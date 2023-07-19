40 Old Money Fashion Brands To Get The Look In 2023

Offering a blend of quiet luxury, collegiate preppiness and timeless aesthetics, these are the brands which will help you get the old money look in 2023.

There has always been a snobbishness between old money and new money, or wealth that has been passed down through generations, versus wealth that has suddenly come into being. It’s rooted in the class system and seems somewhat strange that it still persists today, but old habits die hard, we guess.

Recently, we have seen a genre of menswear emerge that riffs on the old money aesthetic, and is really a spin-off from the understated high-end trends of ‘quiet luxury’ or ‘stealth wealth’.

There’s a great deal of overlap. For example, old money style embraces classic and understated pieces, favouring quality and timelessness over trends. It often involves tailored looks, neutral colours and traditional patterns such as houndstooth or pinstripes. Fabrics such as tweed, cashmere and silk are common, reflecting a preference for luxurious materials.

It emphasises heritage, refinement and a sense of tradition, hence why old money style icons are likely to come from the heady days of Hollywood in the 50s, or the French and Italian Rivieras in the 60s and 70s. Attention to detail, craftsmanship and a discreet sense of wealth are key elements.

But old money style is quite eclectic, too. It’s not all tailored shapes. It also ropes in preppy elements and vintage sportswear motifs, all of which can be easily assimilated into a modern wardrobe. That’s the beauty of it really – high-end luxury garments that never go out of fashion, that you can combine with contemporary pieces to create a very individual look.

In contrast to ‘new money’ or ostentatious displays of wealth, old money style is more about understatement and sophistication. It seeks to convey an air of pared-back elegance, often eschewing flashy logos or attention-grabbing accessories.

Think of the timeless silhouettes that have endured in menswear, and aim for the finest fabrics. Polo shirts, OCBDs, tailored separates, classic suits, heritage knitwear, preppy outerwear, summer linens, dress shoes, silk shirts, fitted silhouettes, fine watches, retro sunglasses, immaculate accessories… they all add up to an investment-grade wardrobe that looks both expensive and effortlessly cool.

These are the (classic and contemporary) brands that embody the aesthetic today.

Aimé Leon Dore

This one is out of left field, but hear us out: if there’s ever a brand that proves you don’t need heritage to riff on old money style it’s Aimé Leon Dore, founded in New York City in 2014 by Teddy Santis.

Aimé Leon Dore is known for its fusion of streetwear and classic menswear, but it is also living proof that the old money aesthetic can be styled in contemporary ways.

The label’s refined yet casual design signature incorporates vintage-inspired silhouettes, preppy motifs and premium fabrics, capturing the essence of modern urban dressing while referencing timeless Ivy League style.

Shop now: Aimé Leon Dore

Alexander Kraft Monte Carlo

Want old money style? Ask an old money guy himself. Based in Monte Carlo, this eponymous brand was established by Alexander Kraft, a luxury real estate developer in the south of France, and an advocate for traditional luxury menswear.

The label emphasises sartorial elegance and timeless style, crafting old money ready-to-wear garments at a really good price.

The tailoring is impeccable, as is the knitwear, all conforming to that understated quiet luxury look, with a palette dominated by navy, charcoal, tan and beige.

Shop now: Alexander Kraft Monte Carlo

Anderson & Sheppard

Founded in 1906, Anderson & Sheppard is a bespoke tailor known for its drape-cut style. Located on London’s Savile Row, Anderson & Sheppard’s signature soft tailoring and relaxed silhouettes have become synonymous with traditional British craftsmanship and understated elegance, so it’s a great place to invest in an old money aesthetic.

The knitwear is particularly special, with beautiful heritage knits and chunky cardigans, alongside fine-gauge knitted polos.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Aurélien

We’ve written a lot about Aurélien recently because we can’t quite get over how good this brand is. Founded in Paris by Aurélien Arbet and Jérémie Egry, it zeroes in on a minimalist and affordable approach to luxury, using classic menswear silhouettes rendered in sumptuous materials to create a timeless old money wardrobe.

We especially love the clean-cut reversible jackets that reference a preppy sailing style, while the long-sleeve knitted polos are just divine.

Shop now: Aurélien

Berluti

Originating in Italy in 1895, Berluti is renowned for its exceptional leather craftsmanship and exquisite footwear. The Italian brand has since expanded to offer the full gamut of luxury menswear, including tailored suits, accessories and ready-to-wear garments.

Berluti’s distinctive style combines classic elegance with modern details, emphasising the label’s dedication to artisanal excellence. You come for the shoes and stay for the leather jackets.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Berwich

An integral part of an old money wardrobe is a collection of perfectly fitted tapered trousers in soft cotton or wool yarns.

If you’re lacking in this regard, then make a beeline for Berwich, the Italian maker established in 1975 – its trousers are renowned for their impeccable fit, luxurious fabrics and meticulous attention to detail.

The brand strikes a neat balance between traditional tailoring and contemporary design, producing eclectic seasonal collections of flat-fronted, pleated and cargo styles.

Shop now: Yoox

Boglioli

With its roots in Italy dating back to the early 1900s, Boglioli is synonymous with relaxed tailoring and effortless sophistication.

The brand is celebrated for its unstructured blazers, which come in an array of diverse luxury fabrics – perfect for the old money advocate seeking comfort and style.

Shop now: Farfetch

Brioni

Founded in Rome in 1945, Brioni has long been at the pinnacle of Italian sartorialism, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and use of fine materials, which has seen it dress prominent figures including James Bond.

Brioni offers made-to-measure and ready-to-wear suits, shirts and accessories crafted from the finest materials.

Perhaps best known for its meticulous tailoring, a Brioni suit is the hallmark of a sophisticated old money wardrobe, but don’t skip on the label’s immaculate polos and leisurewear.

Shop now: Farfetch

Brunello Cucinelli

Established in Solomeo, Italy, in 1978, Brunello Cucinelli has become synonymous with Italian luxury, ethical craftsmanship, and the quiet luxury aesthetic that’s swamping menswear right now.

The brand combines classic menswear with a contemporary edge, emphasisingvexquisite fabrics, impeccable tailoring and a neutral colour palette. So far, so old money. And yes, you’re probably going to need generational wealth to afford it.

Shop now: SSENSE

Canali

Ever since it was founded in 1934, Canali has been celebrated for its impeccable tailoring and refined menswear. It embodies classic Italian elegance, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style, ticking all the old money boxes.

While its suits are unquestionably high level, its understated casualwear is also top drawer, using fine fabrics such as cashmere and merino wool throughout.

No logos or visible branding, just classic old-school stealth wealth.

Shop now: Farfetch

Caruso

Caruso is a family-owned brand out of Soragna, Italy, producing sumptuous menswear with a focus on sartorial excellence. The brand’s tagline is ‘playful elegance’, which happens to be right on the money.

Its suits and separates are dripping in sprezzatura, while its wool outerwear shapes are some of the smartest we’ve seen in a long time.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Charvet

With a history dating back to 1838, Charvet is a Parisian luxury shirtmaker renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and exquisite fabrics. Famous for being the world’s first ever dedicated shirt boutique, the fact that it is still at the top of its game tells you just how good it is.

Located on the prestigious Place Vendôme, Charvet embodies timeless elegance and is a favourite among discerning gentlemen seeking the epitome of sartorial refinement, hence why it will always be regarded as an old money icon.

Shop now: MATCHESFASHION

Colhay’s

While old money might favour heritage brands, you’d be a fool to overlook Colhay’s, the British luxury menswear brand established in 2018 by designer Harry Rowley.

Based in Hawick in Scotland, which is renowned for its knitwear heritage, Colhay’s knitted garments riff on a nostalgic 50s look, using the very best cashmere, merino wool, fine lambswool and cashmere blends.

The collections are stunning and should be on every old money radar.

Shop now: Clutch Cafe

Drake’s

Founded by Michael Drake in 1977, Drake’s was originally a haberdashery but has since grown to offer a full range of menswear.

It has developed something of a cult following among younger sartorialists who like to mix up genres, as evidenced by its collaborations with New York label Aimé Leon Dore.

Its fabrics are all sourced from mills in Italy, Scotland and England, which it used to create nostalgic collections that lean on British preppiness and collegiate motifs.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Ede & Ravenscroft

Founded in 1689, Ede & Ravenscroft is not old money, it’s ancient money. It holds the distinction of being the oldest tailoring company in London, and boasts a long-standing tradition of providing bespoke tailoring and ceremonial attire.

All this might make the house come across as somewhat stuffy, but you’d be at a loss if you overlooked its sublime ready-to-wear shirt collection, featuring a plethora of contrast collar styles perfect for that old money power suit look.

Shop now: Ede & Ravenscroft

Edward Green

One of the most esteemed shoemakers in Northampton, England, Edward Green has been handcrafting some of the finest footwear in the world ever since 1890.

Green’s luxury shoes combine classic designs with meticulous attention to detail, resulting in a range that exudes sophistication and elegance.

Its loafers in particular have old money elegance written all over them.

Shop now: MATCHESFASHION

Ermenegildo Zegna

Founded in Trivero, Italy, in 1910, Ermenegildo Zegna is a vertically integrated fashion giant and cloth maker, with one of the most technologically advanced mills in Biella, the wool Mecca of Italy.

Under the creative direction of Alessandro Sartori, it has become so much more than a suit brand, delivering a stunning high-end collection of menswear that has blurred the edges of casualwear, sportswear and traditional tailoring.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Etro

Much of the old money aesthetic is understated but when it comes to parties, a little bohemian eccentricity can never be ruled out. Which is where Etro comes in.

Established in Italy in 1968, Etro is renowned for its vibrant patterns, eclectic designs and luxurious textiles. The brand’s menswear collection features bold prints, intricate detailing and a fusion of cultural influences.

Shop now: SSENSE

Gran Sasso

If there’s something that old money does without fault, it’s invest in high-quality knitwear. And this makes Gran Sasso, the Italian specialist founded in 1952, an absolute no-brainer.

The brand does an amazing collection of luxurious sweaters, cardigans and polo shirts crafted from premium yarns, combining traditional knitting techniques with modern designs, resulting in pieces that are both sophisticated and supremely comfortable.

Shop now: Gran Sasso

Gucci

You’d be right in wondering what on earth old money would have to do with Gucci, given the Italian brand’s penchant for maximalism, but it’s not so much the ready-to-wear that works with the trend but rather the accessories.

A little flash of the double G in a belt buckle, a chic leather wallet or a horsebit loafer is all that’s needed to show onlookers that you can appreciate the finer things in life without having to overtly advertise the fact.

Shop now: SSENSE

Hermès

Much like Gucci above, it’s the little things Hermès creates that quietly reinforce a sense of old money style.

With a strong focus on incorporating traditional techniques by way of the world’s best artisans, the brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship has made it a symbol of enduring luxury and elegance.

You needn’t shout about it either: a geometric print handmade Hermès silk tie will be easily recognised across a room by another discerning luxury enthusiast.

Shop now: Hermès

Husbands

Husbands is a French menswear brand, founded in 2013 by Nicolas Gabard, that has garnered quite a cult following for its unique flavour of tailoring, with more than a hint of nostalgic 70s influences.

It’s a refreshing throwback to an era of casual separates, great textural fabrics and a unique European take on preppy style, all of which chimes nicely with the old money aesthetic.

Shop now: MATCHESFASHION

Incotex

Part of the Slowear group, Incotex is an Italian trouser specialist with its roots in Venice. The brand’s focus is on creating impeccably tailored pants using premium fabrics and innovative techniques.

Incotex trousers are known for their slim tapered fit, and are the perfect versatile addition to an old money wardrobe. Load up on winter and summer styles to give your smart separates an upgrade.

Shop now: MR PORTER

J.M. Weston

Established in France in 1891, J.M. Weston is a gem of a shoemaker, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship.

It’s most famous for its iconic 180 loafer, which is a shoe-in for any old money wardrobe, but of course all of its dress shoes are of an exceptional standard and make for excellent footwear investments.

Shop now: MR PORTER

John Lobb

With a heritage that traces back to 1866, John Lobb is a prestigious English shoemaker (although it is now owned by French luxury house, Hermès) known for its bespoke and ready-to-wear shoes.

The bespoke atelier is situated in Paris, while the ready-to-wear collection is made in Northampton. John Lobb exemplifies classic British elegance, not least in its beautiful hand-stitched Bath loafers, which are ideal for old money summer outfits.

Shop now: MATCHESFASHION

Johnstons of Elgin

With a heritage that spans over two centuries, Scottish knitwear specialist Johnstons of Elgin continues to set the bar for timeless luxury, craftsmanship and sustainability (they’re B Corp certified), using only the finest Scottish cashmere and merino wool.

Given the importance of fine knitwear in an old money wardrobe, Johnston’s is a must for discerning sweater lovers – especially its cashmere pieces, which might pass through over 30 pairs of hands before it finds its way into your wardrobe.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Kiton

Founded in 1956 by Ciro Paone, Kiton takes the handmade process to a whole new level, reserving only the finest artisans and the most luxurious fabrics for its bold tailoring aesthetic.

Yes, you’ll need to tap into that trust fund, but your investment will pay dividends in the form of vibrant tailored silhouettes that exemplify confident southern Italian style.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Lardini

Family-owned since 1978, Lardini has developed an excellent reputation for softly tailored menswear silhouettes with a contemporary twist. It brings a modern attitude to the old money aesthetic thanks to a largely unstructured style in some innovative fabrics.

Besides the tailoring, you must check out the shirting collection, which combines classic motifs such as pinstripes with contemporary shapes and fabrics.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Loro Piana

Loro Piana’s roots date back to the early 19th century when the founding family began trading wool and textiles. They haven’t looked back since, growing the company into one of the most prestigious brands and luxury fabric producers in the world.

The garments and accessories just ooze old money, characterised by a sophisticated timelessness, meticulous attention to detail and a focus on comfort and functionality.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Luca Faloni

Ever since it was founded in 2013, Luca Faloni’s mission has been to offer men elevated wardrobe staples that exude sophistication, and at a reasonable price.

It is committed to a ‘Made in Italy’ approach, using specialist artisans from all over the country to handcraft its old money garments such as lightweight knits, knitted polos and fine linen shirts.

With a commitment to ethical production, the brand’s softly tailored separates and premium knitwear deserve a place in the very best stealth wealth wardrobes.

Shop now: Luca Faloni

Massimo Alba

If there is a modern Italian brand that has captured the essence of sprezzatura, then Massimo Alba has got to be it.

Established in Italy in 2006, the label has nailed down that understated tailored style, showcasing a combination of high-quality fabrics and menswear with timeless appeal.

Its suits and separates have a lovely, softly tailored shape that feels like an extension of your casualwear wardrobe.

Shop now: SSENSE

Officine Générale

The epitome of modern Parisian chic, Officine Générale, the French label founded by Pierre Mahéo in 2012, draws inspiration from both classic tailoring and traditional workwear silhouettes, providing a contemporary interpretation of timeless styles.

Collections feature tailored suits, shirts, knitwear and outerwear, all crafted with a focus on quality and fit, with that little bit of Parisian magic dust sprinkled over them.

Shop now: END.

Pini Parma

A lot of labels claim to be quintessentially Italian but Pini Parma backs it up with a collection that is 100% made in Italy. Soft-shouldered blazers, statement lapels and suede loafers you’d sell you car for sum up the aesthetic, with craftspeople and traditional practices drafted in from across the country to tailor each piece.

The vibe is traditional with a few modern, luxury additions. So alongside the chef’s-kiss tailoring you’ll find suede and linen bomber jackets, tastefully designed sneakers and even the odd accessory.

Shop now: Pini Parma

Ralph Lauren

When Ralph Lauren first started selling ties in 1967, one wonders if the American designer had dreams of growing one of the most important luxury labels in the world.

His Polo line, while not particularly old money, has been dominant in promoting that American preppy style, but it’s the Purple Label that really smells of old money, using superb natural fabrics to create a somewhat nostalgic but inherently modern brand.

Shop now: MATCHESFASHION

Ring Jacket

Known only amongst discerning sartorial types, Ring Jacket is a Japanese outfit founded in 1954, renowned for its expertly tailored clothing and attention to detail.

The brand’s jackets and suits feature modern silhouettes, meticulous craftsmanship and high-quality fabrics, blending Japanese precision with English and Italian sensibilities.

You might have trouble finding suppliers in the UK, but if you are US-based or are heading to Hong Kong you should be in luck.

Shop now: The Armoury

Salvatore Ferragamo

The Florentine master of luxury footwear founded his eponymous brand in 1927 after making his name in Hollywood. Since then, Ferragamo’s shoes have remained some of the very best in the world, exuding Italian elegance, craftsmanship and innovation.

That iconic label inside the shoes stands for so much heritage and style cachet, making them the perfect addition to an old money wardrobe.

Shop now: FarFetch

Stefano Ricci

If you’ve ever walked past a Stefano Ricci store, you will have not failed to have noticed the sense of opulence dripping from the mannequins in the windows.

Ricci was established in Italy in 1972, and represents the very highest level of luxury menswear. Fine fabrics and softly tailored silhouettes is what the label is renowned for, especially its leather and suede jackets.

Shop now: Stefano Ricci

Tagliatore

A relatively new kid on the menswear block, Tagliatore was founded in Italy in 2005, but in that short space of time has created quite a buzz for its contemporary take on timeless elegance.

The perfect blend of old money understatement and modern silhouettes, the brand is masterful at incorporating colour into its tailoring, especially in its spring/summer collections.

The fabric selection is also top class, with plenty of interesting seersucker, linen, suede and cashmere throughout.

Shop now: Farfetch

Turnbull & Asser

No legitimate old money list could omit bespoke shirtmaker Turnbull & Asser. With a history dating back to 1885, the Jermyn Street legend showcases exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail throughout its shirt and tailoring collections, and is the embodiment of timeless elegance.

While the shirts form the bulk of the business, its suiting collection is vastly underrated and offers amazing value for a brand of such prestige.

Shop now: MR PORTER

Zanone

Part of the Italian Slowear group, Zanone is a brand known for its expertise in knitwear and innovative fabric technologies.

The label’s garments are completely void of any branding, and mostly conform to very classic shapes that reference a vintage 50s Ivy League aesthetic.

Think bouclé wool cardigans, organic cotton polos, crepe cotton crew necks and terry cloth hoodies. It’s all perfect fodder for an off-duty old money vibe.

Shop now: Farfetch