It's time to branch out from the safety of your blue and black denim. Here's how to wear white jeans all year round.

There’s no doubt about it, white jeans are a polarising item of clothing. More difficult to style than typical blue or black denim, they’re more of a statement piece and typically only suit certain locales or times of the year.

Wearing white jeans in the Côte d’Azur? Sure, you’ll fit right in with those stylish Frenchmen. Rocking them in a snowy New York winter? Not so much. At the right time and place though, white jeans look extremely chic and sophisticated, combining well with a range of pastel shades as well as standard neutrals such as navy, grey and, surprisingly, black.

To help you on your way, we’ve put together some general styling tips as well as a whole host of sleek men’s white jeans outfits, so you never get it wrong.

White jeans guidelines

How white jeans should fit

As with any pair of jeans, fit is largely down to personal preference. Whether you’re after a slim cut or something more relaxed, there’ll be a pair of white jeans for you. There are some important things to remember though.

First of all, you should avoid skinny jeans. You may have been able to get away with wearing black skinny jeans in the 2000s, but white skinnies have never looked good, conjuring images of reality TV rejects. When trying on a pair of white jeans, if there’s little to no room in the thigh or lower leg, you should probably keep looking.

When considering slim fits, ensure the silhouette flatters your leg shape rather than defines it. There should still be a bit of excess fabric in slim jeans, allowing you to move freely without feeling constricted. Look for a tapered cut with a bit of room in the thighs that narrows down to the ankle.

However, white jeans arguably look best when cut in a more relaxed shape. Seek out regular to wide-fit white jeans that reference workwear pants and you’ll be in a much better-looking place.

Fabric choice

Just because they are ‘jeans’ doesn’t mean they’re necessarily made from denim. ‘Jeans’ simply refers to the style of the trouser, which has five pockets: two curved ones at the front (one with a built-in coin pocket), and two pockets at the rear. So, technically, you can get jeans made from corduroy, cotton twill, moleskin and wool blends. But, of course, denim is the fabric you’ll traditionally be considering when purchasing white jeans.

You’ll find the quality of the denim improves with higher-end pairs, so if this is important to you look out for Japanese, Italian or Turkish selvage denim, which tends to be among the best.

At the very least, be conscious of whether the denim has any stretch in it or not. Non-stretch denim tends to be slightly harder wearing and ages better, but stretch denim is infinitely more comfortable, essentially making jeans feel like your favorite pair of sweatpants, expanding with you as you move. Stretch denim also tends to be lower weight – i.e. thinner – which is going to keep you cooler during spring and summer, which is when you’ll be wearing your white jeans most.

Modern white jeans outfits for men

Old money white jeans

White and natural tones of beige and tan play a key role in the old money wardrobe, but this look shuns the stuffy connotations and brings the aesthetic bang up to date for 2024.

Slim white jeans set a crisp and sophisticated base, while the modern open-collar caramel polo shirt and buttery soft suede loafers bookend the outfit with some welcome contrast.

It’s the type of look you’d find in high-end resorts across the globe.

Streetwear white jeans

Proof you can style white jeans in relaxed, streetwear looks. The loose, off-white jeans set the tone, referencing classic skater pants, with this skatewear influence then reinforced by the thick flannel shacket and black beanie.

Meanwhile, the plain white tee offers a nice anchor point for the entire look while the gum-sole Adidas Sambas are right on trend.

Winter white jeans

White jeans in winter? It can be done, as this look proves.

Practicality plays a huge role here, with pieces that are designed to protect against the elements: the chunky turtleneck, long puffer jacket and leather hiking boots are all functional garments that will keep you warm and dry, and look good while doing so.

Note how the lining of the jacket complements the color of the hiking boots. It’s a minor detail that ties the top and bottom half together making it feel considered and coherent.

Blue and white jeans

This outfit makes use of a color combination all men should feel comfortable in: white and blue. Here, white plays the prominent role, setting the foundation of the entire look with white jeans, a white tee and minimal white sneakers.

Yet it’s the blue denim work shirt that takes center stage, contrasting wonderfully against that bright white base. It also provides a multitude of styling options: do it up fully to create a more balanced split between the top and bottom half, leave it open to get that striking color pop, or take it off for a confident all-white look.

All in all, it’s an effortless way to pull off double denim.

Classic Americana

White jeans work perfectly as part of a classic preppy outfit. They act as a blank canvas for a blue denim western shirt and are the ideal companion to a pair of canvas low tops.

Don’t be afraid to tuck in the shirt and roll the sleeves for a smart yet laid-back feel.

White jeans & a plaid shirt

While we’d generally advise keeping white jeans outfits simple, they present the ideal base for introducing a bit of color to your look. You can do this by wearing a solid shade or by working with a pattern, like a plaid shirt.

As white is neutral, don’t be afraid to go bold. However, make sure you anchor the look with a pair of simple sneakers to keep it from becoming garish.

White jeans with a hoodie

White jeans are generally easier to dress up than down, but if you want to add a casual edge don’t be afraid to wear a hoodie over the top.

This could be a good way to add a bit of vibrancy to the look, if you go for a streetwear design, or you could keep it pared back by opting for a mid-grey or charcoal hoodie, finished with some minimal sneakers.

Ivy League white jeans

Another way to rock an Ivy League-inspired look is to combine white jeans with a Harrington jacket and suede desert boots. Look up old images of Harvard and Yale students in the 1960s and you’ll find groups of incredibly stylish individuals who were breaking away from the conformity of their parent’s generation, carving out their own look.

This might be the coolest way to wear white jeans – it looks as good now as it did then.

Black and white

While it might not be immediately obvious, white and black aren’t as difficult to wear together as you’d first imagine. The trick is to keep it as simple as possible and let the fit of your garments do the talking.

To give it a go, try combining a pair of relaxed-fit white jeans with a similarly laid-back black T-shirt and finish with some minimal white sneakers.

Workwear-inspired white jeans

As mentioned above, white jeans work well when worn as part of a workwear look, providing the perfect backdrop for lightweight outerwear like chore jackets and duster coats.

Try it yourself by opting for a stonewashed denim chore jacket, light blue Oxford shirt and simple sneakers. It brings a rugged feel to a traditionally Mediterranean garment.

Laid-back white jeans

White jeans look great on vacation – there’s just something about the shade that begs to be worn in the heat, plus they’ll reflect the sun’s rays keeping you cool for longer.

When going for a resort-style look, pair a textured or Breton stripe top with slim-fitting jeans and brown leather sandals for effortless sophistication.

White on white

Again, this might not be the first outfit you turn to when looking to incorporate white jeans into your wardrobe, but wearing all-white can work. Its success lies in not going with true, bright white and keeping it simple.

Look for off-white jeans, which softens the look slightly, and keep it stripped back with a simple white tee.

White jeans & leather jacket

This look requires confidence to pull off successfully, but if you’ve got the balls it’s a great way to take the attention away from the bottom half of your look.

Black leather jackets are undeniably easier to wear with black jeans, but switch them out for white and the contrast makes for an interesting casual outfit that’s ideal for a night out at a bar.

White jeans with statement outerwear

An easy way to wear white jeans is by keeping the rest of your outfit relatively tonal, i.e. with greys and soft browns.

However, you could spice it up a bit with a checked overcoat – go for one in the aforementioned shades and it’ll work as an alternative fall weekend look.

Adding a color pop

Depending on the season, white jeans are an easy way to mix up your color palette, working as the ideal base for bolder shades up top.

For spring, pastels work well but in fall, turn to richer shades and earthy tones such as emerald, chocolate and burnt orange. Tees and crew necks in these tones add a pop under more restrained outerwear such as chore and bomber jackets.

White jeans with brown leather

While black leather can look quite stark against white jeans, brown leather is softer and generally easier to style. Try it yourself by wearing a brown leather jacket over a navy crew neck and white jeans, finishing with complementary brown leather Derbies or loafers.

White jeans with a blazer

For a touch of Italian style, working an unstructured blazer into a white jeans outfit can smarten the whole thing up, resulting in an alternative smart-casual look.

It’s a good option for a beach wedding or a summer drinks party, especially with a shot of color underneath in the form of a soft collar polo shirt.

The easiest way to wear white jeans

For a simple, fuss-free white jeans outfit, stick to the above: a blue denim shirt, grey T-shirt and white jeans combination strikes the perfect balance between smart and casual.

It’s an easy spring weekend look that can be layered up or down as required.

70s casual

If you fancy a simple look that references 70s casual wear, try a brown suede jacket with white jeans and loafers. It wouldn’t look out of place on Steve McQueen back in the day; the matching vintage Porsche 911 is optional.

Subtle colour

Another way to introduce a bit of color into a white jeans outfit is to try a red or dark orange gilet, worn over a Fair Isle jumper.

Finish the look with a pair of suede Chelsea boots and a blue Oxford shirt and you’re onto a winner.