buy now: Farfetch

Zegna Triple Stitch

The Triple Stitch sneaker is a bestseller for Italian label Zegna and it’s no surprise. Few luxury brands that were once known for their tailoring have embraced casual design as confidently. The slip-on does away with laces, replacing them with three elasticated crosses at the top of the foot – a distinctive design, even if it’s still a minimalist sneaker.

Designed to wear with shorts, tailoring and everything in between, the style has been fashioned in a huge range of colors and materials. Our choice is a simple, beautiful suede option in a neutral hue that works with everything.

Buy now: Farfetch

AMIRI Skell Top Slip-On

AMIRI takes a luxurious but playful approach to 90s skate and surf culture, and these X-ray effect sneakers capture the brand’s personality perfectly. Those bony leather appliques on the upper are all hand-cut – it’s a lot of effort but a lot of fun.

The same style is available in basketball silhouettes, too. Make no bones about it, it’s a memorable sneaker.

Buy now: Farfetch

Fear of God California Foam Slip On

Jerry Lorenzo’s minimalist, sculptural approach to streetwear is unmistakable, and the LA designer’s footprint is all over these mule-style slip-ons.

Made in Italy from a material called XL EXTRALIGHT – three times lighter than traditional foam – you’ll barely know they’re even on your feet. There’s also a vent on the inside of the design that increases airflow to maximize breathability.

Fear of God continues to redefine what streetwear means. These sneakers – equal parts sci-fi and gardening shoes – are a good example of how they do it.

Buy now: MR PORTER

Tom Ford Jude

Unsurprisingly, Tom Ford brings a touch of luxury to the classic skater-style slip-on. Crafted in baby-soft suede, the sumptuous upper contrasts nicely with the sporty rubber outsole. The effect is one extreme comfort and a sophisticated approach to a casual classic.

Wear them with jeans, wear them with suits, wear them with anything.

Buy now: MR PORTER

New Balance 2002R Mule

Unless you’ve been living under a giant rock for the past year or two, you’d know that New Balance is currently one of the most sought-after sportswear brands on the planet.

Rising to fame off the back of its chunky grey ‘dad shoes’, in 2022 the Boston-based company decided to double down on this fatherly fad with the launch of a slip-on design, and the result was the New Balance 2002R Mule.

Just like the original 2002R, this features a mesh and suede upper that looks and feels premium. This also sits on the same ABZORB foam midsole, which is one of the most comfortable cushioning technologies in the game. However, the heel has been completely removed so you can slip in and out of these as you please.

The 2002R Mule is now a New Balance bestseller, with colorways like ‘Baby Pink’, ‘Burnt Orange’ and ‘Olive Green’ infiltrating sneakerhead collections worldwide. There have been some pretty hyped collabs too, from the likes of BEAMS, Bryant Giles and Sneakersnstuff.

Buy now: END.

Nike Go FlyEase

The Nike Go FlyEase is one of the most advanced slip-on models on the market. Introduced back in 2021, it was one of the first sneakers ever to make use of the Beaverton sportswear company’s FlyEase technology. Built around a bi-stable hinge, this allows it to physically pivot open for a totally hands-free entry, making it great for people with limited mobility or anyone who wants a quicker way to get going.

Other cool features include a Kickstand Heel that’s designed to mimic how people kick off their shoes and a tensioner band to hold the shoe in its open or closed positions.

On its debut, resale prices were marked up by around 400%, resulting in a lot of very angry customers. Fast forward to today, and not only has this technology reached other flagship models like the Air Force 1 Low and Air Jordan 1 Low, but there are even more colorways available, including ‘Black’ and ‘Photon Dust’.

Buy now: Nike

Adidas Nizza RF Slip

At first glance, the Adidas Nizza RF Slip looks like something that’s been swiped straight from the archives. And while it does take some elements from 80s basketball shoes, it’s actually an all-new model that’s been made with the half-pipe in mind.

The ‘Core Black’ and ‘Cloud White’ colorways will forever be the best ones out there, but over the years the Nizza RF has also seen plenty of collaborations with some pretty big names, including the likes of André Saraiva, Grace Wales Bonner, Na-Kel Smith and Childish Gambino.

Buy now: GOAT

Stepney Workers Club Lister

If you’ve never heard of Stepney Workers Club (where have you been?), we can tell you with confidence that it’s a name that’ll be on everyone’s radar very soon. Based in London, SWC is inspired by the inclusive culture of traditional workers’ sports clubs.

For the Stepney Workers Club Lister, the brand has completely refined the traditional slip-on sneaker with a hard-wearing canvas construction and vulcanized midsole that’s designed to take on everyday wear and tear.

Available in ‘Black’ and ‘Ecru’, there are also a number of special editions to keep your eyes peeled for, such as ‘Shroom Hands’, which features custom artwork made exclusively for the label.

Buy now: END.

Merrell Jungle Moc

While Merrell used to be the brand your dad would reach for when he wanted to go for a quick hike, nowadays it’s one of the most hyped footwear brands on the market.

Thanks to the rise of the gorpcore trend, everyone wants a pair, and the Merrell Jungle Moc is a particularly desirable silhouette. Boasting a pigskin suede upper, it sits on top of an aggressively sculpted Kinetic Fit Base sole that’s equipped with Aircushion technology for unrivaled comfort and cushioning, whether you’re hitting the city streets or the mountain peaks.

Although its popularity has exploded recently, the Jungle Moc has been around for well over two decades. And while the overall design hasn’t really changed much (if at all), it’s now available in a vast selection of modern colorways, including ‘Gunsmoke’ and ‘Midnight’.

Buy now: Amazon

Vans Classic Slip-On

Vans’ Classic Slip-On is the slip-on sneaker that all slip-on sneakers want to be when they grow up. Originally known as the Style 98, this now-iconic trainer was first introduced in the late 70s and was one of the first models to come from what was then known as the Van Doren Rubber Company.

Famous for its pared-back, minimalist design, while we’ve seen hundreds (if not thousands) of colorways released over the past five decades, the original ‘Black’ pair will always be our favorite.

The community has also been blessed with collabs from streetwear’s finest, like Fear of God, Kith, Takashi Murakami and Supreme.

Buy now: Amazon